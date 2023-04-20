News

 > Television > Streaming > Opinions & Analysis

Cheat sheet: Citadel on Prime Video

Everything you need to know about Citadel on Amazon Prime before the series premieres on 28 April.
20 Apr 2023
ScreenHub staff

Streaming

Citadel. Image: Prime Video.

Share Icon

What’s it about?

As per IMDB: Global spy agency Citadel has fallen, and its agents’ memories were wiped clean. Now the powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the void. Can the Citadel agents recollect their past and summon the strength to fight back?

What genre are we talking?

Sci-fi espionage obviously. There’s also a bit of amnesia involved, but amnesia’s not a genre, unless you group this with the Bourne films and Memento and make it one.

Who’s in it?

Richard (don’t mention the Red Wedding) Madden, Priyanka (don’t mention Baywatch) Chopra Jonas, and Stanley (do mention Sexiest Actor Alive accolades) Tucci.

Who directs it?

The Russo Brothers – of Marvel Cinematic Universe fame. Together they directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Is there a trailer?

Almost seems like a franchise in the making.

The series has already been renewed for a second season, with a spin-off Indian series and Italian series already in the works … and more to come. Amazon describes Citadel as an ‘action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre’ and ‘an expansive and groundbreaking global event comprising a mothership series and several local language satellite series’.

Do say

This is basically The Bourne Identity meets Blade Runner with a dash of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and a splash of Avengers.

Don’t say

His Grace summoned me to King’s Landing, I’ll go to King’s Landing. But not alone. Call the banners!

When can I watch it?

Citadel premieres on Prime Video on 28 April.

See all the latest cinema, streaming and TV cheat sheets on ScreenHub

Related News

Features Free To Air Reviews Streaming Television
More
Features

Aunty Donna: 'Improv is a bit like tomato sorbet and anchovy toast'

The Aunty Donna trio sat down to talk about their ABC series Coffee Café, why they aim for divisiveness in…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Totally Completely Fine on Stan: living on the edge

Dark themes mean the drama outweighs the comedy in this new dramedy with Jojo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie.

Anthony Morris
Features

Cheat sheet: Mrs. Davis on Binge

Mrs. Davis is a genre-defying show that pits a nun against an all-powerful AI called Mrs. Davis. Mark us down…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Barry: how to watch the final season (if you haven't seen the others)

Bill Hader's HBO drama Barry is finally coming to an end – so allow us to catch you up on…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Cheat sheet: Dead Ringers on Prime Video with Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz plays twin surgeons Beverly and Elliot Mantle in this series adaptation of 1988's Dead Ringers.

ScreenHub staff
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login