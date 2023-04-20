Cheat sheet: Citadel on Prime Video

What’s it about?

As per IMDB: Global spy agency Citadel has fallen, and its agents’ memories were wiped clean. Now the powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the void. Can the Citadel agents recollect their past and summon the strength to fight back?

What genre are we talking?

Sci-fi espionage obviously. There’s also a bit of amnesia involved, but amnesia’s not a genre, unless you group this with the Bourne films and Memento and make it one.

Who’s in it?

Richard (don’t mention the Red Wedding) Madden, Priyanka (don’t mention Baywatch) Chopra Jonas, and Stanley (do mention Sexiest Actor Alive accolades) Tucci.

Who directs it?

The Russo Brothers – of Marvel Cinematic Universe fame. Together they directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Is there a trailer?

Almost seems like a franchise in the making.

The series has already been renewed for a second season, with a spin-off Indian series and Italian series already in the works … and more to come. Amazon describes Citadel as an ‘action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre’ and ‘an expansive and groundbreaking global event comprising a mothership series and several local language satellite series’.

Do say

This is basically The Bourne Identity meets Blade Runner with a dash of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and a splash of Avengers.

Don’t say

His Grace summoned me to King’s Landing, I’ll go to King’s Landing. But not alone. Call the banners!

When can I watch it?

Citadel premieres on Prime Video on 28 April.

