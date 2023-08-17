The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart sets original series record

Prime Video’s The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart has set the record for highest viewership of an Australian series worldwide on its opening weekend. That officially makes it the series with the most successful 2023 launch of any Australian Original worldwide [Source: Mediaweek]

Prime Video reported the series reached the top five in 78 countries, and top three in 42 countries, since launching on 4 August 2023.

‘When we first read Holly Ringland’s novel five years ago, we knew it was something Made Up Stories had to make,’ said the show’s producers, Jodi Matterson and Bruna Papandrea.

‘We are passionate about taking Australian stories to a global audience, so it’s incredibly rewarding to see The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart become a worldwide success reaching the top five on Prime Video in 78 countries on its opening weekend. The talent and dedication from all the cast and crew led by director Glendyn Ivin and showrunner Sarah Lambert as well as our partners at Prime Video and Fifth Season, was unparalleled at every point.’

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, based on the book of the same name and starring Sigourney Weaver, also received favourable reviews, earning it a Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.1/10 aggregate score on IMDb.

‘2023 is the biggest year yet for local content for Prime Video, with nine Australian Amazon Originals releasing this year,’ said Sarah Christie, senior development executive Amazon Studios.

‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is a sweeping, raw and emotional drama that spans generations, and we are thrilled to that the series is already gripping audiences around the globe as the secrets and mystery of Alice Hart and her family unfold.’

All episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart are available to stream on Prime Video.