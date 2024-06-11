News

 > Features

The Boys – Season 4 streaming preview

Butcher and crew face new challenges in The Boys Season 4 on Prime Video this month.
11 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Antony Starr as Homelander in The Boys season 4. Image: Prime Video.

Streaming

Antony Starr as Homelander in The Boys season 4. Image: Prime Video.

Share Icon

What is The Boys season 4 about?

Superheroes are often as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and sometimes even as revered as gods. But that’s when they’re using their powers for good. What happens when the heroes go rogue and start abusing their powers? That’s the central premise of The Boys series.

In season 4, Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late

Who stars in The Boys season 4?

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr and Chace Crawford.

Who’s the director?

While the showrunner of The Boys is Eric Kripke, we know at least one episode of season four will be directed by Phil Sgriccia, who worked on Smallville and Supernatural.

Who wrote the series?

David Reed, Jessica Chou, Ellie Monahan, Geoff Aull, Judalina Neira, Anslem Richardson, and Paul Grellong.

Read: TV Review: The Boys splatter-punches superheroes

What does the creator of The Boys have to say about the series?

As published in The Hollywood Reporter, Kripke had this to say about season 4 of The Boys:

‘I clearly have a perspective, and I’m not shy about putting that perspective in the show. Anyone who wants to call the show “woke” or whatever, that’s OK. Go watch something else. But I’m certainly not going to pull any punches or apologise for what we’re doing. Some people who watch it think Homelander is the hero. What do you say to that? The show’s many things. Subtle isn’t one of them. So if that’s the message you’re getting from it, I just throw up my hands.’

What’s the country of origin?

USA.

Where was The Boys season 4 filmed?

Toronto, Canada.

How many episodes?

There are 8 total episodes in the upcoming season.

What’s the production company?

The season is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Original Film, Kripke Enterprises, Kickstart Entertainment and KFL Nightsky Productions. It streams only on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Who are the executive producers of The Boys season 4?

The original The Boys comic book writers, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, as well as Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter.

Show me the trailer for The Boys season 4

>

When and where can I watch The Boys?

Season 4 of The Boys will be released on 13 June 2024. Three episodes will premiere that day, followed by a new episode each week. The season finale is set for Thursday, 18 July 2024. You can stream the series on Prime Video.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
The Bear season 3 first look. Image: FX/Disney+
Features

The Bear – Season 3 streaming preview

In the third season of The Bear, Carmy and co. elevate their restaurant to new heights amid chaos.

Silvi Vann-Wall
House of the Dragon season 2. Image: HBO/Binge
Features

House of the Dragon season 2 streaming preview

The epic battle for the Iron Throne continues in House of the Dragon Season 2.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Boys Season 4. Paramount+
Features

What's new to streaming this week on Stan, Netflix, ABC iview, SBS, Prime, BritBox and more

Your guide to what's new to stream across all platforms, from 10 to 16 June 2024 in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Barry Otto Stan
Features

Stan: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Stan from 10 to 16 June 2024 in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Presumed Innocent. Image: Apple TV+
Features

Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Apple TV+ from 10 to 16 June 2024 in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login