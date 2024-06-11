The Boys – Season 4 streaming preview

What is The Boys season 4 about?

Superheroes are often as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and sometimes even as revered as gods. But that’s when they’re using their powers for good. What happens when the heroes go rogue and start abusing their powers? That’s the central premise of The Boys series.

In season 4, Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late

Who stars in The Boys season 4?

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr and Chace Crawford.

Who’s the director?

While the showrunner of The Boys is Eric Kripke, we know at least one episode of season four will be directed by Phil Sgriccia, who worked on Smallville and Supernatural.

Who wrote the series?

David Reed, Jessica Chou, Ellie Monahan, Geoff Aull, Judalina Neira, Anslem Richardson, and Paul Grellong.

Read: TV Review: The Boys splatter-punches superheroes

What does the creator of The Boys have to say about the series?

As published in The Hollywood Reporter, Kripke had this to say about season 4 of The Boys:

‘I clearly have a perspective, and I’m not shy about putting that perspective in the show. Anyone who wants to call the show “woke” or whatever, that’s OK. Go watch something else. But I’m certainly not going to pull any punches or apologise for what we’re doing. Some people who watch it think Homelander is the hero. What do you say to that? The show’s many things. Subtle isn’t one of them. So if that’s the message you’re getting from it, I just throw up my hands.’

What’s the country of origin?

USA.

Where was The Boys season 4 filmed?

Toronto, Canada.

How many episodes?

There are 8 total episodes in the upcoming season.

What’s the production company?

The season is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Original Film, Kripke Enterprises, Kickstart Entertainment and KFL Nightsky Productions. It streams only on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Who are the executive producers of The Boys season 4?

The original The Boys comic book writers, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, as well as Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter.

Show me the trailer for The Boys season 4

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

When and where can I watch The Boys?

Season 4 of The Boys will be released on 13 June 2024. Three episodes will premiere that day, followed by a new episode each week. The season finale is set for Thursday, 18 July 2024. You can stream the series on Prime Video.