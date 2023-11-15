Documentary filmmaking classes for the Bold and Beautiful

In his 1993 book, Theorizing Documentary, filmmaker Michael Renov had this to say about his chosen form of storytelling: ‘…truth depends on fiction, finding its shape and substance through the agency of human involvement.’

Until late November the agency of human involvement is on full display at a converted school in Yarraville, as a group of women and gender diverse identifying people, all aged over 40, gather to examine the joys, pitfalls and creative intricacies of documentary filmmaking. The initiative, rare in nature and brave in scope, is entitled Bold and Beautiful, sponsored by the city of Maribyrnong (in Melbourne’s western suburbs) and hosted by For the Love of Film. The entire 10 weeks of instruction is free of charge, thanks to the City of Maribyrnong’s dedication to enhancing artistic and cultural pursuits for a variety of stakeholders.

Run by VCA graduate, teacher, filmmaker and founder of For the Love of Film, Juliet Porter, the intimate, lively and hands-on classes aim to provide information, advice and much sought after opportunities to a frequently overlooked group of would-be filmmakers – older women and the gender diverse. The general and optimistic hope is that such an initiative bridges the ever-increasing gap between knowledge and practice in a highly competitive industry. Porter explains her decision-making surrounding the project.

‘When I see screen representations of older women and gender diverse people, it’s often reductive, simplistic and, at times, insulting,’ she says. ‘Yet, when I look at my family, friendship group and community, I notice that women’s stories only get more interesting, complex and powerful.’

Covering the fundamentals of documentary filmmaking through presentations, discussions and practical exercises, the project aims to explore the ethical, technical and structural elements needed to make an engaging, entertaining and potentially sellable documentary. Over the 10-week course, participants learn aspects of pre-production such as lighting and sound, the fundamentals of camera operation, as well as the complex, yet vital components of post-production, including editing, music and titles.

The goal is for participants to produce a two- to five-minute documentary and screen this finished work as a collective on International Women’s Day in 2024. It’s a lofty ambition, but one that Porter embraces. ‘We’re taking participants from ideation and planning through to implementation,’ she says. ‘I have always looked to screen stories, and in particular female driven narratives and documentaries, to be inspired and illuminated about what comes next. I long to get a glimpse of the challenges and triumphs that come with ageing to provide a kind of narrative road map.’

Porter believes this avenue of storytelling gives an incentive for participants to produce work for a much-needed, often overlooked genre of storytelling that can, with coaxing, prove to be evocative and enriching. ‘If more older women and gender diverse people told screen stories from their unique perspectives, we may get a bigger, better, broader insight into what it means to be older, making the invisible stories visible,’ she says.

The validity of the project is enhanced by Porter’s collaboration with award-winning documentary maker, script editor and VCA screenwriting teacher, Nicky Tyndale-Biscoe. With films such as Mohamed Ali’s Happy Day Feast (1997) and Gokkusagi (1992) under her creative belt, Tyndale-Biscoe brings a wealth of experience to the classes, having produced diverse documentaries on a variety of subjects, including Polynesian art, Vietnamese youth culture, the juvenile justice system and asylum seekers.

‘I love observing unscripted human behaviour, particularly from people and communities we don’t know much about or who don’t have an existing platform,’ she explains.

It was this notion of allowing lesser-known stories to take centre stage that attracted Tyndale-Biscoe to the project. She continues: ‘I admire Juliet’s initiative to create a space for older women to learn new skills, collaborate and support each other to make their first documentaries. There is a goldmine of life experience and networking in this group.’

Together, these filmmaker/teachers (both over 40 themselves) form a formidable combination, guiding participants, laughing, telling industry stories and, most importantly, imparting valuable knowledge about the intricacies and foibles of documentary filmmaking. It’s a responsibility Tyndale-Biscoe takes seriously, particularly regarding the future of documentary making in a 21st century Australian context. ‘Technology has been “democratised”,’ she adds, ‘which is a great thing, but there is so much “real” content on social media that blurs the intent of documentary.’

The participants range in ages from 40s to 60s and come to the classes with a variety of skills, experiences and life journeys. Some are newcomers to documentary filmmaking, others are photographers, theatre directors, actors and accountants. The discussions are loud, enthusiastic and enjoyable. The atmosphere is collegiate and respectful. According to Porter, it is this rich diversity that creates a creative and exploratory cohort and one that defies industry archetypes.

‘So many opportunities in the film industry are geared toward established practitioners,’ she says. ‘Most are men or young women who have more opportunities.’ Porter relishes the chance to support and nurture a new group of filmmakers who have not been afforded the same opportunities. ‘These people have fought their way to stay in the game,’ she says, ‘and it’s time we heard more from them.’ Tyndale-Biscoe agrees: ‘There’s so much honesty in this storytelling.’

Hopefully other councils will follow Maribyrnong’s lead in promoting a diversity of opportunity and experience within the creative arts. For now, however, this group of 10 new documentary makers are changing the face of filmmaking one lesson at a time. ‘It’s great to see the world through these eyes,’ Porter adds, ‘representation is everything.’

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.