The best new anime coming to Crunchyroll in January 2025

Here are the selected highlights of new and ongoing anime series on Crunchyroll this January. The release times have been converted to AEDT.

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Sub Airtime: January 2025

Dub Airtime: TBA

Mastering his new abilities in secret, Jinwoo must battle humanity’s toughest foes to save his mother.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Studio: Toei Animation



Dub Airtime: January 11 @ 8.30am.

Goku continues a great adventure in the newest Dragon Ball series.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2

Studio: Lerche



Sub Airtime: January 11, Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Hanako, Nene, and Kou race against time to uncover the traitor among the Seven Wonders.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 3

Studio: WHITE FOX



Sub Airtime: New episodes begin February 5

Dub Airtime: TBA

Subaru and Reinhard begin the counterattack as Re:ZERO Season 3 continues with new episodes.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

The Apothecary Diaries – Season 2

Studio: TOHO animation Studio, OLM



Sub Airtime: January 10, Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Maomao and Jinshi face palace intrigue as a pregnant concubine’s safety and a looming conspiracy collide.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE

Studio: TMS Entertainment



Sub Airtime: January 9, Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Senku and the Kingdom of Science revive Tsukasa and build a spaceship to reach Why Man on the Moon.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Studio: C2C



Sub Airtime: Sun @ 9.30pm

Dub Airtime: Mon @ 7:00am

Seek divine artifacts as the god game continues in the new season of Shangri-La Frontier.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

Studio: Project No.9

Sub Airtime: January 1, Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Follow the genius doctor Takao Ameku as she solves a series of medical mysteries.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You.

Studio: Typhoon Graphics

Sub Airtime: January 9, Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

In the summer of 2020, one high school student learns to navigate new relationships and events changing the world.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

AQUARION Myth of Emotions

Studio: Satelight

Sub Airtime: January 9, Time TBA

The Aquarion series returns with a brand-new style as a new set of destined pilots form the elite mecha.

Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga-

Studio: studio VOLN

Sub Airtime: January 2025

The Blue Exorcist anime series continues with the upcoming The Blue Night Saga.

Bogus Skill Fruitmaster – About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)

Studio: Asahi Production

Sub Airtime: January 7, Time TBA

Join an adventurer as he learns the secrets of the skill fruits, and uses their powers to his own advantage.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Even Given the Worthless ‘Appraiser’ Class, I’m Actually the Strongest

Studio: Okuruto Noboru

Sub Airtime: January 2025

Born with the job of an ‘appraiser,’ Ein will go on to show the strength of his weak skill.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Farmagia

Studio: Bridge

Sub Airtime: January 10, Time TBA

A group of magical farmers who raise monsters will band together to protect their homeland.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Fate/strange Fake

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Sub Airtime: December 31, Time TBA

A false Holy Grail War begins in a irregular and twisted tale of Fate.

Grisaia Phantom Trigger

Studio: Bibury Animation Studios

Sub Airtime: January 1, Time TBA

The Grisaia series continues in the newest anime that takes place years after The Fruit of Grisaia.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!

Studio: GEEKTOYS, CompTown

Sub Airtime: January 1, Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

An ordinary salaryman is summoned by the Demon King to serve as his Heavenly King in a whole new world.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Honey Lemon Soda

Studio: J.C.Staff

Sub Airtime: January 8, Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Uka Ishimori starts at Hachimitsu High and finds unexpected support from Kai Miura, a very popular classmate.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

I’m a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic

Studio: Studio DEEN, Marvy Jack

Sub Airtime: January 6, Time TBA

After work, a man wakes up as Liam Hamilton, a noble’s son. With magic to learn, his aristocratic tale begins.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class

Studio: Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ

Sub Airtime: January 3, Time TBA

Two high school students hide their arranged marriage as their mutual hatred slowly turns into something softer.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!

Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

Sub Airtime: January 11, Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Tired of his rude party, red mage Yuke joins his former students to tackle the world’s greatest dungeon.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

Studio: CloverWorks

Sub Airtime: January 10, Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

A guild receptionist secretly clears dungeons at night, but when a top adventurer catches her, chaos looms.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons

Studio: EMT Squared

Sub Airtime: January 5, Time TBA

Escaping a royal engagement, one princess heads to the countryside and tries to live an easy life.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World

Studio: Studio DEEN

Sub Airtime: January 8, Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

After dying on his 30th birthday, a man is reborn as a child and embarks on a quest to learn magic.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms

Studio: SynergySP

Sub Airtime: January 6, Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Mona Kawai is used to winning hearts, but Medaka Kuroiwa refuses to fall for her in this new rom-com.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Momentary Lily

Studio: GoHands

Sub Airtime: January 2, Time TBA

A group of magical girls try to balance their lives between defeating mysterious creatures and enjoying everyday treats.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She’s Saying

Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

Sub Airtime: January 4, Time TBA

Teruaki Nakamura’s love story in Okinawa hits a snag: he can’t understand the girl’s accent.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time

Studio: Studio Comet

Sub Airtime: January 1, Time TBA

Dub Airtime: TBA

Summoned to Mildgard, Iruma Takumi’s dream of a quiet life is shattered by his powerful alchemy skill.

Promise of Wizard

Studio: LIDENFILMS

Sub Airtime: January 6, Time TBA

Wandering into a crumbling world, a Sage joins the fight against a deadly moon to unite humans and wizards.

OFFICIAL TRAILER

To see everything streaming on Crunchyroll in January, head to the official Crunchyroll website.