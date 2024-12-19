The best new anime coming to Crunchyroll in January 2025

Here are the selected highlights of new and ongoing anime series on Crunchyroll this January. The release times have been converted to AEDT.
The best anime on Crunchyroll in January 2025
Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Sub Airtime: January 2025
Dub Airtime: TBA
Mastering his new abilities in secret, Jinwoo must battle humanity’s toughest foes to save his mother.
Dragon Ball DAIMA
Studio: Toei Animation
Dub Airtime: January 11 @ 8.30am.
Goku continues a great adventure in the newest Dragon Ball series.
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2
Studio: Lerche
Sub Airtime: January 11, Time TBA
Dub Airtime: TBA
Hanako, Nene, and Kou race against time to uncover the traitor among the Seven Wonders.
Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 3
Studio: WHITE FOX
Sub Airtime: New episodes begin February 5
Dub Airtime: TBA
Subaru and Reinhard begin the counterattack as Re:ZERO Season 3 continues with new episodes.
The Apothecary Diaries – Season 2
Studio: TOHO animation Studio, OLM
Sub Airtime: January 10, Time TBA
Dub Airtime: TBA
Maomao and Jinshi face palace intrigue as a pregnant concubine’s safety and a looming conspiracy collide.
Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE
Studio: TMS Entertainment
Sub Airtime: January 9, Time TBA
Dub Airtime: TBA
Senku and the Kingdom of Science revive Tsukasa and build a spaceship to reach Why Man on the Moon.
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
Studio: C2C
Sub Airtime: Sun @ 9.30pm
Dub Airtime: Mon @ 7:00am
Seek divine artifacts as the god game continues in the new season of Shangri-La Frontier.
Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective
Studio: Project No.9
Sub Airtime: January 1, Time TBA
Dub Airtime: TBA
Follow the genius doctor Takao Ameku as she solves a series of medical mysteries.
Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You.
Studio: Typhoon Graphics
Sub Airtime: January 9, Time TBA
Dub Airtime: TBA
In the summer of 2020, one high school student learns to navigate new relationships and events changing the world.
AQUARION Myth of Emotions
Studio: Satelight
Sub Airtime: January 9, Time TBA
The Aquarion series returns with a brand-new style as a new set of destined pilots form the elite mecha.
Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga-
Studio: studio VOLN
Sub Airtime: January 2025
The Blue Exorcist anime series continues with the upcoming The Blue Night Saga.
Bogus Skill Fruitmaster – About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)
Studio: Asahi Production
Sub Airtime: January 7, Time TBA
Join an adventurer as he learns the secrets of the skill fruits, and uses their powers to his own advantage.
Even Given the Worthless ‘Appraiser’ Class, I’m Actually the Strongest
Studio: Okuruto Noboru
Sub Airtime: January 2025
Born with the job of an ‘appraiser,’ Ein will go on to show the strength of his weak skill.
Farmagia
Studio: Bridge
Sub Airtime: January 10, Time TBA
A group of magical farmers who raise monsters will band together to protect their homeland.
Fate/strange Fake
Studio: A-1 Pictures
Sub Airtime: December 31, Time TBA
A false Holy Grail War begins in a irregular and twisted tale of Fate.
Grisaia Phantom Trigger
Studio: Bibury Animation Studios
Sub Airtime: January 1, Time TBA
The Grisaia series continues in the newest anime that takes place years after The Fruit of Grisaia.
Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!
Studio: GEEKTOYS, CompTown
Sub Airtime: January 1, Time TBA
Dub Airtime: TBA
An ordinary salaryman is summoned by the Demon King to serve as his Heavenly King in a whole new world.
Honey Lemon Soda
Studio: J.C.Staff
Sub Airtime: January 8, Time TBA
Dub Airtime: TBA
Uka Ishimori starts at Hachimitsu High and finds unexpected support from Kai Miura, a very popular classmate.
I’m a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic
Studio: Studio DEEN, Marvy Jack
Sub Airtime: January 6, Time TBA
After work, a man wakes up as Liam Hamilton, a noble’s son. With magic to learn, his aristocratic tale begins.
I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class
Studio: Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ
Sub Airtime: January 3, Time TBA
Two high school students hide their arranged marriage as their mutual hatred slowly turns into something softer.
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!
Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures
Sub Airtime: January 11, Time TBA
Dub Airtime: TBA
Tired of his rude party, red mage Yuke joins his former students to tackle the world’s greatest dungeon.
I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time
Studio: CloverWorks
Sub Airtime: January 10, Time TBA
Dub Airtime: TBA
A guild receptionist secretly clears dungeons at night, but when a top adventurer catches her, chaos looms.
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons
Studio: EMT Squared
Sub Airtime: January 5, Time TBA
Escaping a royal engagement, one princess heads to the countryside and tries to live an easy life.
Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World
Studio: Studio DEEN
Sub Airtime: January 8, Time TBA
Dub Airtime: TBA
After dying on his 30th birthday, a man is reborn as a child and embarks on a quest to learn magic.
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms
Studio: SynergySP
Sub Airtime: January 6, Time TBA
Dub Airtime: TBA
Mona Kawai is used to winning hearts, but Medaka Kuroiwa refuses to fall for her in this new rom-com.
Momentary Lily
Studio: GoHands
Sub Airtime: January 2, Time TBA
A group of magical girls try to balance their lives between defeating mysterious creatures and enjoying everyday treats.
OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She’s Saying
Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures
Sub Airtime: January 4, Time TBA
Teruaki Nakamura’s love story in Okinawa hits a snag: he can’t understand the girl’s accent.
Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time
Studio: Studio Comet
Sub Airtime: January 1, Time TBA
Dub Airtime: TBA
Summoned to Mildgard, Iruma Takumi’s dream of a quiet life is shattered by his powerful alchemy skill.
Promise of Wizard
Studio: LIDENFILMS
Sub Airtime: January 6, Time TBA
Wandering into a crumbling world, a Sage joins the fight against a deadly moon to unite humans and wizards.
To see everything streaming on Crunchyroll in January, head to the official Crunchyroll website.