Crunchyroll Halloween picks: stream these spooky anime shows

Crunchyroll has just added 15 new titles to its free streaming collection, including Attack on Titan, Tokyo Ghoul, and Chainsaw Man.

Starting from now, anyone stream these titles for free with ads on Crunchyroll without a paid membership plan. It’s for a limited time, though, so best clear your calendar this Halloween to start binge watching!

New Crunchyroll halloween AVOD titles

Here’s the full list of all the free anime you can watch this Halloween!

When Rachel wakes up in the basement of an unfamiliar building, she finds herself lost all her memory. As Rachel tries to get clear of the basement, she runs into Zack, a scythe-carrying serial killer wrapped from head to toe in bandages.

‘Kill me, kill me please…’ ‘I will do it, but only if you help me to get out of this building.’

The bizarre promise brings these two together and somehow makes them an irreplaceable partner to each other. Where are they? Why are they trapped? And what is the destiny they have been looking for? The journey of death and lives starts… [Official Trailer]

Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress.

Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive.

Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured! [Official Trailer]

A breach between Earth and the netherworld has opened up over the city of New York, trapping New Yorkers and creatures from other dimensions in an impenetrable bubble. [Official Trailer]

Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the ‘Chainsaw Devil’ Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed.

As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the ‘Chainsaw Man’: the owner of the Devil’s heart. [Official Trailer]

Hope’s Peak Academy is an elite private school that only accepts the very best. The hallowed halls are ruled by the sadistic administrator Monokuma, who declares that the only way to pass the class is by sending a fellow student home in a body bag. [Official Trailer]

Cursed to live as both monster and man, Dante must spend his life fighting the demonic forces of darkness. Brandishing his sword, Rebellion, and his always-loaded guns, Ebony and Ivory, Dante is more than happy to send the demons back to hell … especially when there’s money to be made. The wildly popular video game is now a series, and this time, there’s no sympathy for the devil. [Official Trailer]

Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge.

But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru survive this harrowing quest? [Official Trailer]

Moving to the quiet village of Hinamizawa, Keiichi easily finds friendship among his new classmates. Ready for the largest festival of the year, he’s unable to dismiss a looming sense of dread. What dark secrets lie buried in his new home? [Official Trailer]

The works of one of the most famous Japanese horror manga artists, Junji Ito, finally gets animated! This will be an omnibus animation where each episode will star different protagonists such as the famous Tomie, Soichi, and Fuchi!

She can see dead people … she just chooses to ignore them. That’s Miko’s plan, anyway, with horrifying (and sometimes hilarious) results.

When a popular MMORPG is scheduled to be shut down permanently, veteran player Momonga refuses to log out. As NPCs begin to develop personalities and minds of their own he decides to put his skills to use as the game’s new overlord. [Official Trailer]

Maka’s a Meister and Soul is her Weapon, and they’re a freakin’ lethal team in battle against the monsters and ghouls that feed on innocent souls. That’s when Soul transforms – literally – into a razor-sharp scythe and Maka wields her partner and unleashes her inner-slayer.

Fighting alongside their Meister/Weapon classmates, Maka and Soul are the world’s last line of defense against evil. [Official Trailer]

In nineteenth-century France, humans and vampires coexist. The young vampire Noé is traveling to Paris in search of The Book of Vanitas, which is said to be capable of unleashing a curse upon all vampires. On an airship, he finds himself embroiled in a strange incident.

It is Vanitas, a human calling himself a vampire expert, who appears before Noé in the ensuing chaos. In Vanitas’s hands is the very book that Noé has been searching for: The Book of Vanitas … Following this encounter, the curtain is set to rise on this tale of vampires, curses, and salvation … [Official Trailer]

The one adored as the mother is not the real parent. The people living here together are not actual siblings. The Gracefield House is where orphaned children live. An irreplaceable home where 38 siblings and Mom live happy lives, even with no blood relations. However, their everyday life suddenly came to an abrupt end one day … [Official Trailer]

Haise Sasaki has been tasked with teaching Qs Squad how to be outstanding investigators, but his assignment is complicated by the troublesome personalities of his students and his own uncertain grasp of his Ghoul powers. Can he pull them together as a team, or will Qs Squad first assignment be their last? [Official Trailer]

Other Crunchyroll Halloween picks

Here are our top anime picks of the spooky season, all of which are included with a paid Crucnhyroll account:

Two teenagers, Ken ‘Okarun’ Takakura and Momo Ayase, tackle aliens, ghastly spirits, and budding romance in new anime series Dandadan. Ken is a shy, friendless nerd whose special interest is aliens and UFOs (sorry, I mean ‘UAPs‘), and Momo is a bored gyaru who happens to be the granddaughter of a powerful spirit medium.

During their meetcute, Momo reveals she believes in ghosts, but not aliens. Ken scoffs at this, insisting he can prove the opposite is true.

In feudal Japan, evil spirits known as mononoke plague both households and the countryside. Only one person has the power to kill them where they stand: the Medicine Seller. But in order to draw his spirit-slaying sword he must first understand the Form, Truth, and Reason of the mononoke. Armed with sharp wit, he wanders from place to place striking down the evil spirits in his wake.

Honda-san, the skeleton, is at war – with business, with out-of-print books, and with people who love manga! Who knew there were so many laughs to be found at the manga counter of a bookstore?! These are the day-to-day happenings that take place at a certain bookstore where the love of manga is abundant.

When nearby construction disturbs a spiritual resting place, its disgruntled denizens so what any supernatural being would do after a rude awaking – they terrorise the local school. And that means it’s up to a scruffy band of young ghost hunters to expel their satanic schoolmates before everyone gets sent to permanent detention!

Meet Satsuki, her crybaby brother, the resident class stud, the school nerd and ‘psychical researcher,’ a born again beauty, and a resentful, demon-possessed cat in the funniest, scariest school you’ve ever enrolled in.

All of these titles and more are now available to stream on Crunchyroll.