The best films of 2024 and where to watch them

The best-reviewed films of 2024 (according to ScreenHub), ranked according to star rating – and where to watch them.

For the best reviewed Australian films of 2024, head here.

For our favourite first time watches, see here.

Civil War. Image: A24. Streaming on Prime Video.

Director: Alex Garland

Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny

Genre: Drama, War

Runtime: 109m

In a word: Searing.

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Why you should see it: ‘Civil War is a dystopic action film, sure, and it’s got enough Kubrickian needle drops to create a thrilling cinematic experience,’ writes Silvi Vann-Wall, ‘but it also joins a long list of films about the ethics behind telling true stories – and when documentation crosses the line into voyeurism.’

That question is never lost sight of in its 1-hour 49-minute runtime, and it makes for some incredibly compelling, thought-provoking viewing.

Where to watch Civil War: Prime Video. Watch the trailer.

How to Have Sex. Image: Ahi/MUBI

Director: Molly Manning Walker

Cast: Mia McKenna-Bruce, Lara Peake

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 91m

In a word: Affecting.

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Why you should see it: ‘McKenna Bruce plays Tara with such nuance, conveying so many emotions and thoughts in just a twitch of the mouth or a shift of the eyes,’ writes Silvi Vann-Wall. ‘In a story that is relatively simple with its message and morals, she brings a depth to it that really shines. In a few key scenes, she says nothing, but communicates everything in her expression. It’s stunning work.’

Where to watch How to Have Sex: Apple TV (rent or buy only). Watch the trailer.

Florence Pugh in Dune Part Two. Image: Universal Pictures

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem

Genre: Fantasy, Drama

Runtime: 167m

In a word: Epic.

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Why you should see it: ‘While the story could be told in half the time and half the performances fail to register (even Christopher Walken isn’t all he could be), the images are more than twice as grand,’ writes reviewer Anthony Morris.

‘The calls to see this on the biggest screen you can are correct; the central appeal of this film is the thrill of being overwhelmed by the spectacle, and Villeneuve delivers time and time again.

Where to watch Dune Part Two: Netflix and Binge. Watch the trailer.

Kneecap. Image: Madman Films.

Director: Rich Peppiatt

Cast: Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, JJ Ó Dochartaigh

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Music

Runtime: 105m

In a word: Rambunctious.

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Why you should see it: ‘Holding everything together is the directorial eye of Rich Peppiatt, who also wrote the screenplay based on a story written collaboratively with Kneecap’s three members,’ writes reviewer Richard Watts. ‘Peppiatt deftly handles the film’s tonal shifts from tense drama to comedy, and has an especially keen eye for the music sequences, which vividly capture the dynamic and passion of a live gig – even when underattended or the band are off their faces.’

Where to watch Kneecap: Apple TV+ (rent or buy only). Watch the trailer.

Margaret Qualley in The Substance. Image: Madman Entertainment.

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Cast: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley

Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi

Runtime: 141m

In a word: Frenzied.

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

Why you should see it: ‘Fargeat knows that this mode of internal crisis for women is an eternal problem, which is why The Substance takes place in a kind of futuristic past,’ writes reviewer Clare O’Brien. ‘Aesthetically, it feels like an AI rendering of the 1980s. The message? The problems of yesterday are still present today, will persist tomorrow, and the solutions will only become more terrifying.’

Where to watch The Substance: Apple TV (rent or buy only). Watch the trailer.

A still from Lyd. Image: Cocoon Films/Perinspire/ MAD Sales and Distribution

Director: Rami Youniss, Sarah Ema Friedland

Cast: Maisa Abd Elhadi, Eissa Fanous

Genre: Documentary, Experimental

Runtime: 78m

In a word: Eye-opening.

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

Why you should see it: ‘Among the many surprises of the documentary, I learned that Palestinians from Lyd have a huge connection to St George, and see his victory over the legendary dragon as a metaphor for overcoming colonisation,’ writes reviewer Silvi Vann-Wall. Some even believe his mother came from Palestine, and that his body is buried under the city.’

‘The Voice of Lyd explains that this documentary moves between two worlds: the real world, captured on camera in talking heads, drone shots, archival footage and photographs, and a fictional world in which the Nakba never happened: a technicolor, animated version of Lyd where things are very different – in short, lives are enriched, and Arab people are the ones who are privileged.’

Where to watch Lyd: Not currently available to stream. Watch the trailer.

Sebastian Stan in A Different Man. Credit: By Matt Infante. Courtesy of A24.

Director: Aaron Schimberg

Cast: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Runtime: 112m

In a word: Off-kilter.

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

Why you should see it: ‘Tonally, you might walk into this film thinking you’re about to see a realist drama, or maybe even some inspiration porn about disabled actors – especially when you are eased into the narrative with such a steady editing pace, and see the muted colour pallette and the naturalistic shot setups,’ writes Silvi Vann-Wall.

‘But it doesn’t take long for A Different Man to reveal its cards: it’s one part body horror, one part dark comedy, one part psychological thriller.’

Where to watch A Different Man: Apple TV+ (rent or buy only). Watch the trailer.

Ariana Granda is Glinda in WICKED, directed by Jon M. Chu. Image: Universal Pictures.

Director: Jon M. Chu

Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey

Genre: Musical, Comedy

Runtime: 160m

In a word: Spellbinding.

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

Why you should see it: ‘Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are having the time of their lives stepping into the striped socks and sparkly slippers (respectively) of two of Broadway’s, and cinema’s, most recognisable icons,’ writes Silvi Vann-Wall. ‘I’m no fan of Grande, but her diva status is undeniable, and her ability to hit those crazy whistle notes allows her to slide so easily into the role of the Ga-linda the Good Witch. Erivo, on the other hand, will go down as one of the greatest movie musical leads of all time.’

Where to watch Wicked: Wicked is still showing at Australian cinemas. Watch the trailer.

Drive-Away Dolls. Image: Universal Pictures

Director: Ethan Coen

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 84m

In a word: Sapphic.

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Why you should see it: ‘Originally titled Drive-Away Dykes (which is obviously the better title, but it got nixed due to the bigwigs being PUSSIES), this feminist odyssey-meets-queer lovefest-meets-late night B movie is the must-see of the month,’ writes Silvi Vann-Wall.

From the get-go we are lavished with sumptuous colours, scene-gnawing character work, and more Dutch angles than you can shake a dildo at. But the hyper-stylisation in Drive-Away Dolls never bombards, it only uplifts and imbues the film with a sense of impish naughtiness, like ‘I can’t believe we’re getting away with this’.

Where to watch Drive Away Dolls: Netflix or Binge. Watch the trailer

Halsey as Tabby Martin and Mia Goth as Maxine Minx in MaXXXine. Image: A24/Universal Pictures

Director: Ti West

Cast: Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 104m

In a word: Sleazy.

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Why you should see it: ‘Goth shines as Maxine, a true scream queen for the ages, as she struts around the Universal Studios lot, beats the crap out of neon-lit alleyway muggers, and snorts cocaine – so, so much cocaine – all while dressed in effortlessly cool outfits,’ writes Silvi Vann-Wall.

‘But there’s no time to worry about her potentially crippling drug addiction, since she is being targeted and blackmailed by a mysterious man who might just be the notorious serial killer known as the LA Night Stalker. And on top of that, she just booked her first ever Hollywood role on The Puritan II, and filming has already started. Can’t a girl catch a break?’

Where to watch MaXXXine: Apple TV (rent or buy only). Watch the trailer.

Kinds of Kindness. Image: Searchlight Pictures.

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Runtime: 164m

In a word: Dark.

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Why you should see it: ‘Kinds of Kindness examines ideas of power and control,’ writes reviewer Gabrielle O’Brien. ‘Lanthimos presents us with a series of demented scenarios involving unbalanced relationships that play on a crude dominant/ submissive dynamic. The fear of being replaced by someone more loveable or more competent drives the submissive characters to go to absurd lengths to keep these relationships alive.’

Where to watch Kinds of Kindness: Disney+. Watch the trailer.

La Chimera. Image: 01 Distributio/Palace Films. Streaming on Stan.

Director: Alice Rohrwacher

Cast: Josh O’Connor, Carol Duarte, Isabella Rossellini

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Runtime: 131m

In a word: Divine.

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Why you should see it: ‘La Chimera is crafted with such confidence in storytelling and style that it’s hard not to be in awe of Rohrwacher,’ writes reviewer Silvi Vann-Wall.

‘The story may be focused on 1980s Italy, but it could work just as well as an Ancient Roman fable, swapping the Etruscan artefacts for artefacts of the gods. It serves as both a parable and an imagination-spurring epic that will cling to you long after you’ve left the theatre.’

Where to watch La Chimera: Stan. Watch the trailer.

Hundreds of Beavers. Image: Lightbulb Film Distribution

Director: Mike Cheslik

Cast: Ryland Brickson Cole Tews, Olivia Graves

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 108m

In a word: Insane.

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Why you should see it: ‘The brilliance of the film shines in its commitment to the bit – instead of trying to convince the audience that the beavers are real creatures, it leans into the fact that they are obviously human by revealing feet, hands, and human skeletons underneath,’ writes Silvi Vann-Wall.

‘Instead of creating a world that obeys the laws of physics, Beavers‘ version of the wilderness has several portals that can zip Jean around in a flash. And instead of following logic, Jean Kayak stumbles into more and more absurd situations that he solves in the most round-about ways possible.

‘Just wait until you see his snowman fishing farm, his perpetual wind-machine trap, and his instant-escape device. The lengths to which he will go to MacGyver something know no bounds.’

Where to watch Hundreds of Beavers: Apple TV (rent or buy only). Watch the trailer.

Justice Smith as Owen in I Saw The TV Glow. Image: A24.

Director: Jane Schoenbrun

Cast: Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 100m

In a word: Melancholy.

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Why you should see it: ‘Tragedy abounds in I Saw The TV Glow,’ writes Silvi Vann-Wall. ‘Clear themes like the rushed coming-of-age, the loss of innocence, and the dangers of media-worship abound, but the most tragic of them all is the denial of one’s true self. Owen expounds so much energy repressing his heart’s true desires that he loses his sense of self entirely.’

‘For all the trans joy being celebrated in the world today, it may be easy to forget the pain that often comes with coming out as trans – or in the case of I Saw The TV Glow, the pain of never coming out at all, and having the repression nearly eat you alive.’

Where to watch I Saw The TV Glow: Apple TV (rent or buy only). Watch the trailer.