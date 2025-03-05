The best films just added to your favourite streaming services

From Spike Jonze’s sci-fi cultural critique Her to Alice Maio Mackay’s rip-snorter of a genre film T Blockers, these are our top picks of all the films just added to streaming this week.

Just added to ABC iView

Her (2013, dir. Spike Jonze)

Her. Image: Warner Bros.

In the not so distant future, Theodore, a lonely writer, purchases a newly developed operating system designed to meet the user’s every need. To Theodore’s surprise, a romantic relationship develops between him and his operating system. This unconventional love story blends science fiction and romance in a sweet tale that explores the nature of love and the ways that technology isolates and connects us all.

Doctor Who: The Runaway Bride (2006, dir. Euros Lyn)

Doctor Who: The Runaway Bride. Image: BBC

A young bride in the midst of her wedding finds herself mysteriously transported to the TARDIS. The Doctor must discover what her connection is with the Empress of the Racnoss’s plan to destroy the world.

Just added to SBS on Demand

Shiva Baby (2020, dir. Emma Seligman)

Shiva Baby. Image: Utopia/MUBI

College student Danielle must cover her tracks when she unexpectedly runs into her sugar daddy at a shiva – with her parents, ex-girlfriend and family friends also in attendance.

Bastardy (2008, dir. Ariel Courtin-Wilson)

Bastardy. Image: Film Camp/Screen Australia

Provocative, funny and profoundly moving, Bastardy is the inspirational story of a self proclaimed Robin Hood of the streets. For Forty years and with infectious humour and optimism, Jack Charles has juggled a life of crime with another successful career- acting

Just added to Stan

Us (2019, dir. Jordan Peele)

Us. Image: Universal Pictures

Husband and wife Gabe and Adelaide Wilson take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends. But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

X (2022, dir. Ti West)

Mia Goth in X, now streaming on Stan. Image: A24

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

Just added to Netflix

Easy Rider (1969, dir. Denis Hopper)

Easy Rider. Image: Columbia Pictures/Sony Entertainment

Wyatt and Billy, two Harley-riding hippies, complete a drug deal in Southern California and decide to travel cross-country in search of spiritual truth.

Frida (2002, dir. Julie Taymor)

Frida. Image: Miramax/Asmik Ace

A biography of artist Frida Kahlo, who channeled the pain of a crippling injury and her tempestuous marriage into her work.

Just added to Binge

Inner Space (1987, dir. Joe Dante)

Innerspace. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Just added to streaming.

Test pilot Tuck Pendleton volunteers to test a special vessel for a miniaturization experiment. Accidentally injected into a neurotic hypochondriac, Jack Putter, Tuck must convince Jack to find his ex-girlfriend, Lydia Maxwell, to help him extract Tuck and his ship and re-enlarge them before his oxygen runs out.

The Dressmaker (2015, dir. Jocelyn Moorhouse)

Kate Winslet and Liam Hemsworth in The Dressmaker. Image: Film Art Media. Just added to streaming.

In 1950s Australia, beautiful, talented dressmaker Tilly returns to her tiny hometown to right wrongs from her past. As she tries to reconcile with her mother, she starts to fall in love while transforming the fashion of the town.

Just added to Prime Video

Love Lies Bleeding (2024, dir. Rose Glass)

Love Lies Bleeding. Image: A24. Just added to streaming.

Reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Las Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.

Heat (1995, dir. Michael Mann)

Heat. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Just added to streaming.

Obsessive master thief Neil McCauley leads a top-notch crew on various daring heists throughout Los Angeles while determined detective Vincent Hanna pursues him without rest. Each man recognizes and respects the ability and the dedication of the other even though they are aware their cat-and-mouse game may end in violence.

Just added to Disney+

Cruella (2021, dir. Craig Gillespie)

Cruella. Image: Disney+. Just added to streaming.

In 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, a young grifter named Estella is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Just added to Apple TV

Companion (2025, dir. Drew Hancock)

Companion. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures . Just added to streaming.

A billionaire’s death sets off a chain of events for Iris and her friends during a weekend trip to his lakeside estate.

No Other Land (2024, dir. Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra)

No Other Land. Image: Antipode Films/Madman Entertainment. Just added to streaming.

This film made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective shows the destruction of the occupied West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli soldiers and the alliance which develops between the Palestinian activist Basel and Israeli journalist Yuval.

Just added to Shudder

Satranic Panic (2023, dir. Alice Maio Mackay)

Satranic Panic. Image: MQFF/Alice Maio Mackay/Umbrella Entertainment. Just added to streaming.

When Max, trans queen Aria’s found brother and the love of artist Jay’s life, is ruthlessly slaughtered by a shadowy cult in a ritual to summon a cadre of demons, two friends will follow a mysterious note promising answers and hit the road. Together they will slay the demons that oppose them, perform at drag gigs, make uncertain allies, and uncover a conspiracy of prejudice and self-hatred, that leads closer to home than they’d ever imagined. A bloody, demon-infested road movie about the power of claiming one’s identity and the importance of chosen family, Satranic Panic exposes the hypocrisy of the status quo with biting wit, killer drag, and incredible tits.

T Blockers (2023, dir. Alice Maio Mackay)

T-Blockers. Image: Umbrella Entertainment . Just added to streaming.

When ancient parasites rise from beneath a small town, taking the most fearful and susceptible as hosts, a young trans filmmaker finds herself the only one who can sense the possessed, and rally the resistance before the horror escapes and spreads.

