The Legend of Zelda live-action film casts its Link and Zelda

Nintendo has officially announced the first cast members for the live-action Legend of Zelda film adaptation, revealing Bo Bragason will play Zelda, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will play Link. The news was shared in a brief social post from Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto, who described an excitement about seeing both actors on the big screen in future.

As confirmed, The Legend of Zelda is set to hit cinemas on 7 May 2027.

What’s notable about the announced casting is both Bragason and Ainsworth are young talents, with short but strong credits in an array of creative projects. Bragason has appeared in a variety of TV shows and films, including vampire film The Radleys and Disney+ series Renegade Nell.

Ainsworth featured in The Haunting of Bly Manor, had a guest appearance in The Sandman, and was also the voice of Pinocchio in the the live-action film produced by Disney.

What we know about the Legend of Zelda film adaptation

With the casting of both actors, we now know a bit more about Nintendo’s upcoming Legend of Zelda adaptation. While previously, there was an assumption the film would focus on a more adult Link – with subsequent fancasts calling for Hunter Schafer to be Zelda, and some speculation (perhaps jokingly) that Tom Holland would claim the role of Link – it does appear the film will focus on less-experienced versions of these heroes. That leaves plenty of room for the classic Hero’s Journey, with Link likely starting his adventures in this film.

Read: Return to Silent Hill film set for release in January 2026

Following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023, it appears Nintendo has plenty more confidence in future game adaptations, and it’s likely The Legend of Zelda will kick off an entire universe, should it inspire audiences. If that’s the case, casting young actors is a clever choice that will allow the company to tell a longer story, possibly even getting to the adaptation of later, much-loved Legend of Zelda stories.

There’s also plenty of merit in casting younger, lesser-known actors who can genuinely embody these roles. It’s a common problem in modern films that the same actors are rotated through blockbuster roles, to the point where they’re recognised as themselves first, before they’re recognised as their characters.

For now, Nintendo is yet to reveal much more about its Legend of Zelda live-action film adaptation. We know it will exist alongside the animated Super Mario Bros. universe, and that plans are progressing for spin-offs of that franchise. We’ll have to wait to see whether there’s any real crossover between these franchises, and to see what else Nintendo has in store.

Also on ScreenHub: Return to Silent Hill film set for release in January 2026



Return to Silent Hill, the Cineverse-produced adaptation of Konami’s Silent Hill 2, is officially set to arrive in US cinemas on 23 January 2026. It’s the first major Silent Hill adaptation in over a decade, with the last film, Revelation, arriving way back in 2012, to decidedly negative reviews.



The franchise hasn’t had much luck at the box office, with both major features being rejected by fans and newcomers alike. That’s despite the video game franchise being highly regarded for its cinematic, horrific atmosphere and storytelling. For whatever reason, the games have never been translated well, with various writers and directors misunderstanding the unique world and horror of the adventures.



Return to Silent Hill is a new attempt at capturing what made the franchise special, and while there’s reasons to be cautious about this upcoming release, there is some hope, too. As previously announced, Cineverse is leading production, and after its success with Terrifier 3, it’s well-positioned to market and distribute this horror adventure.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.