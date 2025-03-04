Best films to stream in March 2025

Films to stream in March

It Ends with Us – Binge (6 March)

It Ends With Us. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Films to stream in March.

Film (2024). Colleen Hoover’s moderately well-selling 2016 novel (more than 10 million copies – try better next time), adapted here for the big screen, tells the story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business.

A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni – who also directs) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship.

On the basis of that curtailed synopsis at least, it could easily be relegated to ‘standard romcom’ territory, but it’s fair to say there’s been some controversy surrounding this story, its filming, and its, well, everything …

Watch the trailer.

Picture This – Prime Video (6 March)

Picture This. Image: Prime Video. Films to stream in March.

Film (2025). In this heartfelt rom-com, struggling photographer Pia (Simone Ashley) receives a prediction: true love awaits in her next five dates. With her sister’s wedding looming and family playing matchmaker, her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing her love life into chaos.

Picture This is based on the Australian Amazon Original Five Blind Dates, and for that reason, and others, we’re keen to see it.

Starring Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sindhu Vee. Watch the trailer.

The 355 – SBS On Demand (7 March)

The 355. Image: Universal Pictures. Films to stream in March.

Film (2022). Enjoying this action thriller spy film is going to depend to a degree on whether you’re a film critic (24% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes) or a non film critic (86% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Split the difference and there’s a 50% chance you’ll see the (spy) glass as half-empty or half-full.

In short: when a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, a CIA agent will need to join forces with a rival German agent, a former MI6 ally and a skilled Columbian psychologist on a mission to retrieve it.

Starring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan and Diane Kruger. Watch the trailer.

Arcadian – AMC+ & Shudder (7 March)

Arcadian. Image: Saturn Films. Films to stream in March.

Film (2024). In a near future, normal life on Earth has been wrecked. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by post-apocalyptic horror tropes at night.

After the sun sets each day, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil.

One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive.

Starring Nicolas Cage – need we say more? Watch the trailer.

Plankton: The Movie – Netflix (7 March)

Film (2025). Plankton’s tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand – and decides to destroy the world without him.

The Apprentice – Stan (9 March)

The Apprentice. Image: Briarcliff Entertainment. Films to stream in March.

Film (2024). It’s so good to get away from the absolute shitshow of global politics at the moment with a nice relaxing film based on the younger life of …

What the …

A young man takes over his father’s real-estate business in 1970s and 80s New York, and gets a helping hand from an infamous lawyer who helps him turn him into a notorious legend.

It’s based on true events.

Starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong. Watch the trailer.

Abbé Pierre: A Century Of Devotion – Stan (11 March)

Film (2023). In this biographical drama, we get the life story of Henri Grouès, AKA Abbé Pierre, from his time in the World War II Resistance to his battles against poverty and on behalf of the homeless.

Starring Benjamin Lavernhe, Emmanuelle Bercot and Michel Vuillermoz.

The Electric State – Netflix (14 March)

Electric State. Image: Netflix. Films to stream in March.

Film (2025). Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen’s journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan and Jason Alexander.

F*** Marry Kill – Prime Video (14 March)

Film (2024). As a serial killer targets women on dating apps, a true-crime junkie must figure out which of her three dates is a f-boy, marriage material, or is trying to kill her.

Starring Lucy Hale, Virginia Gardner and Brooke Nevin.

Asteroid City – Paramount+ (15 March)

Film (2023). Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a junior Stargazer / Space Cadet convention, organised to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition, is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Directed by Wes Anderson and starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Jeffrey Wright.

Memes & Nightmares – Disney+ (15 March)

Film (2024). NBA Twitter king’s quest unravels the fleeting nature of online content and human bonds in the digital era, shaping our ephemeral connections.

Starring Josiah Johnson, Jamel Johnson and Danny Abrahms.

Mississippi Burning – Stan (18 March)

Film (1988). In this suspense mystery, two FBI agents with different approaches arrive in Mississippi to investigate the disappearance of civil rights activists.

Starring Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe.

O’Dessa – Disney+ (20 March)

Film (2025). Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Starring Sadie Sink, Murray Bartlett, Mark Boone Junior and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Watch the trailer.

Blood Axe Wound – AMC+ & Shudder (22 March)

Film (2025). Abbie Bladecut is a teenager torn between the macabre traditions of her family’s bloody trade and the tender stirrings of her first crush. In the small town of Clover Falls, Abbie’s father, Roger Bladecut, has built an infamous legacy by capturing real-life killings on tape and selling them to eager customers.

But as Abbie delves deeper into the grisly family business, she begins to wonder if it’s time to take the family tradition in a new direction. Starring Molly Brown, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Sari Arambulo.

Oppenheimer – Paramount+ (22 March)

Oppenheimer. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming March on Paramount+. Films to stream in March.

Film (2023). Directed by Christopher Nolan, this three-hour blockbuster masterpiece examines the efforts of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) in the race to build the atomic bomb that ended World War II.

The all-star cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

Strays – Paramount+ (22 March)

Film (2023). When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realises he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.

Venom: The Last Dance – Prime Video (22 March)

Film (2024). Eddie and Venom are hunted by both of their worlds, forced into a decision ending their last dance.

Starring Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple.

Holland – Prime Video (27 March)

Holland. Image: Prime Video. Films to stream in March.

Film (2025). In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale.

Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems. Directed by Mimi Cave.

The Crow – Prime Video (27 March)

Film (2024). Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them.

Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs and Danny Huston.

The Rule of Jenny Pen – AMC+ & Shudder (28 March)

Film (2024). Arrogant Judge Stefan Mortensen (Geoffrey Rush), who suffers a near-fatal stroke, leaving him partially paralysed and confined to a retirement home.

There, Mortensen clashes with a seemingly gentle resident named Dave Crealy (John Lithgow) who is actually secretly terrorising the home with a sadistic game called The Rule of Jenny Pen while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty. When Mortensen’s pleas to the staff go unanswered, he takes it upon himself to put an end to Crealy’s reign of terror.

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip – Disney+ (28 March)

Film (2025). Follows 11-year-old Alexander and his family as they embark on a dream Spring Break vacation to Mexico City only to have all their plans go terribly wrong when they discover a cursed idol.

Starring Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, Thom Nemer, with Cheech Marin.

Midas Man – Paramount+ (29 March)

Midas Man. Image: Signature Entertainment. Streaming March on Paramount+. Films to stream in March.

Film (2024). When Brian Epstein (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) set foot in the Cavern Club in November 1961 to watch The Beatles perform, he saw something no one else could – a glimmer of gold. Sharply dressed and well-spoken, Brian was hardly the most obvious radical – but being Jewish, closeted and having grown up as an outsider who had failed at pretty much everything, he was a 26-year-old with something to prove and who wanted to tear up the rulebook.