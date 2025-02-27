Binge will no longer stream your favourite HBO shows as Max launches in Australia

If you subscribe to Binge, you’ll be familiar with Warner Bros. Discovery.

It’s the company that owns HBO, Warner Bros., the DC Universe, Harry Potter and more, and it’s just announced that its new streaming service, simple known as Max, will launch on 31 March in Australia.

Max will be the new home of popular TV series like Friends, The Big Bang Theory and Rick and Morty, plus blockbuster films like Barbie, Beetlejuice, and The Lord of the Rings.

And if you’re wondering: yes, it will also be the exclusive owner of The Last of Us, And Just Like That…, House of the Dragon, Euphoria and Peacemaker, as well as upcoming shows It: Welcome to Derry and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (another Game of Thrones spinoff series).

What does that mean for Binge subscribers? It means that come April, you will need to add another subscription to your budget or miss out on subsequent seasons of those shows.

Season 2 of The Last of Us, for example, will debut exclusively on Max on 14 April. Its first season will move from Binge to Max by 31 March.

The only series where that doesn’t apply is The White Lotus, which is currently airing its third season on Binge in Australia. Episodes will continue to stream on Binge for all subscribers, until the season ends. If any future seasons are in store, however, you will find them on Max.

What Max says

‘We’ve been clear that the globalisation of Max is a top priority, and Australia represents one of our biggest new markets and a significant opportunity to delight even more fans with the incredible stories told by our iconic brands,’ JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at WBD said. ‘Combining an unrivalled breadth of high-quality content, legendary franchises and a strong product experience, Australians can look forward to the highest-calibre streaming proposition from March 31.’

‘WBD has a long history in Australia, and we know our world-class content from HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery and more is incredibly popular with audiences here,’ said Michael Brooks, General Manager WBD Australia and New Zealand. ‘We have a clear strategy to maximise reach through our direct-to-consumer app and distribution partnerships, and our collaboration with Foxtel at launch is a testament to that. We can’t wait for fans across the country to experience Max.’

The White Lotus – Season 3 will continue its run on Binge. Image: Binge/HBO

Will I lose my Binge subscription?

No, anyone currently subscribed to Binge will not lose their subscription. However, as mentioned above, you will see certain titles disappearing and migrating over to Max by the end of March.

Max’s subscription tiers include premium, standard and an ad-supported tier. Further details about subscription tiers, pricing, content and product features on Max will be shared in the weeks prior to launch.

You can sign up for a Max subscription at www.max.com and via app stores. If you’re already a subscriber to Foxtel, you’re in luck, as that means you’ll be given access to the Max app at no additional cost.

The Real Housewives of Sydney – Season 3 (25 Feb)

Series. After last season’s explosive finale, The Real Housewives of Sydney are back – navigating luxury getaways, social events, and plenty of personal drama. As tensions run high, unexpected alliances form, and the bonds of sisterhood shine through the chaos. Meanwhile, a new member of the friendship group begins to stir the pot. Watch the trailer.

Allegiance – Season 2 (26 Feb)

Series. A rookie agent seeks to prove the innocent of her politician father while working in Surrey. Starring Supinder Wraich and Enrico Colantoni.

Pamela’s Cooking With Love – Season 1 (26 Feb)

Series. Pamela Anderson invites some of today’s most sought-after chefs to join her on a stunning rural property on Vancouver Island. Together, they will prepare delicious plant-based meals to share with family and friends, at dinner parties beautifully styled by Pamela. Chefs including Nancy Silverton, Michael Solomonov, Andy Baraghani and Claudette Zepeda will join this culinary journey.

