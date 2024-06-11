The Bear – Season 3 streaming preview

What is The Bear – Season 3 about?

The Bear is about Carmy, a young chef from the fine dining world who fights to transform his brother’s restaurant and himself, while working alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family.

In season three, this found family do whatever it takes to elevate the restaurant – Carmy, Sydney and Richie’s beef-stand turned fine-dining establishment – to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business.

Who stars in The Bear – Season 3?

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson.

In April of this year, it was revealed that Adam Brody had been cast in the role of a food critic for The Bear season 3, alongside GQ writer Chris Black and The New Yorker staff writer Naomi Fry.

Who directed The Bear – Season 3?

Christopher Storer, Duccio Fabbri, Ayo Edebiri, and Joanna Calo.

Who wrote the series?

Christopher Storer, Matty Matheson, Courtney Storer, Will Guidara, Joanna Calo, and Alex Russell.

What does the creator of The Bear have to say about this season?

According to an Esquire report, Christopher Storer had this to say about the making of The Bear season three:

‘We shoot our show really quick. All in, I think it’s about 39 days a season, so it’s roughly four days an episode. I don’t like to do a lot of takes. There’s something about preserving the nervous energy that’s really important to the show. It’s heavily scripted but there’s enough room for everybody to play and adapt.’

‘Once something in the kitchen gets too rehearsed, it can feel a little performative; same with the dialogue,’ said Storer. ‘We spend a lot of time after wrap walking through the next day’s blocking so we’re combining as many set-ups as possible, which really lets us hit the ground running.’

Read: The Bear, Disney+, renewed for Season 4

What’s the country of origin?

USA

Where was The Bear – Season 3 filmed?

Chicago, USA

How many episodes?

There are ten episodes in the third season.

What’s the production company?

FXP, for FX on Hulu. The show streams on Disney+ in Australia.

Who are the executive producers of The Bear – Season 3?

Production is by Tyson Bidner, with executive production by Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Christopher Storer, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson, and Matty Matheson.

Show me the trailer for The Bear – Season 3

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

When and where can I watch The Bear – Season 3?

The Bear – Season 3 comes to Disney+ on 27 June, 2024.