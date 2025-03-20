The 10 best films just added to streaming (that you can watch now) – Netflix, Stan, SBS, ABC, Prime, Shudder and more

We’ve scoured the guides for all of the movies available on each subscription, and here’s what we can conclude: the following titles are the best films just added to streaming that you can watch now (17-23 March 2025).

Read on to see what films we picked, where you can stream them, where they’re from and what they’re rated, and why you should watch them ASAP.

Aquarius on Apple TV

Aquarius. Image: Madman.

Year: 2024

Director: Wendy Champagne, Oren Sidley

Stars: N/A

Country: Australia

Rating: M

Genre: Documentary

In May 1973, 10,000 artists, activists, hippies, radical students, gurus and visionaries descended on a small dairy town for 10 days of social and cultural exploration that changed a generation.

Why should I watch Aquarius? It’s a new-ish documentary that unveils a side of country Australia you’ve probably never come across before. If you’ve ever wondered how Byron Bay become like that, watch this doco.

In My Blood It Runs on ABC iView

In My Blood It Runs. Image: Bonsai Films.

Year: 2019

Director: Maya Newell

Stars: Carol Turner, Colin Mawson, James Mawson

Country: Australia/USA

Rating: M

Genre: Documentary

The story of Dujuan, a 10-year-old Aboriginal boy living in Alice Springs, Australia, who is struggling to balance his traditional Arrernte/Garrwa upbringing with a state education.

Why should I watch In My Blood It Runs? Watch it for a deeper understanding on how the modern education system fails Indigenous children, and proof that colonialism never really ended.

All We Imagine as Light on Apple TV

All We Imagine As Light. Image: Condor Distribution/Lux box.

Year: 2024

Director: Payal Kapadia

Stars: Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam

Country: India/France/Luxembourg/Netherlands/Italy

Rating: M

Genre: Drama

In Mumbai, Nurse Prabha’s routine is troubled when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a spot in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to find a space for their desires to manifest.

Why should I watch All We Imagine As Light? This soulful feminist film made waves on the festival circuit last year, and for good reason. Watch it for an affirming portrait of sisterhood that transcends the language barrier.

The Nice Guys on Stan

The Nice Guys. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Year: 2016

Director: Shane Black

Stars: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe, Angourie Rice

Country: USA

Rating: MA

Genre: Crime/comedy

A private eye investigates the apparent suicide of a fading porn star in 1970s Los Angeles and uncovers a conspiracy.

Why should I watch The Nice Guys? This star-studded buddy cop flick wasn’t exactly a box office smash when it released, but it’s gained a cult following due to its snappy dialogue and (Shane) black humour.

Teen Wolf on Stan

Teen Wolf. Image: Paramount/Stan.

Year: 1985

Director: Rod Daniel

Stars: Michael J. Fox, James Hampton, Susan Ursitti

Country: USA

Rating: PG

Genre: Comedy

When a shy teenager’s new-found powers help him score at basketball – and with the popular girls – he has some pretty hairy decisions to make.

Why should I watch Teen Wolf? It’s good ol’ mindless and hairy fun, and still a great watch for family film night (do people still do those?).

Home Movie on Shudder and AMC+

Home Movie (2001). Image: AMC+/Shudder.

Year: 2001

Director: Chris Smith

Stars: N/A

Country: USA

Rating: G

Genre: Documentary

Director Chris Smith (American Movie) continues his exploration of all things quirky by affectionately invading several unique homes. Linda Beech is a former Japanese sitcom star who resides in a tree house in Hawaii. Diana and Ed Peden are hippies who have converted an abandoned missile silo into an underground retreat. And Bob Walker and Francis Mooney have reconstructed their home to cater to their dozen cats.

Why should I watch Home Movie? This obscure little doco is the perfect rainy day watch: it’s captivating, it’s weird, and the stakes couldn’t be lower.

Spencer on Prime Video

Spencer. Image: STX International/Stan.

Year: 2021

Director: Pablo Larraín

Stars: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Jack Nielen

Country: Chile/Germany/UK/USA

Rating: M

Genre: Drama

During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

Why should I watch Spencer? As far as biopics go, Spencer is one of the best. It express Princess Di’s loneliness and pain in a way that evokes psychological thrillers. It’s also one of the best KStew performances ever.

The Big Short on Netflix

The Big Short. Image: Paramount Pictures/Netflix.

Year: 2015

Director: Adam McKay

Stars: Steve Carell, Christian Bale, John Magaro, Ryan Gosling

Country: USA

Rating: M

Genre: Drama/comedy

In 2008, Wall Street guru Michael Burry realizes that a number of subprime home loans are in danger of defaulting. Burry bets against the housing market by throwing more than $1 billion of his investors’ money into credit default swaps.

His actions attract the attention of banker Jared Vennett (Ryan Gosling), hedge-fund specialist Mark Baum (Steve Carell) and other greedy opportunists. Together, these men make a fortune by taking full advantage of the impending economic collapse in America.

Why should I watch The Big Short? Sadly still relevant, The Big Short is a thrilling and frustrating film about the men that profit from making the poor poorer. It’s also got Margot Robbie in a bathtub explaining the economy, if you like that sort of thing.

Pleasantville on Binge

Pleasantville. Image: Warner Bros./New Line Cinema.

Year: 1998

Director: Gary Ross

Stars: Toby Maguire, Reese Witherspoon, William H. Macy

Country: USA

Rating: M

Genre: Fantasy/drama/comedy

Geeky teenager David and his popular twin sister, Jennifer, get sucked into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom called ‘Pleasantville,’ and find a world where everything is peachy keen all the time. But when Jennifer’s modern attitude disrupts Pleasantville’s peaceful but boring routine, she literally brings color into its life.

Why should I watch Pleasantville? Pleasantville not only looks great by combining monochrome with colour, it’s also a clever critique of the 1950s that shows how that culture of repression carries on throughout the ages.