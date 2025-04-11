The 10 best films just added to streaming (that you can watch now) – Netflix, Shudder, Stan, Prime, SBS, DocPlay and more

We’ve scoured the guides for new movies available on each subscription, and here’s what we can conclude: the following titles are the 10 best films just added to streaming that you can watch now (7-13 April 2025).

Read on to see what films we picked, where you can stream them, where they’re from and what they’re rated, and why you should watch them ASAP.

Joy Ride (2023, Netflix)

Joy Ride. Image: Netflix

Year: 2023

Director: Adele Lim

Stars: Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu

Country: USA/UK/Canada

Rating: MA

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 94m

When Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo, her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat, her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye, Lolo’s eccentric cousin.

Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Why should I watch Joy Ride? This intercontinental road trip flick is one of the best, and criminally underseen, comedies of the 2020s so far. The Kpop band ruse is a highlight.

Roadgames (1981, Shudder)

Road Games (1981). Image: Umbrella Entertainment . 10 films to watch now

Year: 1981

Director: Richard Franklin

Stars: Stacy Keach, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marion Edward

Country: Australia

Rating: M

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 101m

A truck driver plays a cat-and-mouse game with a mysterious serial killer in a van who lures young female hitchhiker victims on a desolate Australian highway.

Why should I watch Roadgames? Don’t take my word for it – instead, here’s Alexei Toliopoulos: ‘[Richard Franklin] reimagines Rear Window with the wit and charm of the original understanding that, to an extent, it was the little vignettes into the lives of neighbours that made it special.’

Long Weekend (1979, Shudder)

Long Weekend (1979). Image: Hoyts Distribution/Australian Film Commission. 10 films to watch now

Year: 1979

Director: Colin Eggleston

Stars: John Hargreaves, Briony Behets

Country: Australia

Rating: GM

Genre: Horror

When a suburban couple goes camping for the weekend at a remote beach, they discover that nature isn’t in an accommodating mood.

Why should I watch Long Weekend? Why not make a double feature of this and Road Games, both great examples of the Ozploitation and Australian New Wave genre?

Step Brothers (2008, Prime Video)

Step Brothers. Image: Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures . 10 films to watch now

Year: 2008

Director: Adam McKay

Stars: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Adam Scott

Country: USA

Rating: MA

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 98m

Brennan Huff and Dale Doback might be grown men. But that doesn’t stop them from living at home and turning into jealous, competitive stepbrothers when their single parents marry. Brennan’s constant competition with Dale strains his mom’s marriage to Dale’s dad, leaving everyone to wonder whether they’ll ever see eye to eye.

Why should I watch Step Brothers? Some blisteringly stupid early 2000s humour is sometimes just what the doctor ordered, especially after a long work week.

Inshallah a Boy (2024, Stan)

Inshallah a Boy. Image: Palace Films . 10 films to watch now

Year: 2024

Director: Amjad Al Rasheed

Stars: Mouna Hawa, Haitham Omari, Yumna Marwan

Country: Egypt, France, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia

Rating: M

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 113m

After the sudden death of her husband, working mother Nawal has to fight for her inheritance in order to save her daughter and home in a society where having a son would be a game changer.

Why should I watch Inshallah a Boy? This MIFF favourite showcases strong women fighting against a patriarchal system, a theme that resonates across borders.

Sex, Lies and Videotape (1989, SBS on Demand)

Sex, Lies and Videotape. Image: Miramax Films/Outlaw Productions. 10 films to watch now.

Year: 1989

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Stars: James Spader, Andie MacDowell, Peter Gallagher

Country: USA

Rating: M

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 101m

Ann, a frustrated wife, enters into counseling due to a troubled marriage. Unbeknownst to her, her husband John has begun an affair with her sister. When John’s best friend Graham arrives, his penchant for interviewing women about their sex lives forever changes John and Ann’s rocky marriage.

Why should I watch Sex, Lies and Videotape? With Black Bag still in cinemas, it’s high time to revisit Steven Soderbergh’s incredible debut feature, with an all-star cast to boot.

Legend (1985, SBS on Demand)

Legend. Image: 20th Century Studios/Universal Pictures. 10 films to Watch now.

Year: 1985

Director: Ridley Scott

Stars: Tom Cruise, Mia Sara, Tim Curry

Country: USA

Rating: PG

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: 94m

Set in a timeless mythical forest inhabited by fairies, goblins, unicorns and mortals, this fantastic story follows a mystical forest dweller, chosen by fate, to undertake a heroic quest.

He must save the beautiful Princess Lili and defeat the demonic Lord of Darkness, or the world will be plunged into a never-ending ice age.

Why should I watch Legend? Have you seen that ‘dark fantasy aesthetic’ trend dominating TikTok and Instagram? This is the film that started it all. Know your history!

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (2023, Netflix)

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning part one. Image: Paramount Pictures.

Year: 2023

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Stars: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg

Country: USA

Rating: M

Genre: Action

Runtime: 164m

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

With control of the future and the world’s fate at stake and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins.

Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan must consider that nothing can matter more than his mission—not even the lives of those he cares about most

Why should I watch Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning? With the announcement that stunts will finally be recognised in its own Oscars category, it’s the perfect time to watch Tom Cruise defy death in a bunch of ways that should’ve already landed him an award.

Dìdi (2024, Netflix)

Didi. Image: Focus Features.

Year: 2024

Director: Sean Wang

Stars: Izaac Wang, Joan Chen, Shirley Chen

Country: USA

Rating: MA

Genre: Dramedy

Runtime: 94m

In 2008, during the last month of summer before high school begins, an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy learns what his family can’t teach him: how to skate, how to flirt, and how to love your mum.

Why should I watch Didi? Come for the exploding squirrels, stay for the heartwarming (if sometimes cringey) tale of coming-of-age in the 2000s.

2073 (2024, DocPlay)

2073. Image: DocPlay

Year: 2024

Director: Asif Kapadia

Stars: Samantha Morton, Naomi Ackie, Hector Hewer

Country: UK/USA

Rating: M

Genre: Documentary/Sci-fi

Runtime: 83m

Inspired by Chris Marker’s iconic 1962 featurette La Jetée; the year is 2073 – a not-so-distant dystopian future – and the setting is New San Francisco, the scorched-earth tech-dominant police state where democracy and personal freedom have been well and truly obliterated.

Why should I watch 2073? It’s been described as an ‘urgent, unshakable vision of a dystopic future’ that asks: what would you really do in a worldwide crisis?