Streaming January 2025: new shows & films on Netflix, AMC, Prime, Apple, Disney, ABC iview, SBS, BritBox & more

Streaming January 2025

1 Jan

Missing You (Netflix)

Missing You. Image: Netflix. Streaming January 2025.

Series. When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past. Starring Rosalind Eleazar, Ashley Walters, Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage and Sir Lenny Henry. Watch the trailer.

Tiddler (ABC iview)

Special. The new animated special based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (The Gruffalo).

Gardening Australia Junior – Season 2 (ABC iview)

A new cast of kids are pulling on their gloves, grabbing their spades and getting set to explore all things gardening alongside hosts Costa Georgiadis, Clarence Slockee, Hannah Moloney, Tammy Huynh and Millie Ross.

Changing Ends – Season 2 (ABC iview)

The Carrs are back. Northampton, 1987 is shaping up to be the biggest year in Cobblers history, but can it live up to the hype for Nothampton’s favourite son, Alan Carr. Watch the trailer.

Until I Kill You (ABC iview)

Series. This true crime drama shows how Delia Balmer survived a series of violent attacks by boyfriend John Sweeney, to pursue a traumatic journey to justice.

Showtrial – Seasons 1 & 2 (SBS On Demand)

Showtrial. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming January 2025.

Series. We follow high-profile murder cases through the eyes of the police, the public, and the courts.

Season 2: a brand-new cast and case that grips the media and divides the nation. Notorious climate change activist activist Marcus Calderwood is a fierce advocate of direct, disruptive action and unapologetic about its consequences. Starring Adeel Akhtar, Joe Dempsie and Michael Socha.

Season 1: when Talitha Campbell, the arrogant daughter of a wealthy entrepreneur, is arrested following the disappearance of a fellow student, the case grips the nation and whips up a media storm. On Talitha’s side is brilliant solicitor Cleo Roberts.

Alien: Romulus (Disney+)

Alien: Romulus. Image: 20th Century Studios. Streaming on Disney+. Streaming January 2025.

Film (2024). This sci-fi horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its iconic roots. While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young colonisers come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe.

Starring Starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

Watch the trailer.

Bob’s Burgers – Season 15 (Disney+)

Series. The return of the animate sitcom and the ongoing travails of the Belcher family.

The Control Room (BritBox)

The Control Room. Image: BritBox. Streaming January 2025.

Series. The three-part drama tells the story of Gabe, an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him.

Starring Iain De Caestecker, Joanna Vanderham, Daniel Hill, Sharon Rooney and Daniel Portman.

Sidelined: The QB and Me (Binge)

Film (2024). TikTok star Noah Beck makes his acting debut in this new romantic feature. It follows a headstrong dancer (Siena Agudong) and a cocky quarterback (Beck), who fight against their feelings for each other as their post-grad future threatens to keep them apart.

Black Snow – Season 2 (Stan)

Julie Cosgrove as Kat Stewart in Black Snow Season 2. Image: Stan. Streaming January 2025.

Series. What happened to Zoe Jacobs? In this returning season, cold case Detective Cormack (Travis Fimmel) tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (Jana McKinnon), who hasn’t been seen since her own 21st birthday party in 2003.

Watch the Stan trailer.

2 Jan

Cunk On Life (Netflix)

Deadpan documentarian Philomena Cunk confounds philosophers and academics in her quest to understand the meaning of life in this feature-length special. Starring Diane Morgan.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth – Season 1 (Binge)

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth. Image: Binge. Streaming January 2025.

On December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing everyone on board and 11 locals. With his daughter among the dead, Dr Jim Swire (Colin Firth), becomes spokesperson for the UK victims’ families demanding answers.

Travelling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey for truth and justice. Watch the trailer.

Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell (Binge)

Documentary (2024). Go behind the scenes on the final episode – and back to the very beginning – with the cast of this UK classic. James Corden and Ruth Jones’s saga of a boy from Essex and a girl from Barry has become one of TV’s most adored comedies.

As the cast assembles one last time, this documentary captures on-set moments and a special roundtable with the cast.

The Rig – Season 2 (Prime Video)

The Rig Season 2. Image: Prime Video. Streaming January 2025.

Series. Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a new secret offshore facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the extraordinary and deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle.

Starring Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Emily Hampshire and Rochenda Sandall.

Watch the trailer.

3 Jan

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance is Most Fowl (Netflix)

Film (2024). Top dog Gromit springs into action to save his master when Wallace’s high-tech invention goes rogue and he’s framed for a series of suspicious crimes. Starring Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan and Adjoa Andoh.

The Split: Barcelona (ABC iview)

The Split: Barcelona. Image: ABC iview. Streaming January 2025.

Special. Family lawyer Hannah Defoe and her family are reunited to attend the wedding of Hannah’s daughter Liv and fiance Gael at a magnificent vineyard nestled in the Catalan countryside.

Starring Fiona Button, Romina Coocca and Dariam Coco.

IF (Binge)

IF. Image: Binge. Streaming January 2025.

Film (2024). A young girl starts seeing the imaginary friends adults have left behind as they grow up. Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Watch the trailer.

IF (Paramount+)

Also streaming on Paramount+ on 3 January.

4 Jan

Beyond Paradise (ABC iview)

Series. What really happens after happily ever after? A new adventure awaits as DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his fiancée Martha (Sally Breton) leave London for her hometown of Shipton Abbott, situated near the beautiful Devon coast.

Starring Chris Marshall, Sally Bretton and Zahra Ahmadi.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Binge)

Film (2024). Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett set off on a dangerous mission to clear the name of their late police captain after he is linked to drug cartels.

Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Burlesque (Stan)

Film (2010). A woman from a small town finds herself in LA and joins the troops at a neo-burlesque club run by a former dancer. Starring Cher, Christina Aguilera and Alan Cumming.

5 Jan

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches – Season 2 (AMC+)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches – Season 2. Image: AMC+. Streaming January 2025.

Series. Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Season 2 of MayfairWitches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston).

She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfil her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.

Watch the trailer.

The Way Home – Season 3 (Binge)

The Way Home. Image: Binge. Streaming January 2025.

Series. Three generations of women living together in Port Haven, a small farm town, start a journey none of them could have imagined.

Starring Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Andie MacDowell and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

6 Jan

The Brokenwood Mysteries – Season 10 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

The Brokenwood Mysteries – Season 10. Image: Acorn TV. Streaming January 2025.

Series. The 10th anniversary season of The Brokenwood Mysteries sees Detectives Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea), Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland) and Daniel Chalmers (Jarod Rawiri) continue to wrestle with the alarming murder rate in Brokenwood.

Annika – Season 2 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Annika – Season 2. Image: Acorn TV. Streaming January 2025.

Series. DI Annika Strandhed (Nicola Walker) and the Marine Homicide Unit return to solve more brutal and unexplained murders that wash up in Scotland’s waters. The team dynamic shifts, pushing them to rapidly adapt as they encounter murders more complex than ever before.

Meanwhile, Annika balances a family dynamic that grows more complicated as long-held secrets from the past begin to impact her relationships. Also starring Ukweli Roach, Jamie Sives and Katie Leung.

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 23 (Binge)

It’s a brand-new season of Hell’s Kitchen, with chef Gordon Ramsay back to turn up the heat in the competition kitchen. Set on the US East Coast for the first time, season 23 will see teams of chefs put through their paces to vie for the ultimate prize of cash and cred.

7 Jan

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy (Netflix)

Special. In his 27th year in comedy, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias reminisces on the perils of life: from dating, to home break-ins, to turbulent plane rides, Gabriel is just here to save the world from eternal seriousness.

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action (Netflix)

Documentary. This jaw-dropping documentary goes behind the scenes of America’s most controversial talk show to expose its biggest scandals, both on- and off-camera.

WWE Raw: 2025 (Netflix)

WWE’s groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every Monday night.

Dr Karl’s How Things Work (ABC iview)

Series. Follow Dr Karl as he travels across Australia, stepping behind factory doors to see how some of Australia’s best loved products are made. He’ll uncover their inner workings… and meet the people who keep them going.

Eat the Invaders (ABC iview)

Series. Over six episodes, host Tony Armstrong – with the help of scientists, land carers, Kirsha Kaechele and Mona Head Chef Vince Trim – will attempt to turn our unwanted ecological trash into desirable culinary gold, in a provocative attempt to Eat the Invaders.

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily – Season 1 (Binge)

In this vibrant new series, Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice switch sequins for Sicily, the island where Giovanni was born. Across three episodes they tour the island, ending up in Palermo. A tale of fun, sun and friendship.

The Neon Demon (Stan)

Film (2016). Los Angeles newbie and aspiring model Jessie stokes jealousy and rivalry within the fashion industry. Starring Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves.

8 Jan

Broken Karaoke – Season 2 (Disney+)

Series. In this series of shorts, characters from the animated Disney Channel sing song parodies.

Geordie Shore – Season 25 (Paramount+)

Series. The cast are off to Thailand for an epic stag do to remember … At the end of the last series Kyle proposed to Vicky, who thankfully said yes! Buzzing to be his best mates ‘Geordie best man’, James has organised a stag do in Thailand for the whole family to celebrate but … things soon get complicated.

9 Jan

Back Roads – Season 11 (ABC iview)

Back Roads. Image: ABC iview. Streaming January 2025.

Series. Take a road less travelled to the small towns and communities that make Australia special. Join Heather Ewart and guest presenters as they discover remarkable stories and inspiring people you’ll never forget.

The Darkness (SBS On Demand)

Series. At age 66, Hulda Hermannsdóttir has worked in the police force for decades. Whip-smart, she knows she’s the best cop, but at work she is surrounded by men. Men whose skills simply don’t match up to her own, even if their attitudes suggest otherwise.

Starring Lena Olin and Douglas Henshall.

Ishura – Season 2 (Disney+)

Ishura – Season 2. Image: Disney+. Streaming January 2025.

Series. The Demon King, who filled the whole world with fear, was defeated. However, the very name and existence of the Hero who accomplished this feat remains a mystery. Now that the age of fear is over, the fight to crown the ultimate Hero begins.

Call the Midwife – Christmas Special 2024 (BritBox)

Special. All the regular, well-loved characters will return for a Christmas set in 1969 where the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to.

The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough – including influenza and the Hong Kong flu.

On Call – Season 1 (Prime Video)

On Call. Image: Prime Video. Streaming January 2025.

Series. A visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Shot with a mixture of hand-held cameras, bodycam and dash-cam footage to create a cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community.

Starring Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, Lori Loughlin, Rich Ting and Eriq La Salle.

Lie With Me – Season 1 (Stan)

Series. A British couple seeks a fresh start in Australia after infidelity, but the young nanny they hire spells trouble. Starring Charlie Brooks and Phoebe Roberts.

10 Jan

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (Disney+)

Goosebumps: The Vanishing. Image: Disney+. Streaming January 2025.

Series. Goosebumps: The Vanishing begins with fraternal twins Devin and Cece adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realise that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery.

Starring David Schwimmer and Jayden Bartels.

Watch the trailer.

The Pitt – Season 1 (Binge)

The Pitt. Image: Binge. Streaming January 2025.

Noah Wyle stars in this 15-episode drama series, set in a busy hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing medical workers in modern America, as seen through the high-pressure lens of healthcare – from juggling emergencies and workplace politics, to personal crises and critically ill patients, it captures the daily lives of those on the frontline.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Prime Video)

Film (2024). When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.

Starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens.

Protection (Stan)

Protection. Image: Stan. Streaming January 2025.

Series. Following a witness protection officer at the centre of a breach, Protection shows how even the smallest leak of information could jeopardise witness safety. Following an extramarital romance, the series fights to unearth the real cause of corruption within the witness protection unit.

11 Jan

WWE Smackdown: 2025 (Netflix)

WWE’s top Superstars settle scores and spark rivalries in weekly in-ring competition featuring action-packed matches from the blue brand.

Taskmasterclass (Binge)

A spinoff of the UK panel game show Taskmaster. This behind-the-scenes series is a compilation of moments from seasons 1 to 17, featuring insights and comedic commentary from host Greg Davies and assistant Alex Horne.

Rubble & Crew – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series. Rubble & Crew is back for all new episodes. Settle in for some more pawsome adventures as Rubble and his crew of pups use awesome construction vehicles to build and repair things in the town of Builder Cove.

12 Jan

Miriam Margolyes in New Zealand (ABC iview)

Series. Determined to overcome her ignorance and prepare for a new film role in New Zealand, Miriam embarks on a road trip across the North and South islands to find out what it means to be a Kiwi today and to understand how different it is from being an Aussie.

Studio 54: The Documentary (Stan)

Documentary. The story of the infamous 1970s nightclub in New York.

13 Jan

Tia Mowry: My Next Act (AMC+)

Reality series. Tired of people distorting the narrative of her relationships and life, Tia Mowry is removing the filter like never before, while embarking on a fearless and fierce journey of self-discovery post-divorce. Tia was always part of a duo, first as a twin sister, then as a wife … now she’s on her own for the first time in her life.

Rock Island Mysteries – Season 3 (Paramount+)

Series. Produced by Fremantle Australia and Nickelodeon International and filmed on Queensland’s Gold Coast, Rock Island Mysteries S3 continues to follow the adventures of Taylor (Alexa Curtis) and her friends as they explore the secrets of the beautiful and mysterious Rock Island.

The Girl in the Fog (Stan)

Film (2017). Italian film in which a teenager’s disappearance in an isolated town is investigated by Special agent Vogel. Starring Toni Servillo, Alessio Boni and Lorenzo Richelmy.

14 Jan

Single’s Inferno – Season 4 (Netflix)

Series. A new batch of singles enter Inferno for a chance at love. With romance, competition and heartbreak on the line, who will succeed in finding the one? Starring Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae and Kim Jin-young.

My 600lb Life – Season 10 (Binge)

In this long-running anthology series, morbidly obese patients strive to lose weight through diet and gastric bypass surgery with the help of Dr Younan Nowzaradan. This season is about the journey of Syreetah, a young woman struggling to trust the kindness of strangers, who must let her guard down to accept the surgeon’s help.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Season 13 (Paramount+)

Series. Some of the unforgettable storylines not to be missed this season includes Saucy Santana exploring new musical territories, ready to shake up the Atlanta music scene while challenging the status quo of the old guard’s dominance.

Swiss Army Man (Stan)

Film (2016). A man stranded on a deserted island makes friends with a corpse and the pair set off on a journey to get back home. Starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe.

15 Jan

A Real Bug’s Life – Season 2 (Disney+)

Series. Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar’s A Bug’s Life, this series takes us on another extraordinary adventure into the micro-bug world – where the forces of nature play out on a completely different scale and miniature creatures rely on amazing superpowers to make it through each day.

Now, thanks to new cutting-edge filming technology, we are able to follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in this hidden world.

Deb’s House (AMC+)

Reality series. Famed music mogul Deb Antney, who pioneered the careers of several high-profile artists such as Gucci Mane, French Montana and Nicki Minaj, as she embarks on a nationwide hunt for rap’s next female superstar MC.

16 Jan

XO, Kitty – Season 2 (Netflix)

XO, Kitty – Season 2. Image: Netflix. Streaming January 2025.

Series. Kitty returns to Seoul ready for a fresh start, but her plan for a drama-free semester fizzles fast amid new faces, messy crushes and family secrets.

Starring Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Aliyah. Watch the trailer.

Guilt – Season 3 (SBS On Demand)

Series. The show follows polar opposite brothers: unscrupulous lawyer Max McCall and his softer-hearted brother Jake as they get (mostly) into and out of trouble. This third and final season sees brothers Jake and Max find themselves back in Scotland, where the welcome isn’t as warm as they hoped for.

Starring Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives.

Homicide: Life On The Street – Seasons 1-7 & film (SBS On Demand)

Homicide: Life on the Street. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming January 2025.

Series. Built on an ensemble cast, including major guest stars including Robin Williams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Steve Buscemi and Juliann Margulies, with a career-defining performance by Andre Baugher as Detective Frank Pembleton, this fast-paced police drama portrays the gritty detective work of a homicide inspired by real murder cases in 1990s Baltimore.

Homicide: Life On The Street (Seasons 1-3) will be available from 16 January, followed by season 4 on 23 January and season 5 on 30 January. Seasons 6 and 7, and the movie, will be available in February.

Like Water For Chocolate (SBS On Demand)

Like Water for Chocolate. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming January 2025.

Series. Tita de la Garza and Pedro Múzquiz are two souls deeply in love, yet unable to be together due to entrenched family customs. Our star-crossed couple navigate a world of magical realism and rich flavours as Tita struggles between the destiny imposed on her by her family and her fight for love. The kitchen soon becomes her refuge.

Call the Midwife – Season 14 (BritBox)

Call the Midwife. Image: BritBox. Streaming January 2025.

Series. We follow the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care. Series 14 is set in the 1970s – and the world has changed in many ways, but the babies keep coming, and the need for the Nonnatuns is still all too obvious.

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night (Binge)

A premium, four-part docuseries from Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and filmmaker Morgan Neville to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic sketch show that has nurtured some of the biggest stars in American comedy. The series features more than 60 contributors and SNL alumni, diving into various aspects of the show. A must-watch for fans.

Freediver (Paramount+)

Freediver. Image: Paramount+. Streaming January 2025.

Film (2024). This documentry follows Molchanov, the world’s greatest living freediver and son of freediving pioneer Natalia Molchanova. His near-suicidal quest to set five world records in under four months brings him to the farthest reaches of the globe and to the very edges of human performance.

In the process, he’s forced to reevaluate the very skills on which he has built his entire life.

Unstoppable (Prime Video)

Unstoppable. Image: Prime Video. Streaming January 2025.

Film (2025). The inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams.

Starring Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Anthony Robles, with Don Cheadle and Jennifer Lopez.

In Our Blood – Season 1 (Stan)

Series. A new disease forces different communities to work together and trust each other – which is easier said than done. Starring Tim Draxl, Matt Day and Jada Alberts.

17 Jan

Severance – Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Series. The show, directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson, returns for its second season.

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

Watch the trailer.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All (Prime Video)

Series. A new, exclusive access docuseries following social media star Molly-Mae is coming to Prime Video, Molly-Mae: Behind It All will take viewers beyond the headlines to uncover the real Molly-Mae, following her journey after her highly publicised break-up.

The first three episodes will launch on 17 January and the remaining three episodes will drop in Autumn 2025.

18 Jan

Despicable Me 4 (Binge)

Film (2024). Gru Jr. joins the family and seems to be keen on on tormenting his dad. Meanwhile, Gru faces a a new enemy, Maxime Le Mal, forcing the family to go on the run. Starring Steve Carell, Kristin Wiig and Pierre Coffin.

Henry Danger The Movie (Paramount+)

Film (2024). In this new chapter of the action-comedy franchise, Henry finds himself racing through a maze of alternate realities with his new superfan sidekick. Starring Jace Norman and Sean Ryan Fox.

20 Jan

Kangaroo Beach – Season 3 (ABC iview)

Series. Get ready for more sun-soaked fun in Season 3 of Kangaroo Beach. Pounce, Gemma, Neville, and Frizzy are back for another high-energy summer, training as junior lifeguard cadets.

Hear Me Out, Australia Day (ABC iview)

A new ABC Indigenous original format, Hear Me Out puts Indigenous people front and centre on topics that affect them. The inaugural episode will tackle the often-contentious discussion surrounding Australia Day.

Case Sensitive – Seasons 1 & 2 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Series. When Geraldine Bretherick and her five-year-old daughter Lucy are found dead in the bathroom of their luxury home, the case divides new DS Charlie Zailer (Olivia Williams) and her DC Simon Waterhouse (Darren Boyd).

Is it a murder-suicide or something more sinister, and how watertight is the alibi of the apparently distraught husband Mark? Meanwhile, when Sally Thorne, a young working mother with a husband and two small children hears of the deaths, she is deeply shocked.

A Thousand And One (Paramount+)

Film (2023). A woman kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system to build a better life for them. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing New York City, the film explores themes of identity, survival and the lengths one will go to for love and family. Directed by A.V. Rockwell and starring Teyana Taylor.

21 Jan

Motherland – Seasons 1-3 (Stan)

Series. Middle-class motherhood is examined, with all its flaws and irritants. Starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Lucy Punch.

22 Jan

Prime Target (Apple TV+)

Prime Target. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming January 2025.

Series. A brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall), is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world.

Soon, he begins to realise an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (Quintessa Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behaviour.

Abbott Elementary – Season 4 (Disney+)

Series. A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers – and a slightly tone-deaf principal – as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

Starring Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James.

Tracker – Season 2 (Disney+)

Tracker – Season 2. Image: Disney+. Streaming January 2025.

Series. Colter Shaw, a trusted lone-wolf survivalist, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards. Supported by lawyer Reenie Green, his business handler Velma Bruin and tech expert Bobby Exley, Colter will stop at nothing to get the job done.

Starring Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene and Abby McEnany.

The Tower – Season 3 (BritBox)

Series. Gripping crime thriller and global hit The Tower returns with a third instalment, based on the third novel in author Kate London’s bestselling series. Adapted by acclaimed screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, this season sees the drama of Portland Tower coming full circle in a new, high-stakes storyline that picks up 18 months after the events of series two.

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan returns as DS Sarah Collins. Watch the trailer.

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship – Season 3 (Paramount+)

Hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are back for all new episodes to help baffled and distraught partners uncover why their significant others are hiding them from family and friends.

23 Jan

The Consultant (SBS On Demand)

Series. After a tragedy at CompWare, a games studio based in Los Angeles, a mysterious consultant, Regus Patoff, blows into town and takes charge. Seemingly unqualified and unpredictable, he quickly makes his presence felt. Gone are the luxuries. Gone is the security. Playtime is over.

Soon the employees begin to realise they are not only fighting for their jobs: they are fighting for their lives.

Starring Christoph Waltz, Aimme Carrero, Brittany O’Grady, Nat Wolff and Sloane Avery.

High Potential (Disney+)

Series. Morgan is a single mother of three whose exceptional mind helps her solve crimes during her cleaning shifts at the police department. Starring Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata and Javicia Leslie.

Watch the trailer.

Harlem – Season 3 (Prime Video)

Harlem Season 3. Image: Prime Video. Streaming January 2025.

Series. Season 3 follows the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else.

Starring Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, Lori Loughlin, Rich Ting and Eriq La Salle.

The Gold (Stan)

Series. Inspired by the iconic true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery, Hugh Bonneville stars alongside Jack Lowden and Dominic Cooper to uncover how six armed men broke into the security depot to steal a multi-million dollar gold bullion and the aftermath that followed.

24 Jan

Silent Witness – Season 27 (ABC iview)

Silent Witness. Image: ABC iview. Streaming January 2025.

Forensic pathologists face personal and professional challenges in a moody, tense thriller that moves from the crime scene to the lab.

Star Trek: Section 31 (Paramount+)

Star Trek: Section 31. Image: Paramount+. Streaming January 2025.

Film (2024). Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favourite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.

Starring Michelle Yeoh, Omari Hardwick and Sam Richardson. Watch the trailer.

25 Jan

The Bikeriders (Binge)

Film (2023). Kathy is drawn to Benny, a member of the Vandals, a Midwestern motorcycle club, but as the club embraces underworld violence, Benny must choose between Kathy and his loyalty to this fellow riders. Starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy. Watch the trailer.

26 Jan

Australia Day Live 2025 (ABC iview)

Set against the iconic Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia Day Live is an unmissable celebration of music, lights and dazzling fireworks to entertain the nation.

27 Jan

New Life (AMC+ & Shudder)

New Life. Image: AMC+ & Shudder. Streaming January 2025.

Film (2024). A mysterious woman on the run, and the resourceful fixer assigned to bring her in. Their two unique stories inextricably link as the stakes of the pursuit rise to apocalyptic proportions.

Starring Sonya Walger, Hayley Erin and Tony Almendola.

Watson – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Watson. Image: Paramount+. Streaming January 2025.

Series. A year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watch the trailer.

28 Jan

Paradise (Disney+)

Series. In this political drama, a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals sees its tranquility explode when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds. Starring Sterling K Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson.

90-Day Fiance UK (Binge)

90 Day Fiance UK Loved-up Brits and their long-distance partners have a limited time to see if it’s the real deal – or if they’ve made a big mistake and should call off the whole thing. Cultures clash and worlds collide as the couples put it all on the line for love.

Elevation (Prime Video)

Film (2024). Set in the post-apocalyptic Rocky Mountains, a single father and two women venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy. Elevation stars Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin and Maddie Hasson.

Tom of Finland (Stan)

Film (2017). Filmmaker Dome Karukoski brings to screen the life and work of one of the most influential and celebrated figures of 20th-century gay culture, Touko Valio Laaksonen (Tom of Finland).

29 Jan

Hard Quiz – Season 10 (ABC iview)

Australia’s favourite acid-tongued know-it-all, Tom Gleeson returns with a new collection of experts, buffs, aficionados, and nuts to put through the Hard Quiz ringer.

Optics (ABC iview)

Optics. Image: ABC iview. Streaming January 2025.

Series. A death at PR firm Fritz & Randell sees Ian Randall, the fortysomething heir-apparent, pushed aside & the reins handed to two younger female employees, Greta Goldman & Nicole Kidman. But have these women been set up to fail?

Playing Nice (SBS On Demand)

Series. Set against a sweeping Cornish landscape, two couples discover their toddlers were switched at birth in a hospital mix-up, and face a horrifying dilemma: do they keep the sons they have raised and loved, or reclaim their biological child?

Starring James Norton, Niamh Algar, James Mcrdle and Jessica Brown Findlay. Watch the trailer.

Mythic Quest – Season 4 (Apple TV+)

Mythic Quest. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming January 2025.

Series. Back under the same fluorescent office lights, the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more ‘work work’ life balance.

Hailing from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the comedy ensemble stars alongside McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.

30 Jan

The Recruit – Season 2 (Netflix)

The Recruit – Season 2. Image: Netflix. Streaming January 2025.

Series. A new graymail case sends Owen to Seoul, where a spy threatens to leak U.S. secrets unless the CIA assists him on a dangerous personal mission.

Starring Noah Centineo, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart and Kristian Bruun. Watch the trailer.

Double the Money (Binge)

Hosted by British actor and comedian Sue Perkins, Double the Money challenges pairs of business hopefuls from around the UK to turn £250 into £20k by doubling their money, again and again, using any money-making means they can think of – but without using the same idea twice.

You’re Cordially Invited (Prime Video)

You’re Cordially Invited. Image: Prime Video. Streaming January 2025.

Film (2025). When two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue, each bridal party is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment while making the most of the unanticipated tight quarters.

Starring Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston.

Watch the trailer.

All American – Season 7 (Stan)

Series. Acting as a new chapter for the vortex, Season 7 follows the crew as they leave college and enter adulthood, figuring out what their legacies are going to be.

31 Jan

Dark Match (AMC+ & Shudder)

Film (2024). A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying but too good to be true gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader… and their event is now a pay-per-view fight to the death.

Starring WWE superstar Chris Jericho, Sara Canning, Steven Ogg and Michael Ecklund.

NCIS: Sydney – Season 2 (Paramount+)

NCIS Sydney. Image: Paramount+. Streaming January 2025.

Series. Having only just found their feet, NCIS: Sydney square off against a much more powerful adversary. The investigation into Rankin reveals a looming destructive chaos that threatens the stability of the region. The cases are bigger, locations more exotic, the stakes much higher.

Starring Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals (Paramount+)

Series. The Challenge All Stars: Rivals pairs up memorable power players and redemption seekers with their biggest rivals. The stacked roster and rivals’ duos include: Adam Larson and Steve Meinke; Amber Borzotra and Faysal ‘Fessy’ Shafaat; Aneesa Ferreira and Ashley Mitchell; and Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano.