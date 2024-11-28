Streaming December 2024: new shows & films to stream on Netflix, AMC, Binge, Apple, Disney, ABC iview, SBS, BritBox & more …

New shows streaming December 2024

1 Dec

Paper Dolls – Season 1 (Netflix)

Series. In 1999, an all-girl pop group formed on reality TV navigates intense infighting and corporate control for a shot at stardom. Starring Emalia, Miah Madden, Courtney Clarke and Naomi Sequeira.

Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now (ABC iview)

Special. Following the runaway success of Muster Dogs, we check in on our human and canine stars to delve a little deeper into their lives and see what they’ve been up to since they competed to be crowned Champion Muster Dog.

Douglas is Cancelled (ABC iview)

Miniseries. TV presenter Douglas faces the backlash of a sexist joke made at a wedding, as his co-host Madeline accidentally amplifies the situation. But was it an accident? Starring Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan. Watch the trailer.

Love Me – Season 1 (ABC iview)

Series. Three members of the one family have confronting, real and hilarious experiences of love as they deal with the complexity of grief and their personal relationships. Starring Hugo Weaving and Bojana Novakovic.

Triangle of Sadness (SBS On Demand)

Film (2022). The 2022 winner of the Palme d’Or Festival de Cannes and Academy Award nominee, directed by Ruben Östlund. In this wickedly funny film, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty.

Celebrity model couple, Carl and Yaya, are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain. What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island. Starring Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson. Watch the trailer.

Read ScreenHub’s four-star review of Triangle of Sadness.

Aftersun (SBS On Demand)

Film (2022). Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father 20 years earlier. Memories real and imagined become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as Sophie tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t. Starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio. Watch the trailer.

Read ScreenHub’s five-star review of Aftersun.

How to Make Gravy (Binge)

Film (2024). The highly anticipated first Binge original feature, based on Paul Kelly’s iconic song and adapted for the screen by Aria award-winning musician Meg Washington and Nick Waterman. A stellar line-up of Australian actors bring the characters to life, including Daniel Henshall, Brenton Thwaites, Kate Mulvany, Hugo Weaving and Damon Herriman.

The film explores the lives of Joe and his family as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him. Watch the trailer.

Dear Santa (Paramount+)

Film (2024). Dear Santa, Paramount+’s first original Christmas film, tells the story of a young boy (Robert Timothy Smith) who mails his Christmas wish list to Santa with one crucial spelling error, resulting in a devilish Jack Black’s arrival to wreak havoc on the holidays.

2 Dec

Vera Christmas Episode (BritBox)

Special. Enjoy this special with DCI Vera Stanhope, who leads her team through the ins and outs of murder mysteries set against the stunning Northumberland landscape. Starring Brenda Blethyn and Jon Morrison.

The World’s Most Powerful Prince (ABC iview)

Two-part documentary. The story of the extraordinary rise to power of the man who runs Saudi Arabia and whose control of oil affects us all. And how he outwitted hundreds of rivals to become Crown Prince.

Dalgliesh – Season 3 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Series. Based on three of the novels from PD James’ bestselling murder mystery series, Adam Dalgliesh Mystery. Season 3 is made up of three distinct mysteries, each two episodes long – set in 1979 on the cusp of Margaret Thatcher’s victory, from a remote seminary already mired in scandal, to a wealthy family under political attack, and to a spate of killings at a nuclear power station. Starring Bertie Carvel.

TikTok Awards 2024 (Binge)

From viral sensations to game-changing creators, this year’s finalists represent the very best of TikTok in Australia and New Zealand – vying for top titles including Video of the Year. The ceremony at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion will broadcast live on @tiktok_australia on November 27, with replays available on Binge on December 2. TikTok TV, a one-hour special that looks back at the top trends of 2024, will stream on BINGE on December 16.

Bookworm (Binge)

Film (2024). Precocious 11-year-old Mildred’s New Zealand world is turned upside down when her estranged father, the washed-up magician Strawn Wise, comes to look after her and agrees to take her camping to find a mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther. Starring Elijah Wood and Nell Fisher.

When You Finish Saving The World (Paramount+)

Film (2024). Evelyn (Julianne Moore) has devoted herself to helping people in hard times, but she struggles to connect with her son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet star oblivious to the problems of the world.

As Evelyn attempts to become a parent figure to an unassuming teenager she meets at her shelter, and Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant and politically conscious young woman at his high school, this emotional comedy reveals a funny and sharply perceptive portrait of a mother and son who may seem at odds but who are more alike than either would care to admit

SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas (Paramount+)

The 25th anniversary celebrations for SpongeBob SquarePants continue with SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas. In this half-hour special, when one of Sandy’s experiments goes awry, the Cheeks family team up to save Christmas in Bikini Bottom. The special features Craig Robinson as Pa Cheeks, Johnny Knoxville as Randy Cheeks, and Grey Delisle as Ma Cheeks, Granny Cheeks, Rosie and Rowdy reprising their roles as Sandy Cheek’s family from the recently released movie Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.

Earth Abides (Stan)

Series. Featuring Alexander Ludwig and Jessica Frances Dukes, Earth Abides is based on George R Stewart’s classic sci-fi novel of the same name. When a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilisation slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction.

3 Dec

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Shudder)

Series. Season finale. Who will be the winner of the coveted Dragula crown and take home the $100,000 grand prize? Dubbed Season 666, the next chapter of Emmy-nominated The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges’ panel, raising the stakes to hellish new heights.

Skeleton Crew (Disney+)

Series. Starring: Jude Law, this series tells the story of four kids searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy, and the strange aliens and dangerous places they encounter on their adventure. Watch the trailer.

Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (Disney+)

Documentary series. A close look at BTS member Jung Kook’s solo single Seven (feat. Latto) and the promotional activities for his solo album.

Absolution (Prime Video)

Film (2024). An ageing Boston gangster attempts to reconnect with his family and rectify the mistakes in his past, but the criminal underworld won’t loosen their grip willingly. Starring Liam Neeson, Ron Perlman and Frankie Shaw. Watch the trailer.

Jack In Time For Christmas (Prime Video)

Film (2024). Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the USA with just four days to make it back to the UK for Christmas. With time ticking away, he embarks on an incredible and, some would say, implausible journey involving planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs. Along the way, some of his famous friends join the fun.

4 Dec

Churchill At War (Netflix)

Series. This captivating docuseries examines Winston Churchill’s pivotal role in World War II and the formative events that made him an ideal leader for the era.

That Christmas (Netflix)

Film (2024). It’s an unforgettable Christmas for the townsfolk of Wellington-on-Sea when the worst snowstorm in history alters everyone’s plans — including Santa’s. Starring Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker and Lolly Adefope.

Gavin & Stacey – Seasons 1-3 (Binge)

Series. Gavin from Essex and Stacey from Wales fall in love, bringing their friends, family and baggage with them. Starring James Corden and Joanna Page.

Los Montaner – Season 2 (Disney+)

Reality series. We’re back with Latin music’s most influential family, the Montaners, who have a social media audience of more than 160 million and more than eight billion video content views.

Blaze And The Monster Machines – Season 8 (Paramount+)

Series. Join monster truck Blaze and his best buddy, eight-year-old driver AJ as they go on all-new adventures, explore the physics of how things move, tackle problems through scientific inquiry and mathematics; and discover the parts needed to make everyday technologies work.

The new episodes see Blaze and Sparkle set out on an adventure to the North Pole to personally deliver Axle City’s letters to Santa.

5 Dec

Black Doves (Netflix)

Series. When a spy posing as a politician’s wife learns her lover has been murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth – and vengeance. Starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire.

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office – Season 1 (BritBox)

Series. Britain’s biggest new drama in over a decade since the release of Season 6 of Line of Duty. Follow wrongly accused Subpostmasters Alan Bates and Jo Hamilton in their pursuit of clearing their names after being wrongfully accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a faulty computer system. Starring Toby Jones, Jo Hamilton and Alex Jennings.

Wisting – Season 3, Part 2 (SBS On Demand)

Series – Norwegian with subtitles. William Wisting is on sick leave due to a severe injury when an anonymous letter arrives in the mail. The letter leads Wisting to possible injustice in an old murder case where 17-year-old Tone Vaterland was killed, and her ex-boyfriend convicted.

To solve the case, Wisting teams up with the highly skilled Interpol agent Harriet Dunn. Starring Sven Nordin and Thea Green Lundberg.

Creature Commandos (Binge)

Series. This new animated series in the DC Universe follows a black ops team known as the Creature Commandos – including a human leader, a werewolf, a vampire, a gorgon and Frankenstein’s monster. The series kicks off with Amanda Waller (voiced by Viola Davis) forming the military supergroup after putting human lives on the line in past missions (Suicide Squad, Peacemaker).

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days – Season 7 (Binge)

Series. Love is in the air, as eight hopeful Americans journey abroad to meet their long-distance partners for the first time – to see if their online love can translate to a lasting relationship. Will their holidays flings soar into something more serious, or will they fly home solo? Part of the 90 Day Fiance Summer Binge.

6 Dec

Jamie’s One Pan Christmas (Binge)

Special. It’s Jamie Oliver. He has one pan. It’s Christmas.

Southern Charm – Season 10 (Binge)

Series. The latest season of this fan-favourite reality show is coming express from the US. For the unacquainted, Southern Charm offers a peek into the life of a group of modern-day aristocrats in Charleston, South Carolina. From the traditional to the ostentatious, the city’s society gentlemen and Southern belles open the door to a typically closed-off world.

Fly Me To The Moon (Apple TV+)

Film (2024). A sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ already difficult task.

When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup and the countdown truly begins. Since its debut in cinemas worldwide, the film has received the Verified Hot certification on Rotten Tomatoes by fans.

The film has also been praised by critics for its performances, including stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s ‘good old-fashioned, Grade A movie-star chemistry’ and ‘sheer charisma’. Watch the trailer …

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (Netflix)

Special. Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter jingles all the bells in her first-ever variety music special full of Christmas hits, unexpected duets and comedic cameos. Starring Sabrina Carpenter.

The Sticky (Prime Video)

Series. The Sticky, inspired by the true story dubbed the ‘Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist’, is from showrunners Ed Herro and Brian Donovan. It follows Ruth Landry, a tough, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who turns to crime when the bureaucratic authorities threaten to take away everything she loves.

She teams up with a hot-tempered Bostonian mobster and a mild-mannered French-Canadian security guard to carry out a multi-million dollar heist on Quebec’s maple syrup surplus. Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis also appears as a guest star in the series in addition to executive producing. Starring Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos, Guillaume Cyr and Jamie Lee Curtis. Watch the trailer.

7 Dec

Ben Hur (Stan)

Film (2016). A Jewish prince finds himself accused of treason, falsely, by his adopted brother, and goes back to his homeland to seek revenge. Starring Jack Huston, Toby Kebbell and Rodrigo Santoro.

8 Dec

Bluey Minisodes (ABC iview)

A collection of funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and her family and friends, are back with the world premiere of six new minisodes on Sunday 8 December from 8am.

9 Dec

Annika – Season 1 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Series. Detective Chief Inspector Annika Strandhed has just become head of a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit, tasked with solving murders that take place in and around the waterways of Scotland. In her team is the plucky and fearless DI Tyrone Clark, an emotional DS Michael Andrews and the brilliant and witty analyst Blair Ferguson. Starring Nicola Walker, Jamie Sives and Katie Leung. Watch the trailer.

Book Club: The Next Chapter (Paramount+)

Film (2023 ). Four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had. When things go off the rails, and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. Starring Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda.

Universal Basic Guys (Stan)

Series. Created by brothers Adam and Craig Malamut, Universal Basic Guys follows two brothers who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program, allowing them to use their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed.

10 Dec

Sugarcane (Disney+)

Documentary. In 2021, evidence of unmarked graves was discovered on the grounds of an Indian residential school run by the Catholic Church in Canada. The national outcry that followed sparked similar searches across North America, bringing to light the forced separation, assimilation and abuse many children experienced at these segregated boarding schools.

Longlegs (Prime Video)

Film (2024). In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. Starring Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood.

Secret Level (Prime Video)

Secret Level. Image: Prime Video. Streaming December 2024.

Series. A new adult-animated anthology series featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the episodes is a celebration of games and gamers.

The series showcases a star-studded cast, from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Keanu Reeves to Kevin Hart, Temuera Morrison and more.

Mandy (Stan)

Film (2018). A couple living in a forest have their lives shattered by a hippy cult, sending the man into a rampage of vengeance. Starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache.

11 Dec

Queer Eye – Season 9 (Netflix)

Series. The Fab Five welcome a new member as they head to Vegas to transform more inspiring heroes with makeovers that dazzle like the neon-lit Strip. Starring Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown.

Call Me Ted (Binge)

Series. Exploring the life and legacy of 86-year-old media mogul Ted Turner, this six-part documentary series is a fascinating glimpse into the revolutionary mind behind CNN and the 24-hour news cycle. The series spans from Turner’s childhood, through his visionary career, personal ups and downs, philanthropy and his later years. His children feature in on-camera interviews, as well as ex-wife Jane Fonda.

Dream Productions (Disney+)

Dream Productions. Image: Disney+. Streaming December 2024.

Series. Taking place in between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, an all-new series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true, every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions.

Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams. Pixar Animation Studios’ hilarious, mockumentary-style series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae (Disney+)

Series. Exploring the life and death of Annie Mae Aquash, a Mi’kmaq woman from Nova Scotia whose murder went unsolved for almost 30 years.

Isle of MTV Malta 2024 (Paramount+)

Music concert special. MTV returns to Malta’s historic Il-Fosos Square to stage the annual Isle of MTV Malta festival. The show features performances from a supercharged line-up of headline acts including international stars Nelly Furtado, RAYE and DJ Snake, plus appearances from local musicians Klinsmann and Sarah Bonnici.

Over its 16 editions, Isle of MTV Malta has brought tens of thousands of music fans to the square every year to enjoy performances from the world’s biggest stars, including Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta and Alesso.

Born to Spy – Season 1 (Stan)

Series. A couple of bored siblings long for adventure, and get it in spades when their parents mysteriously disappear. Starring Hannah Kim and Ocean Lim.

12 Dec

Dune: Part Two (Netflix)

Film (2024). Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen to seek revenge against those who destroyed his family, leading to a struggle for power and spice. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Dune: Part Two:

‘Rather than simply pad things out with fresh subplots or new characters (though Dune Part Two does feature both), Villeneuve doubles down on going big. Call it a vibes-based approach to storytelling: overwhelming visuals and a pummelling score work hard to give this a constant bone-deep sense of profundity and meaning even where the story itself is just a series of rebel attacks on farm trucks.

‘As for the story: now hiding out with a band of Fremen led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem) Paul and his pregnant mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) – the last survivors of House Atreides, sent to rule the economically vital planet Arrakis as part of what turns out to have been a murderous trap laid by the Emperor (Christopher Walken) and rival House Harkonnen – gradually come to be accepted by them and are initiated into their desert ways.’ Read more …

No Good Deed (Netflix)

No Good Deed. Image: Netflix. Streaming December 2024.

Series. The sale of Paul and Lydia’s picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets – and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers. Starring Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano and Linda Cardellini.

Vienna Blood – Season 2 (SBS On Demand)

Series. Crime-fighting duo Doctor Max Liebermann and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt return. It’s Vienna, 1909 and the double murder of an arms dealer in police custody and a senior public official has shaken Vienna to its core.

Doctor Max Liebermann has only just returned from a lecture tour when Inspector Rheinhardt asks for help in what could be the most dangerous case of their career. Starring Matthew Beard and Juergen Maurer (Seasons 1–3 are available on SBS On Demand).

I Kissed a Girl – Season 1 (Binge)

Series. Dannii Minogue plays cupid to 10 single ladies from the UK, under the Italian sun. Celebrating queer love, this dating show is loud, proud and starts with a kiss – with the newly matched couples putting their chemistry to the test as soon as they meet. Will first impressions make or break?

Dune: Part 2 (Binge)

Film (2024). Paul unites with the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he knows the stakes are high. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson. Read the ScreenHub review.

Death Wish (Stan)

Film (2018). A trauma surgeon goes from being a long-time lifesaver to a man hellbent on vigilante justice following an attack on his family. Starring Bruce Willis and Elisabeth Shue.

13 Dec

Carry-On (Netflix)

Film (2024). An airport security agent races to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous item slip onto a Christmas Eve flight. Starring Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman and Sofia Carson.

Judge John Deed – Seasons 1–5 (BritBox)

Series. In this crime drama, a high court judge takes it upon himself to seek real justice in the cases he’s faced with. Starring Martin Shaw, Jenny Seagrove and Barbara Thorn.

Gardening Australia Christmas Special (ABC iview)

Special. Millie explores a hedge maze, Clarence goes to a koala hospital, Sophie makes Christmas gifts for growing, Hannah tours a farm with a holistic approach, and we meet an elder sharing her knowledge of a special WA plant.

Just Joe Bob (Shudder & AMC+)

Series. All the rants, raves and reviews you can handle … without the movies. Gather ‘round with Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy for segments and commentary from Seasons 4 and 5 of The Last Drive-In, along with specials: Ghoultide Get-Together, Creepy Christmas, Haunted Halloween Hangout, Heartbreak Trailer Park, Helloween, Very Violent Valentine, Vicious Vegas Valentine and A Tribute to Roger Corman.

Bookie (Binge)

Series. In the latest series from Chuck Lorre, veteran bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalo) struggles to survive the impending legalisation of sports gambling, along with his increasingly unstable clients, family and co-workers. After Danny’s wife left him in the Season 1 finale, he will have to work to win back her affection and get his life on track.

Wonder Pets: In the City (Apple TV+)

Kids and family series. This show introduces a trio of heroes: Izzy the Guinea Pig, Tate the Snake and Zuri the Bunny. These heroic classroom pets live in a kindergarten in New York City and travel all around the globe in their amazing ‘Jetcar’ to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures.

When the going gets tough, Izzy, Tate and Zuri always remember to combine their talents and abilities and work together to save the day – because together, there’s nothing they can’t do!

Eva the Owlet (‘Eva’s Moon Wish’) (Apple TV+)

Holiday special – kids and family series. This holiday special episode sees Treetopington celebrate a special holiday, and Eva help a lost oriole look for his family – as Eva learns the true meaning of community.

Eva the Owlet is an animated series based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her diary along the way.

Elton John: Never Too Late (Disney+)

Documentary. Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey.

As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. Watch the trailer.

Invisible (Disney+)

Series. inspired by the bestselling book of the same name, a 12-year-old boy suffers severe PTSD following a terrible accident, and receives guidance from a psychologist, to whom he admits he has the power of invisibility.

Dexter: Original Sin – Season 1 (Paramount+)

Series. This series, set in 1991 Miami, follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.

With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. Also starring Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown and James Martinez. Watch the trailer.

Bandish Bandits – Season 2 (Prime Video)

Series. The new season of the musical drama continues its journey, artfully blending the intricate ragas, talas, and bandishes of Indian classical music with the bold, electrifying beats of modern rock and pop.

Radhe and Tamanna now face off against each other in the quest for acceptance and glory. The narrative delves deeper into family legacy and brings in themes of individuality, empowerment, and the balance between old and new to the forefront, as each character discovers and embraces their true self. Starring Shreya Chaudhry, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sheeba Chaddha,and Rajesh Tailang.

14 Dec

Brief Encounters – Season 1 (BritBox)

Series. It’s the early 1980s and four women become Ann Summers saleswomen, changing the loves of everyone around them. Starring Sophie Rundle, Angela Griffin and Sharon Rooney.

Christmas in the Spotlight (Prime Video)

Film (2024). A famous singer and a football star begin dating, but their budding romance faces intense public scrutiny, forcing them to decide if their connection is real or merely a publicity stunt by the end of the Christmas season. Starring Jessica Lord, Laith Wallschleger, David Pinard and Haley Kalil.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods (Stan)

Film (2023). When he says the magic word – Shazam! – teenager Billy Batson becomes an adult superhero. Starring Zachary Levi and Asher Angel.

15 Dec

Annika – Season 2 (BritBox)

Series. DI Annika Strandhed is in charge of the Marine Homicide Unit and has to solve murders in and around Scottish waters, with a bit of dark wit thrown in. Starring Nicola Walker, Jamie Sives and Katie Leung.

Joe Bob Christmas Carnage (Shudder & AMC+)

Shudder Orginal. Snow is falling and the bodies are piling up for Joe Bob’s Christmas Carnage, when Joe Bob and Darcy host a holiday horror flick featuring so much bloodshed that Santa will think twice before coming down this chimney.

Man On Wire (Stan)

Film (2008). Documentary charting fanmed tightrope artist Philippe Petit’s illegal high-wire routine between New York City’s World Trade Center’s twin towers in 1974. Starring Philippe Petit.

16 Dec

Case Sensitive – Seasons 1 & 2 (BritBox)

Series. In this crime thriller, a woman and her five-year-old daughter are discovered dead in the bathroom of their luxury home, a case that divides new DS Charlie Zailer and her DC Simon Waterhouse. Starring Olivia Williams, Darren Boyd and Peter Wight.

The Forest (ABC iview)

The story of a brilliant ecologist with a plan to save the world by restoring the planet’s forests. His original work was hijacked by corporations and politicians with disastrous effect, so now he’s using science to fight back.

The Chelsea Detective (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Christmas special. Chloe Carmichael, former pop star and one-time darling of the tabloids, is found dead in her Chelsea mansion flat in the days leading up to Christmas. They first suspect a drug overdose, but forensics soon establishes that Chloe had been drowned in the bath.

Max and the team must contend with a string of potential suspects, including her hard-bitten manager, a conniving journalist and a Tory MP. Each of them has a secret connecting them to Chloe, but who was it that killed her?

17 Dec

The Amazing Mrs Pritchard – Season 1 (BritBox)

Series. A comedy-drama following Mrs Pritchard, supermarket manager, who decides to run for election. Starring Jane Horrocks, Steven Mackintosh and Jodhi May.

The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful (Disney+)

Special of the season 36 episode of The Simpsons.

A Fistful of Dollars (Stan)

Film (1964). A gunslinger sets two rival families at loggerheads in a town filled with greed, pride and revenge. Starring Clint Eastwood and Marianne Koch. Also streaming on 17 Dec: For a Few Dollars More and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

18 Dec

Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special 2024 (BritBox)

Special. Join everybody’s favourite nun and part-time forensic scientist, Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson) this holiday season for a festive episode of sleuthing. The Great Slaughter Amateur Dramatics Society (GSADS) are rehearsing for a production of Cinderella and with the appointment of a celebrity director, the pressure has never been higher to deliver on their biggest and best performance yet. Starring Lorna Watson, Max Brown and Jerry Iwu.

Lighting Up Christmas (BritBox)

Take a magical tour round Britain to meet the Christmas elves who are pulling out all the stops to create a picture-perfect Christmas.

Hard Quiz Neighbours TV Cast Special (ABC iview)

Special. In this special episode, Stefan Dennis (Paul), Georgie Stone (Mackenzie), Alan Fletcher (Dr Karl) and Madeleine West (Dee) battle it out for Tom Gleeson’s Big Brass Mug.

The Yearly With Charlie Pickering (ABC iview)

Special. Charlie’s back to wrap up 2024 with Margaret Pomeranz, Roy & HG, Rhys Nicholson, Concetta Caristo and Andy Zaltzman. And if you can’t even recall what happened this year, don’t worry – The Yearly remembers all the news so that you don’t have to.

The Night Manager (SBS On Demand)

Series. A contemporary adaption of John Le Carre’s best-selling 1993 spy novel of the same name. In Cairo, at the height of the Arab Spring, hotel night manager Jonathan Pine receives a plea for help from Sophie, the mistress of the powerful but dangerous hotel owner.

Sophie has evidence of an arms deal that could help crush the popular uprising. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Coleman, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Tom Hollander.

The Secret Lives of Animals (Apple TV+)

Documentary series. Inspiring and delighting viewers with its vibrant exploration of extraordinary animal behaviours, many captured on film for the first time. Each episode delves into pivotal moments in the life cycles of various animals – from birth and leaving home to raising a family, and from finding food to growing old – showcasing their striking intelligence and adaptability.

Hosted by Hugh Bonneville, the series highlights include an orb-weaving spider constructing a deceptive ‘self-portrait’ puppet to deter predators; the first-ever recorded vocalisations between olive ridley turtle hatchlings while still inside their eggs; and an unexpected relationship between a reticulated humming frog and a burrowing tarantula.

Evil Dead Rise (Stan)

Film (2023). The reunion of two sisters takes a turn for the worse with the arrival of flesh-possessing demons. Starring Mirabai Pease and Richard Crouchley.

19 Dec

Virgin River – Season 6 (Netflix)

Series. New beginnings, uncovered secrets and second thoughts: as Mel and Jack prepare for the wedding, they learn more about each other – and their loved ones. Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson and Tim Matheson.

The Limehouse Golem (BritBox)

Film (2016). An unidentified serial killer is causing havoc in Victorian London, leaving crypical messages written in victims’ blood. Cue Scotland Yard and a famous inspector. Starring Douglas Booth, Olivia Cooke and Sam Reid. Watch the trailer.

Daddy Issues (SBS On Demand)

Series. A coming-of-age story for all ages. The show follows Gemma, who lives for the weekend when she can get plastered and party hard in Stockport, Manchester. But after joining the mile-high club with a random hook-up on her way back from a holiday to Portugal, she falls pregnant, and it couldn’t come at a worse time.

She has no other option but to seek support from her crisis-stricken father, Malcolm, and move in together. Starring Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey. Watch the trailer.

Miss Fallaci (SBS On Demand)

Series – Italian with English subtitles. Based on the story of Italian journalist and writer Oriana Fallaci, who started her career with cinema and lifestyle columns and ended up becoming the most influential and controversial female journalist of the 20th Century.

Fallaci is a young reporter assigned to write about films, but her ambition is to cover politics. Amongst a team of men, she feels pigeon-holed into her role. When the opportunity to write a series of articles on the Hollywood star system comes up, she is hungry to prove herself and pitches the impossible: an exclusive interview with Marilyn Monroe. Starring Miriam Leone and Jonathan Silvestri.

Laid – Season 1 (Binge)

Series. When her former lovers start dying in unusual circumstances, Ruby (Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once) must go back through her sex timeline, with the help of her best friend, and confront her past in order to move forward. This rom-com with a twist is based on the 2011 Australian series of the same name. Zosia Mamet also stars.

Significant Others – Season 1 (Stan)

Series. A woman vanishes in the wake of destruction. Putting the pieces back together is going to tear her family apart, or rebuild them anew. Starring Rachael Blake and Alison Bell.

20 Dec

In the Dark – Season 1 (BritBox)

Series. In this police procedural, we meet Murphy, a drink-hard, live-hard woman in her twenties, who is also blind. Things take a considerable turn for the sinister when she comes across what she believes is the corpse of her closest friend outside her apartment. Starring Perry Mattfeld, Casey Deidrick and Morgan Krantz.

A (Very) Musical Christmas (ABC iview)

Special. Join Australia’s finest musical performers in A (Very) Musical Christmas, as they grace the stage with sounds of the festive season in a special television event supporting Beyond Blue.

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (Disney+)

Special. A brand-new stand-up comedy special from Ilana Glazer.

21 Dec

I Want My Wife Back – Season 1 (BritBox)

Series. In this romantic-comedy, we follow nice-guy-by-all-accounts Murray, who struggles to comprehend (cos he’s a nice-guy-by-all-accounts) when his wife leaves him on her fortieth birthday. Can he find out what went wrong? And can he win her back? Starring Ben Miller, Caroline Catz and Kenneth Collard.

Interstellar (Stan)

Film (2014). When the world becomes uninhabitable, an ex-NASA pilot and farmer is given the task of flying a spacecraft alongside a team of researchers to find a new liveable planet.

22 Dec

Silent Witness – Season 26 (BritBox)

Series. We’re back yet again with a team of exceptional forensic pathologists and scientists who employ all their skills in tracking down people responsible for horrible crimes. Starring Emilia Fox, David Caves and William Gaminara.

What If…? Season 3 (Disney+)

Series. Marvel’s animated series returns in Season 3 for its culminating adventure through the multiverse. Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU.

The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

23 Dec

Breathe (BritBox)

Film (2017). Based on the true love story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to surrender despite devastating disease. Starrin Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy and Hugh Bonneville. Watch the trailer.

Tracy: A Force of Nature (ABC iview)

Documentary. Featuring never-before-told stories of survival and some of the ABC’s most incredible archival footage, Tracy is a moving and confronting testament to one of Australia’s worst ever natural disasters, narrated by Leigh Sales.

Boomers – S1 & 2 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Series. Comedy about a trio of newly retired couples living in Thurnemouth, Norfolk’s only West-facing resort, rediscovering the joys of having free time to spend. Starring Alison Steadman, Philip Jackson, Russ Abbot and Stephanie Beacham.

Grantchester – Season 8 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Series. Will’s life has changed for the better. He is happily married to the brilliant, Bonnie and due to become a father but his world is about to be rocked by a terrible accident. Meanwhile, Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy but when they are both confronted with shock announcements at work their newfound happiness is threatened. Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption – this explosive season tests Will and Geordie to the limit. Starring Tom Brittney and Robson Green.

Out There (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Series. Nathan Williams runs a farm which has been in his family for generations and is caught in the numbing rhythm of work and grief following the death of his wife. Now a single parent to teenager, Johnny, Nathan is uniquely placed and possesses enough pent-up energy to take on the gangs that threaten to engulf his son.

Consequently, Nathan embarks on a personal journey that will take him even further out of his comfort zone and into a dark alternative world as he fights to protect his family, his homestead and his legacy. Starring Martin Clunes and Louis Ashbourne Serkis.

Fast X (Paramount+)

Film (2023). Directed by Louise Letterier, Fast X launches the final chapter to the popular global Fast & Furious film franchise. The 10th film instalment sees Dom Toretto (Vince Diesel) and his family targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida).

Next Goal Wins

Film (2023). Following the story of the famously bad American Samoa football team, who lost a professional soccer match in 2001 by 31-0. Starring Michael Fassbender and Oscar Knightley.

24 Dec

Father Ted – Seasons 1–3 (BritBox)

Series. In this sitcom, three troublesome priests and their housekeeper live on Craggy Island, Ireland. Starring Dermot Morgan, Ardal O’Hanlon and Frank Kelly.

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction Christmas Special (ABC iview)

Special. Shaun discovers the true meaning of Christmas when he is visited by two guests: Sam Pang and Courtney Act. [Warning: graphic violence and drug taking]

25 Dec

Carols From King’s (BritBox)

Take part in this beloved British celebration of Christmas, filmed amidst the beauty of historic King’s College Chapel.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (Stan)

Film (2012). Bilbo Baggins sets out to the Lonely Mountain with a spirited group of dwarves to reclaim their mountain home and the gold within it from the dragon Smaug. Starring Martin Freeman and Ian McKellen. Also streaming on 25 Dec: The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

26 Dec

Squid Game – Season 2 (Netflix)

Season. Heralding the return of the worldwide hit, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US. Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo and Yim Si-wan. Watch the trailer.

NFL on Boxing Day: Baltimore Ravens Vs. Houston Texans Ft Beyoncé (Netflix)

Live at 8.30am AEDT. The Baltimore Ravens face the Houston Texans in the second of two NFL matchups, after the Kansas City Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kangaroo Beach: Mountain Mystery Special (ABC iview)

The cadets head into the mountains for a daring rescue mission to save rescue dummy Dotty, but along the way, they make a surprising new friend and stumble upon a hunt for pirate treasure!

The Head – Season 3 (SBS On Demand)

Series. In Bir Tawil, an African territory in the middle of the desert that belongs to no state, and therefore has no law, a group of scientists use a former military base to continue the research Dr. Arthur Wilde began to reverse climate change.

To do this they bring in five subjects who must ingest water that has been in contact with the algae they are studying, to test whether it is safe to spread it throughout ecosystems. Starring John Lynch, Katharine O’Donnelly and Tomohisa Yamashita.

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale (Binge)

Special. Get ready Gavin & Stacey fans: the long-awaited ‘Christmas special’ finale is being fast-tracked from the UK and will premiere on Boxing Day. All three seasons of the award-winning rom-com classic are available to binge from 4 December, so there’s time to catch up on the hilarious and heartwarming love story – which started in 2007 – before we get to see how it ends.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Binge)

Film (2024). It’s a clash of the movie titans as Godzilla and Kong engage in an epic battle while less impressive humans search for their intertwined origins and connection to Skull Island’s mysteries. Starring Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens.

Ghosts – Season 5 (Paramount+)

Series. The restless spirits and residents of Button House, return for the fifth and final season of popular BBC and BAFTA-nominated sitcom, Ghosts. In the final season, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) begin exploring other means of making ends meet and contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts’ (after) lives.

Bump – Season 5 (Stan)

Series. The fifth and final season of the hit comedy-drama series, in what Stan calls a ‘Christmas tradition for Australian households’.

Created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, and produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond, the popular series focuses on a contemporary, complicated and very diverse Sydney family that includes characters from Chile, Columbia and Argentina – as well as a matriarch (Karvan) who pursues midlife same-sex attraction. Read more …

Watch the trailer.

27 Dec

John Williams in Tokyo (Disney+)

Documentary. The award-winning composer behind iconic scores for Harry Potter, Indiana Jones and Star Wars returns to Japan for the first time in 30 years, invited by his friend, the late great conductor Seiji Ozawa.

Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) (Prime Video)

Film (2024). In this sequel to 2023 global hit Spanish Original Culpa Mia (My Fault), the love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the manoeuvres of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships.

The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick’s mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a love story, can it really end well? Starring Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara and Marta Hazas.

28 Dec

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special (ABC iview)

Special. It’s Christmas, and James is miles away at the RAF training base. He’s determined to get back to a very pregnant Helen, but he doesn’t have many options – so will he find his way home in time for Christmas?

The Garfield Movie (Binge)

Film (2024). Following Garfield’s unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist. Starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L Jackson and Hannah Waddingham.

300 (Stan)

Film (2006). King Leonidas and 300 Spartans fight against Xerxes and his massive Persian army in the ancient battle of Thermopylae. Starring Gerard Butler and Lena Headey.

30 Dec

Darby & Joan – Season 2 (AMC+ & Acorn TV)

Series. Season 2 finds Jack and Joan on the hunt for the one person Jack believes can reveal the truth about his mysterious past. Jack and Joan soon realize they aren’t alone on this journey and their quest becomes a race against time. But can they really find the truth after all these years? Or will their search for answers only unearth more questions? Starring Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi.

Horror’s Greatest (Shudder & AMC+)

Series. A deep dive into everything we love about horror – from fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. A gallery of ghoulish pros, including actors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists, draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions:

What are the must-see films in horror’s many sub-genres? What’s the appeal of horror tropes, and how do today’s filmmakers subvert our expectations? What shape does horror take in countries outside of the United States? The answers encompass the breath of the nightmares we watch for our entertainment.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 6 (Binge)

Series. The sixth season is here, with a new batch of Americans moving to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted? Part of the 90 Day Fiance Summer Binge.

The Last Year of Television (Binge)

Special. See out the year in style as Mitch McTaggart takes you through the best and worst of Australian television in 2024. From true crime fails and cringe news coverage to all the drama highlights from on and off the screen, let Mitch explain all with his unrivalled research and brutal wit. It’s a roast, it’s a clip show, it’s the ultimate annual love letter to Australian TV.