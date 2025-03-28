Streaming April 2025: new shows & films on Netflix, AMC+, BritBox, Prime Video, SBS, Disney+ & more

Streaming April 2025

BritBox: streaming April

Vera Season 13 (4 April)

Vera Season 13. Image: BritBox. Streaming April.

Series. Award-winning actress Brenda Blethyn dons her iconic mat and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope.

The season promises loads of surprising murders cases including a market trader found dead on a bridge, the body of a chip shop owner found in a freezer and the body of a young woman who died from cancer discovered by a railway crossing.

Starring Brenda Blethlyn, David Leon, Rhiannon Clements and Jon Morrison.

Traffic Cops Seasons 1–3 (8 April)

Reality series. Following the daily lives of officers patrolling England’s roads and motorways.

Boat Story (11 April)

Boat Story. Image: BritBox. Streaming April.

Six-episode miniseries. A high-octane thriller about two strangers who discover an abandoned drug haul on an isolated beach.

When two hard up strangers, Janet and Samuel, stumble across a haul of cocaine on a shipwrecked boat, they can’t believe their luck. But it soon proves a poisoned chalice when they find themselves entangled with the police, masked hitmen, and a sharply-suited French mobster known only as ‘The Tailor’.

Starring Daisy Haggard, Paterson Joseph, Tchéky Karyo and Joanna Scanlan. Watch the trailer.

Moonflower Murders Season 2 (15 April)

Moonflower Murders Season 2. Image: BritBox. Streaming April.

Series. Susan Ryeland is drawn into a tangled web of mystery when a woman disappears from a British country hotel, and a murder from eight years ago resurfaces.

Starring Lesley Manville, Timothy McMullan, Daniel Mays, Michael Maloney and Conleth Hill.

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 9 (17 April)

Series. We’re back again with a new group of amateur sewers taking on challenges as they compete to be named Britain’s best home sewer.

Beyond Paradise Seasons 1 & 2 (24 April)

Beyond Paradise. Image: BritBox. Streaming April.

Series. This spin-off from Death in Paradise follows DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancée, Martha, as they leave London to start a new life on the Devon coast.

Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Dylan Llewellyn and Zara Ahmadi.

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 (24 April)

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024. Image: BritBox. Streaming April.

Special. When a man is haunted by the ghost of his dead wife, Humphrey and the team investigate. Esther assumes there must be a rational explanation, but when Humphrey also spots the ghost, it’s clear there’s more to the case than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, Kelby deals with a missing person case when the Virgin Mary disappears from the church, and Martha struggles to communicate with foster teenager Jaiden. Can the Shipton Abbott police force solve these mysteries?



Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Dylan Llewellyn and Zara Ahmadi.

Stan: streaming April

Zombieland (1 April)

Zombieland. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Streaming April on Stan.

Film (2009). A dark-comedy trek across a zombie-filled America featuring a student trying to reach his family and two sisters hoping to get to an amusement park. Starring Jessie Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson.

Zombieland: Double Tap (1 April)

Film (2019). In this sequel, we’re in the American heartland as our found family faces off against evolved zombies and fellow survivors. Starring Jessie Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson.

Dead Man Walking (4 April)

Film (1995). In this legal drama, a nun sympathises with a death-row killer and his victim’s families. Starring Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn.

Love Triangle Season 3 (6 April)

Love Triangle Season 3. Image: Stan. Streaming April.

Series. With a double-episode premiere, five brave singles must choose from two potential suitors, sight unseen. Once they date their first pick, they move in together and build on the connection they’ve formed … until their second choice comes knocking.

The new season of Love Triangle introduces five fresh singles ready to risk it all for love, and the show’s first-ever Reunion Special, hosted by Chrishell Stause.

The Man in the Iron Mask (9 April)

Film (1998). In this period drama, King Louis XIV of France has a secret twin brother whom he keeps imprisoned. But can the twin be substituted for the real king? Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons and John Malkovich.

Hacks Season 4 (11 April)

Series. Kicking off with a double-episode premiere, tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavour to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it.

Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Godfather of Harlem Season 4 (13 April)

Godfather of Harlem. Image: Stan. Streaming April.

Series. Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic assassination, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antionette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers. Watch the trailer.

Offspring Seasons 1–7 (16 April)

Comedy series (2010–2017). Following the life and impossible loves of thirty-something obstetrician Nina Proudman and her fabulously messy family. Starring Asher Keddie, Kat Stewart and Richard Davies.

Scrublands: Silver (17 April)

Scrublands: Silver. Image: Stan. Streaming April.

Series. It’s been a year since the life changing events of Scrublands and award-winning investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) has returned to his coastal hometown, Port Silver, to set up a new life with partner Mandy Bond (Bella Heathcote).

When he arrives to find his childhood friend Jasper brutally murdered and Mandy the prime suspect, Martin struggles with doubts – about Mandy and about his own ability to recognise the truth. As he pushes forward to find the real murderer and absolve Mandy, Martin confronts secrets about Port Silver and his long-buried past.

ScreenHub review: Scrublands delivers the goods

Me and My Sugar Daddy (24 April)

Series. Set across two in-depth episodes, Me and My Sugar Daddy explores the world of ‘sugar dating’. Meeting both the Sugar Daddies and the younger women they have a relationship with, the docuseries examines how Sugar Babies earn their money.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 (28 April)

Series. From the creators of Virgin River and starring Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls), Sullivan’s Crossing follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan as she reconnects with her small-town past after a scandal causes her to leave her professional and personal life behind in the city.

DocPlay: streaming April

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found (7 April)

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found. Image: Magnolia Pictures. Streaming on DocPlay. Streaming April.

Film (2024). The new documentary from director Raoul Peck (I Am Not Your Negro) follows Ernest Cole’s journey as the first Black freelance photographer working in apartheid South Africa.

Featuring narration from Oscar-nominee LaKeith Stanfield, Peck’s search for the soul of the overlooked artists is nestled in an international thriller, delving into the complexities of race through this timeless imagery.

I Am Here (7 April)

Film (2021). On her 98th birthday, a spirited South African Holocaust survivor reveals her astonishing life journey.

2073 (10 April)

Film (2024). In this ingenious mixture of visionary science fiction and speculative nonfiction, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia transports us to a future foreshadowed by the terrifying realities of our present moment. Director Asif Kapadia (UK) is available for interview.

Jazz (14 April)

Film (2001). This must-see, 10-part series from master documentarian Ken Burns follows the growth and development of jazz music from the gritty streets of New Orleans to the Lincoln Gardens on Chicago’s south side.

Mark Twain (14 April)

Mark Twain. Image: Florentine Films. Streaming on DocPlay. Streaming April.

Film (2001). In his time, Mark Twain was considered the funniest man on earth. Yet he was also an unflinching critic of human nature, using his humour to attack hypocrisy, greed and racism. Ken Burns presents an illuminating portrait of the man who is also one of the greatest writers in American history.

The Pool (17 April)

The Pool. Image: Shark Island Productions. Streaming on DocPlay. Streaming April.

Film (2024). AU only Bondi Icebergs is the most photographed pool in the world – an inviting destination for everyone from locals to tourists, beginners to competitive lap swimmers. From sunrise to sundown, rain or shine, we meet the diehard regulars recalling tales of Icebergs past and present. A must-see for all ocean-lovers, The Pool is an evocative, joyous and beautiful picture of a beloved place and its community. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of The Pool:

‘It’s a visually resplendent spot, then, for Paul Kelly – Stories of Me director Ian Darling to spend a year recording the daily churn of this beloved icon, interviewing those who work there as well as the many swimmers who frequent its crowded lanes, both regular and blow-ins.

‘There’s the gent who has been attending the pool for 50 years on top of his daily swim across the bay, as if he simply can’t get enough of the surf. A swim teacher talks about how regular dips helped her feel as if the ‘yuck’ of cancer was being washed away during her treatment.

‘One young man is reminded of the lanes’ directional etiquette. International tourists who obviously aren’t confident swimmers crab walk around the pool’s edge only to be tetchily schooled by attendants.

‘A Lebanese boxer once got caught in a rip in Dubai. It wasn’t until he moved to Sydney and signed up at Icebergs that he could finally knock the phobia out. ‘Making yourself do uncomfortable things is the best cure for unhealthy things in your mind,’ he says.

‘A mother swimming with her two sons recalls that she was there on each of the mornings they were born, with time for a coffee in the attendant Icebergs Lounge before. The barista notes that of the millions that filter through Icebergs for a brew, he often knows them only by their order, rather than their name. This half-joke aside, Darling’s film is centred on community, on what makes this place more than simply just another pool with a wonderful view.’ Read more …

A Hip-Hop Minute (21 April)

Film (2024). Relive the glory days of the iconic 1980s New York City rap scene in Pascal Garnier’s directorial debut, which picks up 35 years after the classic Dutch TV documentary Big Fun In The Big Town left off.

Paramount+: streaming April

Sumotherhood (2 April)

Sumotherhood. Image: Paramount+. Streaming April.

Film (2023). This British comedy directed by and starring Adam Deacon, follows Riko and Kane, two wannabe gangsters in need of cash. When an attempted bank robbery goes horribly wrong, they soon find themselves in business with one of East London’s most notorious criminal gangs.

Starring Jennifer Saunders, Jazzie Zonzolo, Richie Campbell and Ed Sheeran.

Teen Mom UK: Next Generation Season 2 (9 April)

Series. There’s a new generation of teen moms on the scene with tears, tantrums and totally adorable babies. At a time when everyone is struggling, being a teen mom has never been harder.

The drama continues with Season 2: Angel is pregnant with her second baby, Chloe has a new Prince Charming, Whitney fulfils a lifetime dream and Isha prepares for a make or break mini-break with Jaime.

Baby Shark’s Big Show Season 3 (9 April)

Series. Popular animated preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show makes a splash this month with all-new episodes! Join Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on fun-filled comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, make new friends, and sing original catchy tunes along the way.

The Thundermans Undercover Season 1 (10 April)

Series. Building on the success of The Thundermans Return, comes this new spin-off, which is based on characters from the hit live-action superhero comedy. We follow Phoebe and Max, who are sent undercover to handle a new threat in the seaside town of Secret Shores and bring Chloe along to develop her superhero talent.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (13 April)

Film (2023). From writer and director Nia Vardalos, comes the third instalment of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise. In the wake of Gus Portokalos and Ian’s father Rodney’s passing a year ago, members of the Portokalos family reunite in Greece for a hilarious and heartwarming trip full of love, twists and turns.

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken (13 April)

A shy 16-year-old girl learns that she comes from a fabled royal family of legendary sea krakens and that her destiny lies in the depths of the depths of the waters, which is bigger than she could have ever imagined.

Ford v Holden (20 April)

Documentary(2023). Narrated by Shane Jacobson. This documentary delves into the intense competition and rivalry among Australia’s top car brands Ford and Holden, offering a comprehensive exploration of the automotive industry down under.

Teen Mom: UK Season 10

Series. Following the lives and loves of four feisty Brit girls as they juggle babies, boyfriends, careers and broken hearts. It’s a roller coaster ride of highs, lows, love and let downs. In this brand-new season Mia’s coming to terms with a breakup while Sassi’s coming to terms with an impending new arrival, Chloe’s dealing with her dad’s illness, while Amber’s dealing with her mum’s disapproval.

PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups (25 April)

Our favourite heroic rescue pups are on a roll this April bringing a Big Truck Pup exclusive special. The PAW Patrol uses its new big trucks and the help of new pup pal AL to repair a dam before Adventure Bay is flooded.

Depravity (30 April)

Depravity. Image: Paramount+. Streaming April.

Film (2024). When three residents suspect their reclusive neighbour is a serial killer, they break into his apartment only to uncover a hidden fortune in stolen art.

But their discovery turns into a nightmare as they’re ensnared in a sadistic game of survival, where every corner hides a new horror. Outsmart the killer or become his next victim. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: streaming April

Snow (1 April)

Snow. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming April.

Series. A mystery thriller series set in the age of the climate crisis with a terrifying scenario at its core: what if nature finally demands the respect it is owed?

To save her daughter, a mother must leave her rational world views behind.

Cold Summer (1 April)

Series. Cold Summer was a sensational success in Italian primetime as Il metodo Fenoglio – L’estate fredda. The series is adapted from the bestselling novel by former anti-Mafia prosecutor Gianrico Carofiglio.

The story opens in Bari, October 1991. The murder of a moneylender seems only a small case to be quickly dismissed. Marshal Fenoglio (Alessio Boni) of the Carabinieri Operational Unit does not think so.

Sydney’s Super Tunnel Season 2 (3 April)

Series. An extraordinary behind-the-scenes factual series capturing the construction of the newest Sydney Metro line which opened recently under the centre of the city. Almost a decade ago, the challenge was set – build a new, driverless metro railway through the heart of Sydney to bust crippling road congestion for generations to come.

Filmed over eight years, Sydney’s Super Tunnel was granted unprecedented access behind the construction fences of this world-scale mega project.

30 Days of Lust (3 April)

30 Days of Lust. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming April.

Series. This German comedy was the Audience Choice Winner at the Seriencamp Festival in 2024. Freddy (Linda Blümchen) and Zeno (Simon Steinhorst) are what you would call high school sweethearts. After 15 years, the pharmacist and the art restorer, both about to turn 30, still see eye to eye, even in the bedroom.

Thus, Zeno is taken by surprise by Freddy’s peculiar proposal: for 30 days, both are allowed to have sex with whomever they want. Watch the trailer.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (8 April)

The Handmaid’s Tale. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming April.

Series. The series returns for its sixth and final season. June’s (Elisabeth Moss) unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead.

Luke (OTFagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join the resistance. Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick (Max Minghella) faces challenging tests of character.

The Big Eurovision Party (10 April)

Special. Get ready for a spectacular show filled with some of the biggest names from the history of the Eurovision Song Contest, hosted by Eurovision star Edsilia Rombley.

Filmed in December 2024 at the packed Ziggo Dome stadium in Amsterdam, The Big Eurovision Party concert sees Eurovision legends perform some of the most memorable songs from the much-loved, iconic song competition.

The Secret DNA of Us (17 April)

The Secret DNA of Us. Image: SBS On Demand. Streaming April.

Series. The series puts host Marc Fennell, journalist Rae Johnston and ancestry expert Brad Argent on the ground in four communities and uses DNA results to identify surprising common ancestors, unknown ethnicities and solve family mysteries.

Across four episodes, the series visits Bairnsdale (Vic), Surry Hills (NSW), Geelong (Vic) and Bathurst (NSW) and in seemingly ordinary places there are extraordinary discoveries.

Pandore Season 2 (24 April)

Series. Pandore is a thriller exploring the escalating clash between justice, politics media and big tech. The story resumes two years after the events of the first season of this Belgian drama with Mark as the Minister for Justice and Claire running her own law firm.

Starring Anne Coesens, Yoann Banc, Edwige Baily and Myriem Akheddiou.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: streaming April

825 Forest Road – AMC+ & Shudder (4 April)

825 Forest Road. Image: Shudder. Streaming April.

Film (2025). From the creator of the Hell House LLC franchise, Stephen Cognetti, this film centres on Chuck Wilson starting a new life after a family tragedy when he moves to the town of Ashland Falls with his wife Maria and little sister Elizabeth.

But he quickly discovers that the town has a dark secret. The ghost of Helen Foster has terrorised residents for decades, since her own suicide back in the ‘40s.

When Chuck realises his family might be in danger of Helen’s wrath, he takes it upon himself to locate 825 Forest Road before it’s too late. Watch the trailer.

The Chelsea Detective Season 3 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (7 April)

The Chelsea Detective Season 3. Image: AMC+. Streaming April.

Series. The new season sees DI Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) and DS Layla Walsh (Vanessa Emme) delve once more into the darker side of Chelsea that lurks beneath its glossy façade.

Season 3 finds Max and Layla investigating the discovery of an ex-soldier’s body in an allotment, the brutal murder of an antiques dealer, and the mysterious case of a climate scientist found dead in a stolen car. But, while Max remains adept at solving crimes, things are far from straightforward at home.

Shadow of God – AMC+ & Shudder (11 April)

Shadow of God. Image: Shudder. Streaming April.

Film (2025). When several of his fellow Vatican exorcists are simultaneously killed, Father Mason Harper returns to his childhood home to spend time with childhood friend while he awaits orders from the Church.

But this small town holds dark secrets about Mason’s past and the religious organisation once run by his father, Angus. Thought dead, Angus reappears, forcing a reunion between father and son. But Angus is different now, and before long, Mason suspects he’s possessed, not by the devil, but by something … holy.

Hemingway vs. Callaghan – AMC+ & Acorn TV (14 April)

Series. A miniseries based on the true story of the friendship between Ernest Hemingway and Morley Callaghan in Toronto and Paris between 1923 and 1929. Adapted from Callaghan’s memoir, That Summer in Paris, it stars Vincent Walsh as young Ernest Hemingway and Robin Dunne as young Morley Callaghan. Gordon Pinsent portrays the older Morley Callaghan and Maury Chaykin takes on the role of Max Perkins.

Dead Mail – AMC+ & Shudder (18 April)

Film (2024). On a desolate, Midwestern county road, a bound man crawls towards a remote postal box, managing to slide a blood-stained plea-for-help message into the slot before a panicking figure closes in behind him.

The note makes its way to the desk of Jasper, a seasoned ‘dead letter’ investigator at a 1980s midwestern post office. As he begins to piece together the letter’s origins, it leads him down a violent, unforeseen path to a kidnapped keyboard engineer and his eccentric business associate.

The Wives – AMC+ & Acorn TV (21 April)

The Wives. Image: AMC+. Streaming April.

Series. Last year, four sisters-in-law and their families escaped to their Maltese holiday apartments, as they’ve done every summer for 15 years.

Sylvie (Tamzin Outhwaite) was happily married, Natasha (Angela Griffin) was swimming in wealth, and Beth (Jo Joyner) and Annabelle (Christine Bottomley) were thick as thieves.

But this year, as they come together again, everything is different. Sylvie’s now single and loving life, Natasha’s hiding a desperate financial situation, Beth is barely keeping her life together and Annabelle is, well… dead.

When Annabelle’s widower Charlie (Jamie Bamber) arrives with a new woman in tow, Beth tries to be happy for them, but something doesn’t sit right, and her suspicion that there’s more to Annabelle’s death is heightened.

Toya & Reginae – AMC+ (24 April)

Toya & Reginae. Image: AMC+. Streaming April.



Series. This season, the stakes are higher for Toya Johnson-Rushing and daughter, Reginae Carter, as the dynamic duo continue to juggle life, love, family, and their ever-growing careers in the spotlight … from different coasts.

Fréwaka – AMC+ & Shudder (25 April)

Film (2024). This Irish folk horror from Aislinn Clarke follows home care worker Shoo, who is sent to a remote village to care for an agoraphobic woman who fears the neighbors as much as she fears the Na Sídhe – sinister entities who she believes abducted her decades before.

As the two develop a strangely deep connection, Shoo is consumed by the old woman’s paranoia, rituals, and superstitions, eventually confronting the horrors from her own past.

Prime Video: streaming April

The Bondsman (3 April)

The Bondsman. Image: Prime Video. Streaming April.

Series. Murdered bounty hunter Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) is resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned – which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love … and country music.

Starring Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman and Beth Grant.

Marked Men (4 April)

Marked Men. Image: Prime Video. Streaming April.

Film (2025). Pre-med student Shaw has always harboured deep feelings for Rule, a rebellious friend who’s a tattoo artist. Their friendship soon shifts after an uninhibited night becomes a test to see if love can bring them together–or tear them apart.

Starring Chase Stokes, Sydney Taylor and Natalie Alyn Lind.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (9 April)

Film (2025). Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space, meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit duelling competition ‘Clan Battle.’

Starring Tomoyo Kurosawa, Yui Ishikawa and Shimba Tsuchiya.

G20 (10 April)

Douglas Hodge, MeeWha Alana Lee, G20. Image: Prime Video. Streaming April.

Film (2025). When the G20 summit comes under siege, US President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number-one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.

Starring Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin and Ramón Rodríguez,

Never Let Go (11 April)

Film (2024). In this psychological thriller/ horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go.

Starring Halle Berry, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Christin Park and Stephanie Lavigne.

#1 Happy Family USA (17 April)

Series. From creator Ramy Youssef, this adult-animated series follows the maniacally upbeat Husseins – the most patriotic, most peaceful and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 America. With satire and absurdity, they navigate the early 2000s under the watchful eyes of their terrified neighbours.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North (18 April)

The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime Video. Streaming April.

Series. A savagely beautiful five-part series charting the life of Dorrigo Evans, through his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney, his time held captive in a POW camp and his later years spent as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero.

Directed by Justin Kurzel. Starring Jacob Elordi, Ciarán Hinds, Odessa Young and Olivia DeJonge. Watch the trailer.

Ash (24 April)

Film (2025). On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.

Starring Eiza González, Aaron Paul, Iko Uwais, Kate Elliott, Beulah Koale and Flying Lotus.

Étoile (24 April)

Étoile. Image: Prime Video. Streaming April.

Series. Set in New York City and Paris, this eight-episode series follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars.

Starring Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge and Gideon Glick.

Netflix: streaming April

Love on the Spectrum Season 3 (2 April)

Love on the Spectrum Season 3. Image: Netflix. Streaming April.

Series. Season 3 of award-winning Australian production company Northern Pictures’ documentary series. The search for true love continues as newcomers and returning favourites navigate the ups and downs of dating on the autism spectrum.

ScreenHub: Love on the Spectrum: Australian show gets Season 3 on Netflix

Devil May Cry (3 April)

Anime series. When a mysterious villain threatens to open the gates of Hell, a devilishly handsome demon hunter could be the world’s best hope for salvation.

Starring Johnny Yong Bosch, Scout Taylor-Compton, Hoon Lee and Chris Coppola.

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (9 April)

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing. Image: Netflix. Streaming April.

Docuseries. In this eye-opening documentary exposé, teens and parents reveal disturbing accounts of abuse and exploitation within the world of child influencers.

Black Mirror Season 7 (10 April)

Black Mirror Season 7. Image: Netflix. Streaming April.

Series. Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series returns with six brand new, most likely mind-bending episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister.

Starring Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin and Patsy Ferran. Watch the trailer.

Moonrise (10 April)

Anime series. After rebel forces attack Earth, a carefree heir becomes the prime suspect and joins a special military unit to find the true mastermind on the Moon.

Starring Chiaki Kobayashi, Yûto Uemura, Kosuke Takaguchi and Satoshi Yamaguchi.

North of North (10 April)

North of North. Image: Netflix. Streaming April.

Series. Determined to forge her own path in her small Arctic town, Siaja, a newly single young mom, takes bold risks in her career and love life.

Starring Anna Lambe, Maika Harper, Jay Ryan, Braeden Clarke and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

WWE Wrestlemania 2025 (20 April: Live 12pm AEST)

Live special. The greatest Superstars compete for championship gold and WWE immortality in career-defining matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

You Season 5 (24 April)

You Season 5. Image: Netflix. Streaming April.

Series. In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

Starring Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer and Anna Camp.

Havoc (25 April)

Havoc. Image: Netflix. Streaming April.

Film (2025). When a drug heist swerves lethally out of control, a jaded cop fights his way through a corrupt city’s criminal underworld to save a politician’s son.

Starring Tom Hardy, Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant and Jessie Mei Li.

Turning Point: The Vietnam War (30 April)

Miniseries. From the Gulf of Tonkin incident to the fall of Saigon, this thought-provoking documentary series examines the cost and consequences of the Vietnam War.

Disney+: streaming April

The Hardy Boys Season 3 (2 April)

Series. We’re back with the Hardy Boys, Frank and Joe, with their latest set of adventures.

Starring Rohan Campbell, Alexander Elliot and Keana Lyn Bastides.

FX’s Dying for Sex (4 April)

Dying for Sex. Image: Disney+. Streaming April.

Series. After Molly receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve, and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki, who stays by her side until the very end.

Starring Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate and Rob Delaney. Watch the trailer.

NBA Double Header (4 April)

Milwaukee Bucks Vs Philadelphia 76ers & Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers.

Pets (11 April)

Documentary. Explores the extraordinary relationships that exist between animals and their people, all around the world. Highlighting dogs, cats, pigs, goats, and even birds of prey, Pets takes us on a hilarious and poignant journey that celebrates love, loss, and licks along the way.

Doctor Who Season 2 (12 April)

The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-travelling TARDIS team must face greater dangers, bigger enemies and wilder terrors than ever before. Watch the trailer.

Light & Magic Season 2 (18 April)

Documentary series. Showcasing the people of Industrial Light and Magic, the special effects division of Lucasfilm, as they create the effects for some of the biggest and most successful films of the last few decades.

NBA Playoffs (20 April)

First Round Commences. Every game live.

Andor Season 2 (23 April)

Andor Season 2. Image: Disney+. Streaming April.

Series. Season 2 takes place as war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny. Watch the trailer.

Vanderpump Villa Season 2 (24 April)

Series. Following a successful run in the South of France, Vanderpump Villa debuts Castello Rosato, a breathtaking 12th-century castle set amidst an enchanting Italian backdrop.

Renowned for her timeless elegance and flair, Lisa Vanderpump raises the bar with bespoke luxury and unforgettable celebrations. New and returning staff face soaring stakes, as one standout earns a $30,000 bonus.

Apple TV+: streaming April

Your Friends & Neighbors (11 April)

Your Friends & Neighbours. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming April.

Series. A highly anticipated Jon Hamm-led drama, from bestselling author Jonathan Tropper.

After being fired in disgrace, Andrew ‘Coop’ Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbours’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Already renewed for a second season, the series also stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman and Lena Hall. Watch the trailer.

Government Cheese (16 April)

Government Cheese. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming April.

Series. This surrealist family comedy, starring and executive produced by David Oyelowo, is set in 1969 San Fernando Valley and tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world.

Jane Season 3 (18 April)

Jane Season 3. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming April.

Series. This kids and families series is inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, who makes a special appearance in the highly anticipated third season.

Ava Louise Murchison stars as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg, and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall:

‘Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.’

Carême (30 April)

Carême. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming April.

Series. Follows the thrilling story of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême (Benjamin Voisin), who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe.

Based on the book Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, the First Celebrity Chef by multi-award-winning historian and playwright Ian Kelly, Carême is created by Kelly and Davide Serino.