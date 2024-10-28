Stan: new shows streaming this week

Stan: new to streaming

Poltergeist (31 Oct)

Poltergeist. Image: 20th Century FOX. Streaming on Stan.

Film (2015). Apparitions in a haunted house take a family’s youngest daughter captive – and they need to rescue her. Starring Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt and Kennedi Clements. Watch the trailer.

Drag Race Down Under – Season 4 (1 Nov)

Meet the ten new Drag Race Down Under contestants. Image: Stan.

Ten talented new queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for a cash prize and the title of ‘Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar’ in the brand new season hosted by new host and global icon, Michelle Visage, who will also continue in her role as judge.

Season 4 is the first time that Michelle Visage is taking on the highly-regarded role as host in the 15 year history of the Drag Race franchise. The ten queens this year are Brenda Bressed, Freya Armani, Karna Ford, Lazy Susan, Lucina Innocence, Mandy Moobs, Max Drag Queen, Nikita Iman, Olivia Dreams and Vybe.

Bribe, Inc. (3 Nov)

Bribe, Inc. Image: Stan.

Documentary. Directed by Peter Klein, and produced by Calyn Shaw, the feature-length Stan Original Documentary Bribe, Inc. chronicles award-winning journalist Nick McKenzie’s worldwide investigation into the bribes, crimes and corruption rife in the oil industry, and the Monaco-based Ahsani family at the centre of one of the biggest bribery schemes in modern history.

The case came to light after McKenzie helped break open bribery allegations at Australian engineering giant Leighton Holdings (now CIMC). Leighton executives David Savage and Russell Waugh will soon appear in court defending foreign bribery charges, which relate to revelations from those implicated in the schemes detailed in Revealed: Bribe, Inc.

Stan: recently added

Dead & Buried (24 Oct)

Dead & Buried. Image: Stan.

Series. When out shopping with her son, a woman bumps into the man responsible for killing her brother 20 years ago. Unaware until then that the killer been released from prison and is living in the same town, the woman discovers the successful career and family life he has forged for himself since his early release. Starring Annabel Scholey and Colin Morgan. Watch the trailer.

Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax (27 Oct)

Series. Featuring exclusive interviews with brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who were part of an elaborate plot to perpetrate a staged hate crime on actor Jussie Smollett, this docuseries chronicles the behind the scenes manoeuvring and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shockwaves through Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations.

Thou Shalt Not Steal (17 Oct)

Though Shalt Not Steal. Image: Stan.

Series. Robyn, a delinquent searching for the truth behind a mysterious family secret, escapes from detention and reluctantly teams up with awkward teenager Gidge. Together they flee her small central desert community on a perilous journey across the outback, finding answers and learning some hard life lessons along the way.

Hot on their heels are Maxine, a sex trafficker whose taxi Robyn stole, and Gidge’s domineering father Robert, a fraudulent preacher. Starring Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Miranda Otto and Noah Taylor. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s 4.5 star review:

‘Australia’s had a love affair with dramedy for a long time now, and Thou Shalt Not Steal is a rare and refreshing example of how to do it right. For one, this hits the ground running (literally) and rarely lets up across the eight episodes.

‘Robyn is constantly on the move, keeping the new situations and characters coming, while the tight pacing (each episode is a little over 20 minutes long) means there’s no time to linger on the rare occasions when a scene doesn’t quite click.’ Read more.

New Leash on Life – Season 1 (19 Oct)

Series. Dog expert Laura V and comedian Joel Creasey join forces to rescue dogs and pair them with families seeking pets.

Joan (1 Oct)

Joan. Image: Stan.

Series. Based on a true story, Joan brings to life an exhilarating yet emotional story set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1980s. A fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties, Joan is deeply scarred and vulnerable, yet fiercely devoted to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly.

Trapped in a disastrous marriage with violent criminal Gary, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter when Gary goes on the run, becoming a masterful jewel thief, adopting new identities and transforms into one of Britain’s most successful diamond thieves. Starring Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane. Watch the trailer.

This is Going to Hurt – Season 1 (2 Oct)

Series. Set in a hospital birthing ward, this show delivers a bracing depiction of life as a junior doctor and the toll that takes on family life. Starring Ben Wishaw and Ambika Mod.