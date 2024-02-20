Stan: new shows streaming March 2024

Don’t know what to watch but have a Stan account? Here’s your guide to the best new shows coming to the platform in Australia this month.

1 March

BMF – Season 3

Inspired by true events, BMF is the story of how two brothers rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to a drug and money laundering empire known as the Black Mafia Family. The new season sees guest stars join the growing list of high-profile musicians and celebrities, including Dominique ‘Lil Baby’ Jones, musician and actress Saweetie and Cynthia Bailey.

2 March

Megamind Rules! – Season 1

Animated series following Megamind and his life post his fame as a new superhero of Metro City. Stars Keith Ferguson and Laura Post.

8 March

Gray

Gray. Image: Stan.

Gray follows Cornelia Gray, a highly skilled and deadly former CIA agent who has retreated into hiding after years of service. But when a series of intelligence leaks threaten US national security, Gray is asked to come in from the cold to help uncover the Agency mole, dodging the government agents who suspect her of being a traitor. Starring Patricia Clarkson.

14 March

Population 11

From the director of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and starring Ben Feldman, this new Stan Original series is a comedy crime thriller inspired by true events. It follows Andy Pruden (Feldman), a suburban bank teller from Ohio USA, who pulls into a tiny outback Australian town to visit his long-lost father, Hugo, only to discover he has vanished. Another outsider Cassie (Perry Mooney) comes to Andy’s aid and they find themselves in increasing danger as they delve into the secrets of this tiny outback town, where everyone is a suspect.

21 March

Platform 7

Based on the novel Platform Seven by Louise Doughty, this four-part British psychological thriller follows Lisa Evans (Jasmine Jobson), a young woman trapped as a ghost in a railway station, with no recollection of how she died or why. But after witnessing a cataclysmic event on platform 7, she finds a connection between her own life and the event she just witnessed, as the truth of her past life is gradually revealed.

24 March

Revealed: How To Poison A Planet

In collaboration with Walkey Award-winning journalist Carrie Fellner and The Sydney Morning Herald, Revealed: How To Poison A Planet investigates toxic chemicals that have sparked an international health and environmental catastrophe and tells the story of the devastating impacts on contaminated communities who are fighting for justice, both in Australia and across the world. Produced and directed by Janine Hosking, Katrina McGowan and Mat Cornwell.

28 March

Windcatcher

Starring Jessica Mauboy in her first film role since The Sapphires (2012), and introducing Lennox Monaghan, this new Stan Original film is ‘a heart-warming tale of a young Aboriginal boy growing up in regional Australia’. In the face of adversity, Percy Boy (Monaghan) must lean on his friends, family and community to overcome his fears, prove his resilience and become a force to be reckoned with.