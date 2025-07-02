Xbox Game Pass: All the big games arriving in July 2025

Xbox Game Pass is getting a fresh wave of new games in July 2025, with additions including major AAA adventures, as well as delightful indie tales. “Something for everyone” is usually a cliche, but this month’s games are very diverse, with standouts across the board.

For those looking to re-experience the early 2000s of gaming, then Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is an excellent option. This is a remake of the third and fourth Tony Hawk skateboarding games, with remastered graphics and new features.

Elsewhere, there’s the excellent Minami Lane. This is a short, sweet, and very cute town-building simulator where you roam a peaceful street, meeting the needs of your citizens by making strategic choices.

If you’re a subscriber already, you’ll find lots of other new experiences coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. If you’re not a subscriber, there’s ample temptation hiding in this list. Here’s all the new games launching on Xbox Game Pass in July 2025.

The latest new games on Xbox Game Pass

Little Nightmares II (PC, Console, Cloud) – Available today (Ultimate, PC, Standard): ‘Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower.’

Rise of the Tomb Raider (PC, Console, Cloud) – Available today (Ultimate, PC, Standard): ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider delivers a cinematic survival action-adventure where you will join Lara Croft on her first tomb raiding expedition.’

Legend of Mana (Console) – Available 2 July (Standard): ‘Set off on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree in Legend of Mana. Meet a colourful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters, and complete quests in the vast world of Fa’Diel.’

Trials of Mana (Console) – Available 2 July (Standard): ‘Trials of Mana is the 3D remake of the classic RPG. Experience the beloved adventure with graphic improvements, character voiceover support, and more.’

Ultimate Chicken Horse (PC, Console, Cloud) – Available 3 July (Ultimate, PC, Standard): ‘A party platformer where you and your friends build the level as you play, placing deadly traps before trying to reach the end of the level.’

The Ascent (PC, Console, Cloud) – Available 8 July (Ultimate, PC, Standard): ‘The Ascent is a solo and co-op action-shooter RPG set in a cyberpunk world. The mega corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it?’

Minami Lane (PC, Console, Cloud) – Available 9 July (Ultimate, PC): ‘Build your own street in this tiny, cozy, casual management sim Minami Lane is a small, wholesome management game set on a Japanese-inspired street.’

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (PC, Console, Cloud) – Available 11 July (Ultimate, PC): ‘Everything you loved is back, but revamped with more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, eardrum-shattering music, plus a whole lot more.’

High on Life (PC, Console, Cloud) – Available 15 July (Ultimate, PC, Standard): ‘Humanity is being threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs. It’s up to you to rescue, and partner with, charismatic guns to take down Garmantuous and his gang to save the world!’

Retro Classics (Anstream Arcade) new arrivals: Cosmic Commuter, Heart of China, Skiing, Solar Storm, Subterranea.

The latest departures from Xbox Game Pass

The following games will be removed from Xbox Game Pass on 15 July:

Flock

Mafia Definitive Edition

Magical Delicacy

Tchia

The Callisto Protocol

The Case of the Golden Idol

As always, these games can be purchased at a 20% discount if you’re a current subscriber keen to keep playing in future.

You can learn more about Xbox Game Pass, and all the latest games arriving to and departing from the subscription platform, on Xbox Wire.