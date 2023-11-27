Stan: new shows streaming December 2023

Don’t know what to watch but have a Stan account? Here’s your guide to the best new shows coming to the platform in Australia this month.

1 Dec

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 3

With emotions high and the stakes even higher, season three returns to Southside Jamaica, Queens to see the family in turmoil and reeling from the Mob’s coordinated attack. Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity.

8 Dec

The Calling

An adaptation of Dror Mashiani’s novel The Missing File, the American crime procedural drama The Calling stars Jeff Wilbusch (Bad Banks, Oslo) as NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a routine investigation turns upside down. All episodes at once.

10 Dec

The Famous Five

Inspired by Enid Blyton’s children’s novels, this new series reimagines the author’s iconic stories for a modern audience. Packed with epic adventures, the first feature-length episode of the brand new series follows five daring young explorers as they encounter treacherous and action-packed adventures.

Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial

Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial. Image: Stan.

This Stan Original Documentary traces the origins of their groundbreaking and controversial reports in 2018 and the subsequent stories on 60 Minutes, to Ben Roberts-Smith mounting Australia’s biggest defamation trial.

11 Dec

Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich

This docuseries follows former glamour model and Love Island UK star Olivia Atwood as she explores the new and uncharted world of selling sex online. Throughout the series, Olivia embeds herself in the American sex industry, going above and beyond to get a taste of what performers contend with by getting on OnlyFans, asking viewers: is it as easy and as lucrative as it seems?

13 Dec

Detective #24

From the award-winning producers behind Midsommar, this character-led detective series explores the compelling, complex relationship between a unique and distinctive duo brought together through circumstances beyond their control.

22 Dec

Dr Death: Season 2

Based on the medical true-crime podcast of the same name, this season tells the story of Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations that earned him the nickname ‘Miracle Man’. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur.

26 Dec

Bump: Season 4

The new season of Bump picks up two years after season three. Now finding their feet in the world as full-grown adults, Oly and Santi are trying to stabilise their small family unit with their challenging seven-year-old Jacinda.