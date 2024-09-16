Stan: new shows and films streaming this week

Stan: new to streaming

Sherwood – Season 1 (16 September)

A damaged community receives a fresh blow in the shape of two new murders, leading to a record-breaking manhunt. Starring Lorraine Ashbourne, Adam Hugill and Perry Fitzpatrick. Watch the trailer.

The Big C – Seasons 1–4 (19 September)

A mother living in the suburbs strives for happiness and laughter after a cancer diagnosis. Starring Laura Linney and Oliver Platt.

Resident Evil (20 September)

Enjoy the entire original franchise of Resident Evil including Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Elvis (21 September)

Film (2022). Baz Luhrmann’s sensory-loading exploration of the life of Elvis Presley and his relationship with his manager, Colonel Parker. Starring Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge.

Game Night (9 September)

Game Night. Image: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Film (2018). Friends who get together for regular game nights find themselves, inadvertently, in a real-life mystery. Starring Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams and Kyle Chandler. Watch the trailer.

Spectacular Earth – Season 1 (10 September)

Series. Enjoy some of the most stunning natural phenomena the world has to offer and understand the forces combining to make them happen.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (11 September)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Film (2019). It’s the late 1960s and Rick Dalton (a TV star) and his stunt double, Cliff, have their eye on achieving lasting success in Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Watch the trailer.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore (14 September)

Film (2022). Gellert Grindelwald is intent on taking control of the wizarding world – Dumbledore knows it and asks Scamander to lead a team on a perilous mission. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Ezra Miller.

The Valley of Sin (15 September)

Series. A six-hour docuseries that examines the mid-90s witch-hunt that pitted neighbour against neighbour in Wenatchee, Washington – the self-appointed ‘Apple Capital of The World’. When police uncovered a monstrous child sex ring known among its membership as ‘The Circle’, local authorities alleged that dozens of children were assaulted in the bedrooms of their parents, in the homes of their neighbours and at the altar of a church.

The Hours (2 September)

Film (2002). The novel Mrs. Dalloway affects three generations of women who have each contended with the experience of suicide in their lives. Starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Julianne Moore.

Rev – Seasons 1–3 (3 September)

An Anglican vicar, his wife and a small group of London parishioners get involved in a series of misadventures. Starring Tom Hollander, Olivia Colman and Steve Evets.

Triangle (4 September)

Film (2009). A group of friends have their yacht capsized by mysterious storm before an even more mysterious ship arrives to rescue them. Starring Melissa George, Joshua McIvor and Jack Taylor.

Power Book II: Ghost (6 September)

Series. The final season follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family. ​Starring Michael Rainey Jr, Gianni Paolo and Lovell Adams-Gray.

Dune: Part 1 (7 September)

Film (2021). A family of high birth finds itself at the centre of a battle for control over the galaxy’s most valuable natural asset. Meanwhile, the family’s make heir is haunted by visions of a dark future. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.