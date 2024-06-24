News

 > Features

Stan: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Stan from 24 to 30 June 2024.
24 Jun 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Stan Hotel Cocaine

Streaming

Hotel Cocaine. Image: Stan.

Share Icon

New to Stan

Hotel Cocaine (New episodes Mondays)

Series. Hotel Cocaine follows Roman Compte (Danny Pino), a Cuban exile and general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, in the glamorous epicentre of the Miami cocaine scene of late ‘70s and early ‘80s. At the centre of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfil his own American Dream.

All Aussie Adventures – Seasons 1 – 3 + Feature (26 June)

Comedy series. Winner of the prestigious Ocker Award for services to khaki shorts, Russell Coight took us on a unique blend of over-the-top, off-road, outback, in-your-face Aussie Adventures. Starring Glenn Robbins.

Added recently

Exposure (20 June)

Australian drama series. Photographer Jacs Gould (Alice Englert) returns to her hometown of Port Kembla after the death of her friend to discover the hidden secrets of their relationship and the truth behind the tragedy. She throws herself out as bait, beginning an investigation that becomes an obsessive, impulsive pursuit. Also stars Essie Davis, Mia Artemis and Thomas Weatherall.

Read: Exposure, Stan review: powerful and uncompromising 

RevealedOtto by Otto (16 June)

Documentary. Inspired to make an intimate family portrait, Gracie Otto directs this feature-length Stan Original Documentary about her father, Barry Otto, whose career in Australian theatre, film and television has spanned more than 50 years. Featuring interviews with Barry’s collaborators, the film takes audiences on a journey through Australia’s theatre industry in the 70s and 80s.

Read: Otto by Otto, Stan review: deeply personal 

Power Book II: Ghost – the final season (7 June)

Series. From Power creator Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the final season of Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.

Lost Boys and Fairies (4 June)

Series. The tender, glittering story of singer and artiste-extraordinaire Gabriel, his partner Andy and their journey to adoption. ​ The series charts Gabriel’s journey of self-discovery as he grapples with memories of his childhood, attempting to repair his relationship with his dad before becoming a parent himself. Stars Sion Daniel Young and Fra Fee.

Trailblazers (4 June)

A documentary featuring legends of Australian women’s football and current Matildas stars including inaugural captain Julie Dolan, Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Mary Fowler, Ellie Carpenter and more, showcasing the incredible journey and rise of women’s football and the team’s journey to success. ​

Read: Trailblazers review: Matildas doco satisfies in snack size

For more highlights from Stan see what’s streaming this month.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
The Bear returns to streaming this week. Image: Disney+.
Features

What's new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, SBS, Binge and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream from 22 to 28 April on all the major…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Megafauna: what killed Australia's giants ABC
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on ABC iview from 24 to 30 June 2024 in Australia.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
The Nine Lives of... SBS on Demand.
Features

SBS on Demand: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on SBS from 24 to 30 June 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
That '90s Show. Image: Netflix
Features

Netflix: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on Netflix from 24 to 30 June 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Bear. Image: Disney+.
Features

Disney+: new films and shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new films and shows to stream on Disney+ from 24 to 30 June 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login