Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new shows streaming

Charlie’s Angels (15 October)

Film (2000). Three detectives with a mysterious boss have to retrieve stolen voice-ID software, using only their martial arts, tech skills and sex appeal. Starring Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz.

The Diplomat (UK) – Season 1 (16 October)

Series. In this six-parter, two Barcelona Consul colleagues strive to protect British nationals who find themselves in trouble in the Catalan city. Starring Sophie Rundle and Steven Cree.

Thou Shalt Not Steal (17 October)

Thou Shalt Not Steal. Image: Stan.

Series. Robyn, a delinquent searching for the truth behind a mysterious family secret, escapes from detention and reluctantly teams up with awkward teenager Gidge. Together they flee her small central desert community on a perilous journey across the outback, finding answers and learning some hard life lessons along the way.

Hot on their heels are Maxine, a sex trafficker whose taxi Robyn stole, and Gidge’s domineering father Robert, a fraudulent preacher. Starring Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Miranda Otto and Noah Taylor. Watch the trailer.

New Leash on Life – Season 1 (19 October)

Series. Dog expert Laura V and comedian Joel Creasey join forces to rescue dogs and pair them with families seeking pets.

Stan: recently added

The Wedding Singer (8 October)

Film (1998). A singer and a waitress are engaged to the wrong people … but what if they found each other. Comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

The Matrix Resurrections (12 October)

Film (2021). The return to the world – or worlds – of The Matrix, where the white rabbit needs to be followed once more. Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Watch the trailer.

Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol (30 September)

Series. Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future. Starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Anne Charrier.

Joan (1 October)

Joan. Image: Stan.

Series. Based on a true story, Joan brings to life an exhilarating yet emotional story set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1980s. A fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties, Joan is deeply scarred and vulnerable, yet fiercely devoted to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly.

Trapped in a disastrous marriage with violent criminal Gary, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter when Gary goes on the run, becoming a masterful jewel thief, adopting new identities and transforms into one of Britain’s most successful diamond thieves. Starring Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane. Watch the trailer.

This is Going to Hurt – Season 1 (2 October)

Series. Set in a hospital birthing ward, this show delivers a bracing depiction of life as a junior doctor and the toll that takes on family life. Starring Ben Wishaw and Ambika Mod.

From – Season 3 (23 September)

From – Season 3. Image: Stan.

Series. From the executive producers of Lost, From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest — including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Starring Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey. Watch the trailer.