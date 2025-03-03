Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue (2 March)

Series. Nine Bodies In A Mexican Morgue follows the tale of nine strangers who find themselves lost in a remote Mexican jungle after their small plane travelling from Guatemala to the US crashes.

One by one, the survivors are murdered, leaving the remaining passengers to solve the terrifying mystery before they too fall victim to the killer.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 (7 March)

Series. Slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan (Mekai Curtis), Raq (Patina Miller) and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large, Unique (Joey Bada$$) is alive.

Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family. Amid the chaos, the Thomas family faces a truth that can no longer be denied: You are who you are.

Revealed: Craig Bellamy – Inside The Storm (9 March)

Documentary. Filmed over the course of the 2024 NRL season, this feature-length documentary takes fans inside the Melbourne Storm’s inner sanctum, offering unprecedented access with the club and its highly lauded leader, coach Craig Bellamy.

Amid a season that featured stunning highs and heartbreaking lows, the documentary peels back the layers of Bellamy’s persona, revealing the man behind the fire – more than the emotion-fuelled figure often seen in the coach’s box.

The Apprentice (9 March)

Film (2024)/ A young man takes over his father’s real-estate business in 1970s and 80s New York, and gets a helping hand from an infamous lawyer who helps him turn this young man into a notorious legend. Based on true events. Can you guess who it’s about yet?

Starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong.

Stan: recently added

KNEECAP (25 Feb)

Film (2024). When fate brings Belfast teacher JJ into the orbit of self-confessed “low life scum” Naoise and Liam Óg, the needle drops on a hip hop act like no other. Rapping in their native Irish, they lead a movement to save their mother tongue. But the trio must first overcome police, paramilitaries & politicians trying to silence their defiant sound – whilst their anarchic approach to life often makes them their own worst enemies. Watch the trailer.

‘Every word of Irish spoken is a bullet fired for Irish freedom,’ is the oft-repeated refrain in British director Rich Peppiatt’s debut feature film, Kneecap, a fictionalised biopic about the popular – some would say notorious – Irish hip hop trio of the same name.

‘Rapping as Gaeilge (in Irish) is a political statement for Kneecap; a defiant act of cultural reclamation in response to 700 years of British colonial oppression (including the introduction of a law banning the speaking of Irish under certain circumstances in 1367; the first of several such attempts to actively silence and repress the language).

‘Consequently, Kneecap the film, a bawdy, rambunctious, hedonistic and exhilarating take on the band’s formation and rise to fame, is not only a work of entertainment: it’s also a call to arms on behalf of endangered languages everywhere.’ Read more …

Some Like It Hot (25 Feb)

Film (1959). After two male musicians witness a mob hit, they flee the state in an all-female band disguised as women, but further complications set in. Billy Wilder’s classic black-and-white comedy.

Starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

A Faithful Man (28 Feb)

Film (2018). In this French-language film, a couple’s relationship becomes complicated when she leaves him for his best friend, and returns after he dies.

Starring Louis Garrel, Laetitia Casta and Lily-Rose Depp.