Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new this week

The Grammys (3 Feb)

Celebrating the artistic excellence that has defined the year in music, with the ceremony acting as the night of all nights for the industry, the 67th GRAMMY Awards are broadcasting live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Nominees for the awards include Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Amandaland (6 Feb)

Series. Starring Joanna Lumley and Lucy Punch, Amanda (Punch) has had to downsize and up sticks to South Harlesden, or as the Estate Agent calls it SoHa (definitely not the area around Wormwood Scrubs prison) after her divorce.

With her kids, Manus and Georgie now at secondary school, Amanda has to try and get her head around raising teenagers, dealing with modern motherhood horrors like teenage drinking, fake Instagram accounts and eco anxiety. Not even a woman as certain of her parenting as Amanda can deal with these nightmares alone. Watch the trailer.

Critics Choice Awards (8 Feb)

Held annually to honour the finest in cinematic and television achievement, The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be broadcasted live from 11:00am AEDT. Hacks, available only on Stan, has been nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Paul W. Downs) and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder).

Stan: recently added

Tom of Finland (28 Jan)

Film (2017). Filmmaker Dome Karukoski brings to screen the life and work of one of the most influential and celebrated figures of 20th-century gay culture, Touko Valio Laaksonen (Tom of Finland).

All American – Season 7 (30 Jan)

Series. Acting as a new chapter for the vortex, Season 7 follows the crew as they leave college and enter adulthood, figuring out what their legacies are going to be. They’ll attempt to take all they’ve learned in adolescence to settle into their chosen careers and attempt to change the world now they are officially on their own.

Watch the trailer.

Black Snow – Season 2 (1 Jan)

Travis Fimmel in Black Snow Season 2. Image: Stan.

Series. What happened to Zoe Jacobs? In this returning season, cold case Detective Cormack (Travis Fimmel) tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (Jana McKinnon), who hasn’t been seen since her own 21st birthday party in 2003. Watch the Stan trailer.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Black Snow Season 2:

‘Australia’s served up its fair share of regional mysteries in recent years, and most of the virtues here are par for the course. The story doesn’t drag its heels, there’s a strong supporting cast (including Dan Spielman and Kat Stewart), and plenty of nice shots of the Glass House mountains where much of the series was filmed. But the big strength of Black Snow is that it knows what it’s got in Fimmel.’ Read more …