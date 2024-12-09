Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new to streaming

Universal Basic Guys (9 Dec)

Series. Created by brothers Adam and Craig Malamut, Universal Basic Guys follows two brothers who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program, allowing them to use their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed.

Mandy (10 Dec)

Film (2018). A couple living in a forest have their lives shattered by a hippy cult, sending the man into a rampage of vengeance. Starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache.

Born to Spy – Season 1 (11 Dec)

Series. A couple of bored siblings long for adventure, and get it in spades when their parents mysteriously disappear. Starring Hannah Kim and Ocean Lim.

Death Wish (12 Dec)

Film (2018). A trauma surgeon goes from being a long-time lifesaver to a man hellbent on vigilante justice following an attack on his family. Starring Bruce Willis and Elisabeth Shue.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods (14 Dec)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming December 2024 on Stan.

Film (2023). When he says the magic word – Shazam! – teenager Billy Batson becomes an adult superhero. Starring Zachary Levi and Asher Angel.

Man On Wire (15 Dec)

Film (2008). Documentary charting fanmed tightrope artist Philippe Petit’s illegal high-wire routine between New York City’s World Trade Center’s twin towers in 1974. Starring Philippe Petit.

Stan: recently added

Earth Abides (2 Dec)

Earth Abides. Image: Stan.

Series. Featuring Alexander Ludwig and Jessica Frances Dukes, Earth Abides is based on George R Stewart’s classic sci-fi novel of the same name. When a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilisation slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction. Watch the trailer.

CMA Country Christmas (4 Dec)

Live special. Filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, the 15th annual CMA Country Christmas will ring in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances.

Ben Hur (7 Dec)

Film (2016). A Jewish prince finds himself accused of treason, falsely, by his adopted brother, and goes back to his homeland to seek revenge. Starring Jack Huston, Toby Kebbell and Rodrigo Santoro.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (27 Nov)

Film (2008). Watch Brad Pitt getting younger by the day as he plays Benjamin Button, born in 1918 as elderly man and ageing in reverse. Directed by David Fincher and starring Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton.

Hunters: Seasons 1–2 (28 Nov)

Hunters, Season 1. Image: Prime/ Stan.

Series. It’s the late 1970s in New York, and a young Jewish man joins a crew of Nazi hunters who are fighting a secret war against Nazi officials who are trying to create the Fourth Reich. Starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Lena Olin. Watch the trailer.

The Departed (30 Nov)

Film (2006). Oscar-winning Martin Scorcese film in which an undercover police officer and a double agent in the police try to uncover each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson.