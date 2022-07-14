Show no merci: 10 French Films that slay for Bastille Day

France’s contribution to international cinema cannot be understated. From the French New Wave of the 60s that upended the post-code conventions of American cinema to genre-defying modern day productions. Simply put, film as we know it today wouldn’t exist without the innovations of French creators.

Here’s our list of 10 films you should check out over a pastry and/ or glass of wine this Bastille Day.

La Vie En Rose (2007)

Marion Cotillard won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her turn as the iconic French singer Édith Piaf (La Vie En Rose, Non, je ne regrette rien) – and it’s easy to see why.



La Vie En Rose traces Édith’s life, from her childhood living in a brothel in Normandy to taking the world by storm during the backdrop of World War II to her quiet and reclusive retirement by the sea. It’s a moving portrait of a deeply complicated, jagged and passionate woman who became the voice of Paris, and Cotillard completely embodies every stage of her life, in one of the most transforming acting performances of the decade.

You can rent La Vie En Rose on YouTube.



Amélie (Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amélie Poulain) (2001)

Amélie takes the Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope and flips it on its head, making the quirky and eccentric young woman the hero of this piece. A seemingly naive but hopeful Amélie spends her days ‘fixing’ the lives of people around her, through small and often unseen acts of kindness. Her silent existence helping others find happiness is deeply isolating, and she longs love and human connection. Amélie is a love letter to anyone who finds themselves as observers to the world, and teaches us to find wonder in the little things.



You can stream Amélie on Binge. or – if you’re in Melbourne – catch it at Cinema Nova’s Bastille Day screening this evening.



Holy Motors (2012)

I remember watching Holy Motors at 8am on a Monday during a university film class. And in a tired daze, I genuinely wasn’t sure if I was still asleep. Leos Carax’s 2012 fantasy drama is the bizarre odyssey of a man named Mr Oscar (Denis Lavant) who seemingly is an actor – only his roles take place off screen or stage, in different parts of France.

His driver picks him up from each job, he dons a new costume, and then he is dropped off at a new ‘scene’ – becoming everything from a CGI stunt performer to a man who lives in the sewers and eats flowers from cemetery graves, to a gangster, to an ordinary father driving his daughter from a party. It’s a nonsensical but enrapturing epic that celebrates all things film.

You can stream Holy Motors on Stan.



Raw (2016)

Justine is a strict vegetarian, having lived without meat her entire life. But when she goes to an exclusive veterinary school, she succumbs to peer pressure during a hazing ritual and tries meat for the first time – only to discover that a hunger begins to grow. This horror movie from Julia Ducournau is a tense and cerebral thriller, chock-full of haunting imagery.



You can watch Raw on Prime Video.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu) (2019)

The lingering-gazed, mutual-pining, sapphic 19th century romance has become somewhat of a trope in queer cinema. But if I stand by any of those films, it’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire. An artist is commissioned by a French Duchess to paint a wedding portrait of her daughter that will be sent to her prospective fiancé. But the daughter is reluctant to participate, so the artist must paint her portrait in secret. It’s a beautiful film with stunning imagery, and remarkable performances from the two featured leads.



You can rent Portrait of a Lady on Fire on YouTube.

Cléo from 5 to 7 (1962)

Cléo (Corinne Machard) is an arrogant and self-absorbed young singer. She waits anxiously for two hours as she awaits the results of her biopsy to discover if she has cancer. While Cléo from 5 to 7 is only 90 minutes long, the experience for the viewer is that the story plays out in ‘real time’. Director Agnes Varda was a pioneer of the French New Wave movement, and this film has been widely regarded as possibly her best work. Dealing with themes of mortality, feminism and and the perception of women in French society, this film still feels startlingly relevant today.

Breathless (À bout de souffle) (1960)

We thought about intentionally leaving Jean-Luc Godard off this list, maybe to ruffle some feathers in the film buff community, maybe even start a little flame war in our Facebook comments. But in good conscience, we just can’t have a piece celebrating French film without him.

His contributions to French cinema are immense – and Breathless is an all-time classic. A petty thief who frames his persona after Humphrey Bogart becomes embroiled in a police chase, after shooting and killing a police officer. While on the run, he involves his lover – an American student named Patricia. Featuring a bold visual style that featured many original filmmaking techniques, Breathless continues to influence.

The Triplets of Belleville (Les Triplettes de Belleville) (2003)

A highly stylised and wild pantomime, The Triplets of Belleville tells the story of a grandmother who must rescue her kidnapped, Tour de France cyclist grandson from the mafia. She does so with the assistance of her dog Bruno and aging music hall singers, The Triplets of Belleville. Often bordering on the bizarre and event grotesque, the animation style is unique and fascinating.

Girlhood (Bande de filles) (2014)

Celine Sciamma gets two films on this list, and for very good reason. She’s one of the most exciting directors on the scene right now, having produced a number of important women and queer focused stories over the past decade.

Girlhood is one of her first feature films. A coming-of-age drama set on the outskirts of Paris, it follows an introverted 16 year old African-French girl who becomes involved with a local girl gang. While she begins making brash decisions, her new friends also help her to come out of her shell. This story explores themes of class, race, gendered violence, and female friendship.

You can stream Girlhood on Stan.