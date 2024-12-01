SBS On Demand: new shows & films streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Triangle of Sadness (1 Dec)

Triangle of Sadness. Image: Sharmill Films/Sunnyi Melles, 2022. © Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Film (2022). The 2022 winner of the Palme d’Or Festival de Cannes and Academy Award nominee, directed by Ruben Östlund. In this wickedly funny film, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty.

Celebrity model couple, Carl and Yaya, are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain. What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island. Starring Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson. Watch the trailer.

Read ScreenHub’s four-star review of Triangle of Sadness.

Aftersun (1 Dec)

Aftersun. Image: A24. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Film (2022). Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father 20 years earlier. Memories real and imagined become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as Sophie tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t. Starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio. Watch the trailer.

Read ScreenHub’s five-star review of Aftersun.

Wisting – Season 3, Part 2 (5 Dec)

Series – Norwegian with subtitles. William Wisting is on sick leave due to a severe injury when an anonymous letter arrives in the mail. The letter leads Wisting to possible injustice in an old murder case where 17-year-old Tone Vaterland was killed, and her ex-boyfriend convicted.

To solve the case, Wisting teams up with the highly skilled Interpol agent Harriet Dunn. Starring Sven Nordin and Thea Green Lundberg.

SBS On Demand: recently added

The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd (25 Nov)

The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. This smart and entertaining series digs up the weirdest people, places, objects and events in human history. Presented by legendary actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd . Episode One explores the Lake Michigan Triangle and many other wild and weird places, including a creepy doll-filled island, caves that harbour deadly viruses, and the most haunted place in the US. Watch the trailer.

The Mighty Mississippi With Nick Knowles (25 Nov)

Series – two parts. Nick Knowles embarks on another extraordinary adventure, travelling right to the heart of America, where he follows the mighty Mississippi River from Minneapolis in the north all the way south to New Orleans. Following the Great River Road, which hugs the Mississippi for most of its length, Nick explores the river’s tragic past through its connection to slavery and, nearly 100 years later, its role in the civil rights movement.

Who Do You Think You Are? UK – Season 19 (26 Nov)

Series. This series takes viewers on personal journeys into the pasts of popular celebrities, who uncover the surprising stories that lie at the heart of their family histories. Each episode follows a famous face as he or she discovers family stories of heroism, tragedy, love, and betrayal. As the participants travel the world discovering their ancestry, we’ll discover how history has shaped everyone’s world. Episode One sees Andrew Lloyd Webber learning more about his family history.

The UnXplained: Mysteries Of the Universe (26 Nov)

Series. Host and Executive Producer William Shatner explores our earth, and beyond, in search of the universe’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries. Episode One focuses on unidentified objects, witnessed by military pilots, and a potential alien home world that may be hidden in the darkness of space.