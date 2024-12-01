News

 > Features

SBS On Demand: new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 1 to 8 December 2024 on SBS On Demand.
1 Dec 2024 16:01
Paul Dalgarno
Aftersun. Image: A24. Streaming on SBS On DemandStreaming December 2024.

Streaming

Aftersun. Image: A24. Streaming on SBS On Demand. Streaming December 2024.

Share Icon

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Triangle of Sadness (1 Dec)

Triangle Of Sadness. Image: Sharmill Films/Sunnyi Melles, 2022. © Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection. Streaming On Sbs On Demand.
Triangle of Sadness. Image: Sharmill Films/Sunnyi Melles, 2022. © Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Film (2022). The 2022 winner of the Palme d’Or Festival de Cannes and Academy Award nominee, directed by Ruben Östlund. In this wickedly funny film, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty.

Celebrity model couple, Carl and Yaya, are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain. What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island. Starring Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson. Watch the trailer.

Read ScreenHub’s four-star review of Triangle of Sadness.

Aftersun (1 Dec)

Aftersun. Image: A24. Streaming On Sbs On Demand.
Aftersun. Image: A24. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Film (2022). Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father 20 years earlier. Memories real and imagined become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as Sophie tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t. Starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio. Watch the trailer.

Read ScreenHub’s five-star review of Aftersun.

Wisting – Season 3, Part 2 (5 Dec)

Series – Norwegian with subtitles. William Wisting is on sick leave due to a severe injury when an anonymous letter arrives in the mail. The letter leads Wisting to possible injustice in an old murder case where 17-year-old Tone Vaterland was killed, and her ex-boyfriend convicted.

To solve the case, Wisting teams up with the highly skilled Interpol agent Harriet Dunn. Starring Sven Nordin and Thea Green Lundberg.

SBS On Demand: recently added

The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd (25 Nov)

The Unbelievable With Dan Aykroyd. Image: Sbs On Demand. Best 6 New Shows.
The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. This smart and entertaining series digs up the weirdest people, places, objects and events in human history. Presented by legendary actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd . Episode One explores the Lake Michigan Triangle and many other wild and weird places, including a creepy doll-filled island, caves that harbour deadly viruses, and the most haunted place in the US. Watch the trailer.

The Mighty Mississippi With Nick Knowles (25 Nov)

Series – two parts. Nick Knowles embarks on another extraordinary adventure, travelling right to the heart of America, where he follows the mighty Mississippi River from Minneapolis in the north all the way south to New Orleans. Following the Great River Road, which hugs the Mississippi for most of its length, Nick explores the river’s tragic past through its connection to slavery and, nearly 100 years later, its role in the civil rights movement.

Who Do You Think You Are? UK – Season 19 (26 Nov)

Series. This series takes viewers on personal journeys into the pasts of popular celebrities, who uncover the surprising stories that lie at the heart of their family histories. Each episode follows a famous face as he or she discovers family stories of heroism, tragedy, love, and betrayal. As the participants travel the world discovering their ancestry, we’ll discover how history has shaped everyone’s world. Episode One sees Andrew Lloyd Webber learning more about his family history.

The UnXplained: Mysteries Of the Universe (26 Nov)

Series. Host and Executive Producer William Shatner explores our earth, and beyond, in search of the universe’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries. Episode One focuses on unidentified objects, witnessed by military pilots, and a potential alien home world that may be hidden in the darkness of space.

Discover more recent SBS On Demand highlights on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Nugget is Dead. Image: Stan. 5 new films to stream.
Features

Nugget Is Dead brings queer love and Aussie flair to the Christmas movie formula

What are the 'rules' of a Christmas movie? And how does Nugget is Dead fit in?

The Conversation
Dear Santa. Image: Paramount+. Streaming December 2024.
Features

Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 1 to 8 December 2024 on Paramount+.

Paul Dalgarno
Earth Abides. Image: Stan. Streaming December 2024.
Features

Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 2 to 8 December 2024 on Stan with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
Skeleton Crew. Image: Disney+.
Features

Disney+: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 2 to 8 December 2024 on Disney+ with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
How to Make Gravy. Image: Jasin Boland/ Binge.
Features

Binge: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 1 to 8 December 2024 with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login