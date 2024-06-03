News

SBS on Demand: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on SBS on Demand from 3 to 9 June 2024,
3 Jun 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Bosch: Legacy.

Bosch: Legacy. Image – SBS.

It Snows In Benidorm (3 June)

Film. (UK, 2020). Peter has worked all his life at a Manchester bank. When he is awarded an early retirement, he decides to visit his brother in Benidorm, only to discover that his brother has disappeared.
Directed by Isabel Coixet, starring Timothy Spall, Sarita Choudhury, Ana Torrent.

Nowhere Special (4 June)

Film (UK, 2020). A 35-year-old window cleaner who has dedicated his life to raising his young son on his own searches for the perfect replacement family when he learns he only has months left to live. Directed by Uberto Pasolini, starring James Norton, Daniel Lamont, Eileen O’Higgins.

The Road Dance (5 June)

Film. (UK, 2021). A young woman from a small island community dreams of the larger world, but tragedy strikes when her boyfriend is sent to fight in World War I. Directed by Richie Adams, starring Hermione Corfield, Morven Christie, Mark Gatiss.

Nicole Kidman: Eyes Wide Open (5 June)

Documentary. At the top, and insatiable for 40 years, Nicole Kidman moved beyond stereotypes by constantly renewing her range of characters, and taking on roles with Gus Van Sant, Jane Campion, and Stanley Kubrick. She also laid down the foundations for an issue she would increasingly explore over more than 30 years and 70 films – the place of women in society. To tell this story are Nicole Kidman’s own words from an unpublished interview.

Emily (6 June)

>

Film. (UK, 2022). Rebel. Misfit, Genius. Delve into the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic, ‘Wuthering Heights’. Directed and written by acclaimed Australian actor Frances O’Connor, starring Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead.

Bosch: Legacy (6 June)

Ten-part series. After leaving the LAPD, Harry Bosch becomes a private investigator and finds himself
working with his one-time enemy and top-notch attorney Money Chandler. Their deep and coloured history informs the show while they work together to do what they can agree on: finding justice.

Wisting – Season 3 (6 June)

Norwegian Noir four-part series. On an idyllic summer evening, six-year-old Clifford Greenwood disappears without a trace from his hotel room. The next morning a hotel employee is found dead. With a young British citizen missing, detective William Wisting and his colleagues are under immense pressure to solve the murder and find the boy before it’s too late.

Snatch (7 June)

Film. (UK, 2000). An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. Directed and written by Guy Ritchie, starring Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, Stephen Granham.

The Secrets We Keep (8 June)

>

Film (2020). In post-World War II America, a woman kidnaps her neighbour and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her. Directed by Yuval Adler, starring Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina.

Homesteads (NITV) (9 June)

NZ Documentary series. Homesteads uncovers the stories of seven homesteads through the eyes of the ahi kā that occupy them, highlighting the culturally significant role they’ve played in maintaining and strengthening Māori ties to their tūrangawaewae.

John Ware Reclaimed (NITV) (9 June)

Documentary. Is it possible to love someone who died before you were born? Cheryl Foggo believes so. John Ware Reclaimed follows author, playwright, and filmmaker Foggo on her quest to uncover the rich and complex story of John Ware, the iconic and larger-than-life Black cowboy who settled in Alberta prior to the turn of the 20th century.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

