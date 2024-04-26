SBS On Demand: new shows streaming May 2024

1 May

Alone Australia – new episode

The record-breaking smash hit survival series Alone Australia returns. This time, 10 Australian survivalists will be dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island (Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu), where they face the ultimate test of human will. In this episode, New Zealand’s wild weather, lack of food and some bad luck force all of the contestants to dig deep.

Swift Street – new episodes

This action-packed drama follows 21-year-old street smart Elsie who must team up with her jaded old-school hustler father to get him out of a $26k debt and save him from a merciless crime boss. In this episode, Elsie seeks out her estranged mother Moreblessing for help, while Robert worries Elsie might abandon him.

I Get Knocked Down

Part music documentary, part unflinching character study, part a punk version of ‘A Christmas Carol’, I

Get Knocked Down is a surreal and deeply human story of the most audacious anarchist music experiment and a call to arms to those who think activism is best undertaken by someone else.

Rik Stein’s Food Stories

Rick Stein is embarking on a mouth-watering, heartfelt cookery pilgrimage around the UK to explore what we eat today and why we eat it. His mission? To meet the pioneers of the twenty-first century British food scene.

Jason Atherton’s Dubai Dishes – new episode

In this series, the Michelin-starred chef takes a gastronomic tour of the famous Middle Eastern city. With its 13,000 restaurants, Dubai is one of the fastest-growing foodie hubs in the world and in this series, renowned chef Jason takes us on a culinary journey across the city.

2 May

Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy – new episodes

Sophie Grigson turned her back on her life in the UK, packed up her car and moved to Puglia in the heel of Italy. She’s made a new life for herself there meeting new friends, learning how to cook the Puglian way and exploring this part of Italy.

Suzy & The Simple Man

Film. Eight years in the making, this intimate, funny and uplifting film features Suzy and her adventurer husband Jon who live a simple life off the grid – growing organic fruit and vegetables and caring for their chooks and sheep. But the simple life is never as easy as it seems.

I Am Scrooge

Series. Berlin, 1988. Arno, a failing artist forced to spray paint cars to make ends meet, is in the midst of an existential crisis. His answer? To build bombs in his kitchen, and set them off in high-end department stores to extort them for money.

3 May

Ainsley’s Taste of Malta

Join Ainsley Harriott as he explores the effervescent culture and cuisine of this historic island paradise. Packed with sunshine, laughter, and incredible food, Ainsley searches out the freshest ingredients and cooks up a feast that reflects the Maltese foodie fusion of Mediterranean and Arabic influences.

The Great Erection Deception

This is the true story about a Mormon and a vegan who got together to create a sexual supplement that would compete with giant Viagra. They called the pill Stiff Nights; it sold in its millions and found happy customers across America. But there was no happy ending for its creators.

Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure

In his last TV project before his untimely death last year, join Paul O’Grady as he travels through Thailand and Laos to celebrate the wonderful work done by elephant conservation centres to rescue, rehabilitate and protect these most majestic, but vulnerable, of animals

4 May

Charles III: The Coronation Year

The UK was another country the last time a monarch was crowned. Now, seventy years on, Charles III has to show what sort of a monarch he is going to be for modern Britain. With exclusive access to the King and Queen Camilla, this historic film follows them behind the scenes during the first year of their reign, including unprecedented access to preparations for the Coronation and the day itself.

The Matrix Generation

In 1999, a film shook an entire generation and reached the top of the box-office world-wide. The Matrix saga was born and quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon making famous a duo of filmmakers: the Wachowskis. The film’s prophetic aspects are explored in this unprecedented documentary, exploring the many social and political issues it foresaw: use of technologies, hacking, gender and identity issues, and fake news.

Cycling: Giro d’Italia Stage 1

Live cycling coverage of the Giro d’Italia 2024 Stage 1. Turin, Italy.

6 May

Tuesday Club

Film. At a dinner party celebrating her 40th wedding anniversary with her husband Sten, Karin finds out that he has been unfaithful. She decides to re-evaluate what she wants from life for herself. Directed by Annika Appelin, starring Marie Richardson, Peter Stormare, Ida Engvoll.

7 May

Comedy Queen

Film. A 13-year-old girl decides to become a stand-up comedian. Despite suffering from immeasurable sorrow, she wants to make everyone laugh, especially her father. Directed by Sanna Lenken, starring Sigrid Johnson, Oscar Toringe, Frida Beckman.

Our Law Season 2

This eight-part docu series continues to break new ground, privy to frontline police operations, squad-car conversations, high stakes decision making and the powerful personal journeys of First Nations police officers and recruits around Australia.

8 May

The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window And Disappeared

Film. Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Jonas Jonasson, this is the unlikely story of a 100-year-old man who decides it’s not too late to start over. Directed by Felix Herngren, starring Robert Gustafsson, Iwar Wilklander, David Wiberg.

9 May

A Piece of My Heart

Film. 30-something Isabella visits her hometown to celebrate her dad’s 60th birthday. She feels like a winner until she discovers her friend is engaged to her ex. Directed by Edward Af Sillén, starring Malin Akerman, Christian Hillborg, Marie Richardson.

Helsinki Crimes Season 2

Sergeant Timo Harjunpää and his partner Onerva Nykänen come across some unusual cases. A young man is running a love scam and is in love with his boss. A gang war between youths rages between East Helsinki and Espoo. A man sneaks into homes to lie next to women and couples at night.

10 May

Queen of Hearts

Film. Anne, a brilliant lawyer, lives what appears to be the picture-perfect life with her husband and twin daughters. When her estranged stepson, Gustav, moves in with them, her escalating desires leads her down a dangerous path that threatens to destroy her world. Directed by May el-Toukhy, starring Trine Dyrholm, Gustav Lindh, Magnus Krepper.

13 May

Rosa’s Wedding

Film. A woman caught up in the drama of her family and work decides to finally take charge of her life by getting married to herself. Directed by Icíar Bollaín, starring Candela Peña, Nathalie Poza, Ramón Barea.

14 May

Black Bear

Film. A filmmaker suffering from a lack of inspiration retreats to an isolated lake house, where she manipulates and controls her hosts in an attempt to create a work of art. Directed and written by Lawrence Michael Levine, starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon.

15 May

The Story Of My Wife

Film. Jakob is captain of an ocean-going ship. One day, he makes a bet with a friend in a café: that he will marry the first woman who crosses the threshold. Directed by Ildikó Enyedi, starring Léa Seydoux, Gijs Naber, Louis Garrel.

16 May

The Nest

Film. An entrepreneur and his family begin to unravel after moving into an old country manor in England in the 1980s. Directed and written by Sean Durkin, starring Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Oona Roche.

The Dry Season 2

Series. Shiv’s 36 and 7 months sober. She’s determined to get sobriety right this time and steer clear of all her old temptations and triggers. But what if the biggest threat to Shiv’s stability turns out to be closer to home? Giving up alcohol is one thing… but what about giving up her dysfunctional family?

17 May

Gloria Bell

A free-spirited divorcee spends her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. She soon finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with the joys of budding love and the complications of dating. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, starring Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Michael Cera.

22 May

This Town

Series. From acclaimed British screenwriter Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders and Rogue Heroes, comes an electrifying new series that tells a story of family ties, teenage kicks, and redemption.

23 May

Davos 1917

Series. The First World War is ravaging Europe; by contrast, Switzerland seems like an oasis of peace. But behind the scenes of neutrality, the secret agents of world powers are lurking in Davos—an espionage network.

30 May

The Responder Season 2

Series. Chris Carson is trying to go straight, but when DCI Barnes asks him for a favour, he crosses one of Liverpool’s top drug dealers and starts to fall back into bad old ways. Starring Martin Freeman, Emily Fairn, and Josh Finan. Written by Tony Schumacher.

Backstrom Season 3

Series. Behind his boss’ back, Bäckström travels to the holiday paradise of Palma with Niemi to follow up on a lead on the murder of his childhood friend Sally – his only unsolved murder case.