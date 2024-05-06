SBS on Demand: new shows and films streaming this week

New to streaming this week

6 May

Tuesday Club

Film. At a dinner party celebrating her 40th wedding anniversary with her husband Sten, Karin finds out that he has been unfaithful. She decides to re-evaluate what she wants from life for herself. Directed by Annika Appelin, starring Marie Richardson, Peter Stormare, Ida Engvoll.

7 May

Comedy Queen

Film. A 13-year-old girl decides to become a stand-up comedian. Despite suffering from immeasurable sorrow, she wants to make everyone laugh, especially her father. Directed by Sanna Lenken, starring Sigrid Johnson, Oscar Toringe, Frida Beckman.

Our Law – Season 2

This eight-part docu series continues to break new ground, privy to frontline police operations, squad-car conversations, high stakes decision making and the powerful personal journeys of First Nations police officers and recruits around Australia.

Alan Kickett in Our Law –Season 2. Image: SBS/NITV.

8 May

The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window And Disappeared

Film. Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Jonas Jonasson, this is the unlikely story of a 100-year-old man who decides it’s not too late to start over. Directed by Felix Herngren, starring Robert Gustafsson, Iwar Wilklander, David Wiberg.

9 May

A Piece of My Heart

Film. 30-something Isabella visits her hometown to celebrate her dad’s 60th birthday. She feels like a winner until she discovers her friend is engaged to her ex. Directed by Edward Af Sillén, starring Malin Akerman, Christian Hillborg, Marie Richardson.

Helsinki Crimes – Season 2

Sergeant Timo Harjunpää and his partner Onerva Nykänen come across some unusual cases. A young man is running a love scam and is in love with his boss. A gang war between youths rages between East Helsinki and Espoo. A man sneaks into homes to lie next to women and couples at night.

10 May

Queen of Hearts

Film. Anne, a brilliant lawyer, lives what appears to be the picture-perfect life with her husband and twin daughters. When her estranged stepson, Gustav, moves in with them, her escalating desires leads her down a dangerous path that threatens to destroy her world. Directed by May el-Toukhy, starring Trine Dyrholm, Gustav Lindh, Magnus Krepper.

Recently added

Alone Australia – new episodes

The record-breaking smash hit survival series Alone Australia returns. This time, 10 Australian survivalists will be dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island (Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu), where they face the ultimate test of human will. In this episode, New Zealand’s wild weather, lack of food and some bad luck force all of the contestants to dig deep.

Swift Street – new episodes

This action-packed drama follows 21-year-old street smart Elsie who must team up with her jaded old-school hustler father to get him out of a $26k debt and save him from a merciless crime boss. In this episode, Elsie seeks out her estranged mother Moreblessing for help, while Robert worries Elsie might abandon him.

Charles III: The Coronation Year (4 May)

The UK was another country the last time a monarch was crowned. Now, seventy years on, Charles III has to show what sort of a monarch he is going to be for modern Britain. With exclusive access to the King and Queen Camilla, this historic film follows them behind the scenes during the first year of their reign, including unprecedented access to preparations for the Coronation and the day itself.

The Matrix Generation (4 May)

In 1999, a film shook an entire generation and reached the top of the box-office world-wide. The Matrix saga was born and quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon making famous a duo of filmmakers: the Wachowskis. The film’s prophetic aspects are explored in this unprecedented documentary, exploring the many social and political issues it foresaw: use of technologies, hacking, gender and identity issues, and fake news.

Cycling: Giro d’Italia Stage 1 (4 May)

Live cycling coverage of the Giro d’Italia 2024 Stage 1. Turin, Italy.