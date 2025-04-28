SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Cycling: Liege-Bastogne-Liege Race 2025 (27 April)

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Race. Image: SBS On Demand.

Live at 8.30pm AEST. Men’s Race (Sunday, 27 April at 8.30pm AEST) The 2025 Liege-Bastogne-Liege will be a fierce showdown through the Ardennes, with top riders battling on steep climbs and unpredictable conditions for cycling’s prestigious one-day title. Women’s Race (Monday, 28 April at 12.55am AEST) The 2025 Liege-Bastogne-Liege Women’s race will challenge top riders on the tough Ardennes climbs, with fierce competition and unpredictable weather in this iconic one-day classic.

De Gaulle vs Churchill: Memories of War (27 April)

Documentary. As soon as the Second World War was over, Winston Churchill and General de Gaulle found themselves again on a battlefield – that of memory. They wrote their war memoirs separately, but fully aware that the other was writing theirs at the same time, becoming a duel of memorialists. This documentary sheds new light on De Gaulle and Churchill as writers and two statesmen who left their mark on the 20th century at one of its most tragic moments.

Marion Grasby’s Flavours Of Heart & Home (28 April)

Eight-part series. A warm, personal journey through food, culture, and family, as Grasby explores what it means to be a second-generation Australian embracing both her Thai and Australian heritage. Set against the laid-back charm of life in Noosa, each episode blends heartfelt storytelling with delicious home cooking.

Guy Martin: Arctic Warrior (29 April)

Two-part docuseries. A two-part documentary series about how the Royal Marines train in Norway. Guy Martin will experience a week at Camp Viking and participate in a number of exercises that demonstrate the capability of the commandos as they learn to operate in the High North.

Just One Thing With Michael Mosley (30 April)

Two-part docuseries. The late Dr. Michael Mosley (Vale 1957 – 2024) reveals how small changes can have a big impact on your wellbeing. If you were going to do just one thing to improve your health, what would it be? Science journalist Michael Mosley shares simple tips that could make you happier and healthier.

Liberation: D-Day to Berlin (1 May)

Four-part docuseries. 80 years on from the fall of Nazi Germany, we experience the liberation of Western Europe through modern eyes. Unrivalled restoration and expert colourisation of the surviving archive transports us into an emotional and hard-hitting story that balances heroism and tragedy, hope and despair, and exposes the reality of warfare conducted with a ferocity that left no-one untouched, or unchanged.

24 Hours That Changed The World: The End of the Third Reich (2 May)

Documentary. Commemorating the 80th anniversary of the unconditional surrender of Germany and Japan that marked the end of the Second World War, this series focuses on the 24 hours leading to the surrender announcements. Utilising a countdown clock to drive newly colourised archive footage, expert interviews and high-end dramatic reconstruction, discover these little-known but defining moments of World War II.

The Push: Scotland’s Murder on the Cliff (3 May)

Three-part docuseries. A gripping documentary series following a British murder trial. A husband stands accused of pushing his wife to her death. The series allows viewers to experience the courtroom drama firsthand. Did she fall or was she pushed?

SBS On Demand: recently added

Guy Martin: Top Gun (22 April)

Guy Martin: Top Gun. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Documentary. Motorcycling legend Guy Martin trains to fly a classic fighter jet and explores the jet engine’s history, He builds a jet in a day and examines climate-friendly alternatives. The show culminates with Guy flying through the Swiss Alps, testing if he has the skills to be a real-life Top Gun. Watch the trailer.