SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey (24 September)

Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Adventure and revelry abound as Shaun Micallef travels overseas with popular Australian comedians Aaron Chen, Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, Lizzy Hoo, Dilruk Jayasinha, Nina Oyama and Arj Barker in Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey. Shaun’s trademark intellect and wit combines with the comedians’ discovery of parts of their heritage that have remained a mystery to them until now to create a rich series that is entertaining and insightful in equal measure. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction review: more like this please

Documentary (two parts). In December 1952 one of the deadliest peacetime tragedies in history struck London. Over four days, a stinking, yellow smog smothered the city, so dense people couldn’t see their hands in front of their faces. The capital and all its essential services ground to a halt. But far worse, the smog was loaded with poisonous gases and there would be devastating consequences. Doctor Xand, Van Tulleken and Raksha Dave tell the story of how this catastrophe unfolded, moment by moment, as it took the capital by surprise and left tragedy in its wake. And we’ll reveal the shocking death toll this four-day deadly emergency – a figure far higher than the 4,000 deaths that Churchill’s government admitted at this time.

The Hunt (26 September)

Dutch period thriller series. Inspired by a true crime that gripped a nation for more than a decade. In the spring of 1999, the body of a 16-year-old girl was found on the outskirts of a small village in The Netherlands, next to an asylum seekers’ centre. The Hunt depicts how the long and frustrating search for the perpetrator confronted the inhabitants and asylum seekers of this little Dutch town with xenophobia, racism, and bizarre and persistent conspiracy theories, fuelled by social media. Starring Aus Greidanus Jr, Hans Kesting and Eefje Paddenburg.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Maxima. Image: SBS On Demand.

Dutch romantic drama series. Based on the real-life love story of Queen Maxima and King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands. It’s Seville, 1999. From the moment the beautiful Argentine Maxima appears at the Dutch Crown Prince‘s side, she finds herself in the spotlight. But when Willem-Alexander asks her to marry him, the past catches up with her. Heated discussions erupt about her father‘s political career in the Argentinian Videla regime – something she never faced in her own circles. Starring Delfina Chaves, Martijn Lakemeier and Daniel Freire. Watch the trailer.

Dumbsday (19 September)

Norwegian comedy series. The world has ended! A virus attacking people’s brains causes intelligence to drop to un-survivable levels worldwide. In the ashes of Norway, six survivors carry the only hope for mankind’s further existence. When handed the only existing vaccine, Frode considers himself The Chosen One. His quest: deliver the vaccine to the mysterious Station Echo, where the country’s smartest people are said to be in hiding. Starring Jakob Schøyen Andersen, Charlotte Frogner and Henrik Mestad.

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Season 15 (9 September)

Jimmy Carr hosts a fresh new season of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, the British comedy game show where a barrage of comedians take on numbers and letters. In this premiere episode, Jonathan Ross and Russell Kane battle with Alan Carr and Judi Love in the classic words and numbers quiz. Josh Jones joins Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner, while maths whizz Rachel Riley looks after the numbers.

Those Who Kill – Seasons 3-4 (12 September)

Those Who Kill. Image: SBS On Demand.

Danish Nordic noir series. Criminal profiler Louise Bergstein is on edge after her most recent case, but when a couple is brutally murdered, she is determined to track down the killer. As she teams up with police investigator Frederik Havgaard, all evidence points to a young man with a terrible and desperate past. Starring Natalie Madueño and Simon Sears.