SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Dutch romantic drama series. Based on the real-life love story of Queen Maxima and King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands. It’s Seville, 1999. From the moment the beautiful Argentine Maxima appears at the Dutch Crown Prince‘s side, she finds herself in the spotlight. But when Willem-Alexander asks her to marry him, the past catches up with her. Heated discussions erupt about her father‘s political career in the Argentinian Videla regime – something she never faced in her own circles. Starring Delfina Chaves, Martijn Lakemeier and Daniel Freire. Watch the trailer.

Dumbsday (19 September)

Norwegian comedy series. The world has ended! A virus attacking people’s brains causes intelligence to drop to un-survivable levels worldwide. In the ashes of Norway, six survivors carry the only hope for mankind’s further existence. When handed the only existing vaccine, Frode considers himself The Chosen One. His quest: deliver the vaccine to the mysterious Station Echo, where the country’s smartest people are said to be in hiding. Starring Jakob Schøyen Andersen, Charlotte Frogner and Henrik Mestad.

SBS On Demand: recently added

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Season 15 (9 September)

Jimmy Carr hosts a fresh new season of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, the British comedy game show where a barrage of comedians take on numbers and letters. In this premiere episode, Jonathan Ross and Russell Kane battle with Alan Carr and Judi Love in the classic words and numbers quiz. Josh Jones joins Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner, while maths whizz Rachel Riley looks after the numbers.

Those Who Kill – Seasons 3-4 (12 September)

Danish Nordic noir series. Criminal profiler Louise Bergstein is on edge after her most recent case, but when a couple is brutally murdered, she is determined to track down the killer. As she teams up with police investigator Frederik Havgaard, all evidence points to a young man with a terrible and desperate past. Starring Natalie Madueño and Simon Sears.

Spent (13 September)

Spent. Image: BBC/ Various Artists Limited/ SBS On Demand.

British comedy series. From the executive producers of I May Destroy You and Catastrophe, and inspired by the real-life experiences of its writer and lead Michelle de Swarte. Despite her humble beginnings, Mia has become accustomed to the finer things in life. Beautiful clothes, beautiful friends and an abundant bank balance. Unfortunately, Mia’s jet-set career has seriously stalled. The truth is, she’s bankrupt, pushing 40 and struggling to find somewhere to sleep. Now Mia is on the run, mainly from herself. Starring Michelle de Swarte, Amanda Wilkin and Karl Collins. Watch the trailer.

Suspect – Season 2 (2 September)

British crime drama series. When Jon admits under hypnosis that he kills women and intends on killing a girl tonight, his psychotherapist, Dr Susannah Newman, knows he must be stopped. She contacts the police and her former lover, DSI Richard Groves, but when he refuses to take action, Susannah is forced to save the girl alone. Starring Dominic Cooper, Anne-Marie Duff and Ben Miller. Watch the trailer.

The Sixth Commandment (4 September)

British true crime drama series. This miniseries explores the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in the village of Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, and the extraordinary events that unfolded over the years to come. It tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar and a charismatic student, Ben Field, set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory. Starring Timothy Spall and Éanna Hardwicke.

Exit – Season 3 (5 September)

Norwegian financial thriller series. In their elite and seemingly perfect world, four multimillionaire friends share a profound dissatisfaction with the monotony of everyday life, and seek the thrills only big money can buy. In this third season, the fossil-fuel crisis extends its grip on the global economy and money is flowing like never before into green energy – only to be siphoned off in shady dealings and mysterious hedge funds. Starring Simon J. Berger, Agnes Kittelsen and Tobias Santelmann.