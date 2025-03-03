SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2 (5 March)

Series. The award-winning off-kilter British comedy thriller returns with laughs and plots twists aplenty after the revelation Nic (Daisy May Cooper) not so accidentally killed her lover Alex (David Fynn). The new season begins where the previous one left Nic … mid panic attack.

Has Nic got away with murder? Possibly. And has she raised her son Ollie (Lennie Rush) to follow in her footsteps? That’s the worry. Kicked out of the family home, Nic is reduced to sharing a caravan with not so trustworthy best friend Jen (Selin Hizli).

Insight (4 March)

Series. Australia’s favourite show for nuanced discussion and debate around taboo topics, Insight delves boldly into challenging subjects impacting Australians around the country, with host Kumi Taguchi providing a safe space for ordinary people to talk to each other without judgement.

Series. Dateline is an award-winning international documentary series and is Australia’s longest-running international current affairs program. Each week Dateline scours the globe to bring you special characters and a world of daring stories. This season, it continues to explore the global trends, people and stories shaping our increasingly connected world.

Australia: An Unofficial History (5 March)

Australia: An Unofficial History. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series (three parts). Journey back in time with screen legend and two-time Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver to uncover a forgotten vault of 1970s films in this compelling new SBS series. Weaver is joined by an all-star cast of commentators who react to each film through a contemporary lens, including filmmaker Phillip Noyce AO, cultural critics Benjamin Law and Jan Fran, comedian Zoë Coombs Marr, broadcaster Leila Gurruwiwi, actress Rachael Maza and pioneering Indigenous activist Dr. Gary Foley.

Watch the trailer.

James Brown: Say It Loud (6 March)

Series. Take a look back at James Brown’s legacy with some interviews with friends, family, collaborators and proteges. Also showing his beloved music catalogue and includes archival footage that has never been seen before. Featuring interviews with LL Cool J, Questlove and Mick Jagger.

The 355 (7 March)

Film (2022). When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, a CIA agent will need to join forces with a rival German agent, a former MI6 ally and a skilled Columbian psychologist on a mission to retrieve it. Starring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan and Diane Kruger.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive (25 Feb)

Documentary. Disco legend Gloria Gaynor inspired millions with I Will Survive. But she only truly understood the profound meaning of her lyrics when she hit rock bottom. Facing a divorce, financial ruin, and spiralling health concerns, she sought to not only survive, but thrive. This documentary follows her comeback journey, as she records a new gospel album and spreads her message that it’s never too late to transform dreams into a reality.

Shoresy – Season 4 (26 Feb)

Series. The hockey-centric comedy series continues to follow the foul-mouthed, fan favourite character Shoresy (series creator Jared Keeso) and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organisation (aka The NOSHO). As the story resumes, Shoresy is exploring life after hockey and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs are contending with the distractions of summer.

Rogue Heroes – Season 2 (26 Feb)

Rogue Heroes – Season 2. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Written and created for television by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, This Town, Taboo), and originally inspired by Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the smash-hit series Rogue Heroes returns for a second season with the troops in Spring 1943. Paddy Mayne takes control of the SAS following David Stirling’s capture, and now attention must turn from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe.

Starring Jack O’Connell, Connor Swindells, Sofia Boutella and Dominic West. Watch the trailer.

Boiling Point (27 Feb)

Boiling Point. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. A head chef and her team juggle the challenges of running a new restaurant and their tumultuous personal lives. A visceral tv drama adaption following on from the hit film of the same name. Eight months after her mentor Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) suffered a heart attack, Carly (Vinette Robinson) is battling to forge a name for new Dalston restaurant Point North alongside her old kitchen crew.