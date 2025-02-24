SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive (25 Feb)

Documentary. Disco legend Gloria Gaynor inspired millions with I Will Survive. But she only truly understood the profound meaning of her lyrics when she hit rock bottom. Facing a divorce, financial ruin, and spiralling health concerns, she sought to not only survive, but thrive. This documentary follows her comeback journey, as she records a new gospel album and spreads her message that it’s never too late to transform dreams into a reality.

Shoresy – Season 4 (26 Feb)

Series. The hockey-centric comedy series continues to follow the foul-mouthed, fan favourite character Shoresy (series creator Jared Keeso) and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organisation (aka The NOSHO). As the story resumes, Shoresy is exploring life after hockey and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs are contending with the distractions of summer.

The Jury Murder Trial (26 Feb)

Series. This British production inspired the SBS Australian commission The Jury: Death on the Staircase which is available now on SBS On Demand. The Jury Murder Trial asks how much can we trust our justice system? In this landmark experiment, a real-life murder trial is restaged in front of two juries of ordinary people.

Rogue Heroes – Season 2 (26 Feb)

Rogue Heroes – Season 2. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Written and created for television by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, This Town, Taboo), and originally inspired by Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the smash-hit series Rogue Heroes returns for a second season with the troops in Spring 1943. Paddy Mayne takes control of the SAS following David Stirling’s capture, and now attention must turn from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe.

Starring Jack O’Connell, Connor Swindells, Sofia Boutella and Dominic West. Watch the trailer.

Boiling Point (27 Feb)

Series. A head chef and her team juggle the challenges of running a new restaurant and their tumultuous personal lives. A visceral tv drama adaption following on from the hit film of the same name. Eight months after her mentor Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) suffered a heart attack, Carly (Vinette Robinson) is battling to forge a name for new Dalston restaurant Point North alongside her old kitchen crew.

The Wonders Of Europe Season 2 (1 March)

Four-part series. The Wonders Of Europe reveals the stories behind some of Europe’s most unique landmarks. Through immersive storytelling and spectacular visuals, each episode takes viewers on a colourful journey through history. The show vividly captures the evolution of each monument through fictional recreations, cutting-edge 3D modelling, breathtaking cinematography and expert insights from historians and specialists.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Prisoner (18 Feb)

Prisoner. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Set over three months, a worn-down Danish prison is threatened with closure unless they can correct the bad press, violence and drug trade commandeering its reputation. Four of the prison officers – Sammi, Henrik, Miriam, and Gert – are tasked with making this change happen. But outside the prison walls, their lives are filled with conflict, secrets, and loneliness. Can they bring peace to their personal and professional lives?

Dark Side of Reality TV (18 Feb)

Series. Venture deep into the outrageous and often disturbing world of reality television, and the shows that helped redefine entertainment in the 21st century. With interviews from both legends of the genre and industry insiders.

James May: Our Man In Italy (21 Feb)

James May: Our Man In Italy. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. James May is travelling the length and breadth of one of his favourite countries: Italy. Beginning in the Sicilian capital of Palermo and finishing in the Dolomites, it’s a trip that will take him to almost every region of Italy. There’ll be culture, food, industry, and even a bit of sport, all played out against some of the world’s most stunning urban and rural backdrops. Watch the trailer.

If You Are The One – Season 15 (21 Feb)

Series. It’s the Chinese dating show famed for blistering put-downs and meme-worthy quotes, and that’s just from host Meng Fei. If You Are the One has earned itself a cult following around the world thanks to its refreshingly candid take on the dating show, where male suitors try to impress a panel of not-easily-impressed female contestants.