SBS On Demand: best new shows & films streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new to streaming

Dangerous Liaisons (11 Dec)

Film. In 18th century France, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont play a dangerous game of seduction. Based on the play by Christopher Hampton and adapted from the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos. Starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich and Uma Thurman.

Vienna Blood – Season 2 (12 Dec)

Vienna Blood. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Crime-fighting duo Doctor Max Liebermann and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt return. It’s Vienna, 1909 and the double murder of an arms dealer in police custody and a senior public official has shaken Vienna to its core. Watch the trailer.

Doctor Max Liebermann has only just returned from a lecture tour when Inspector Rheinhardt asks for help in what could be the most dangerous case of their career. Starring Matthew Beard and Juergen Maurer (Seasons 1–3 are available on SBS On Demand).

Sammy By Sammy: My Tale of the 60s (13 Dec)

Documentary. An in-depth look at the ten most singular years in the life of the legendary performer Sammy Davis Jnr. From 1957 to 1968, he was both at the height of the star system and confronted with a violently racist and segregated America.

We discover the five pillars that defined his career, and his intimate life, in the pursuit of his dream during this tumultuous decade. This captivating documentary delves into the triumphs and trials of a legendary performer navigating stardom amid the turbulence of a racially divided America.

A League of their Own: Mexican Road Trip (13 Dec)

Series. A League of Their Own is back and this year the teams are heading to the beautiful country of Mexico. Our team captains Jamie Redknapp and Jill Scott will be going head-to-head in a series of epic sporting challenges. Joining them along the way are teammates Micah Richards, Mo Gilligan and Maisie Adam.

Magical Train Journeys in Switzerland (14 Dec)

Series. Thousands of kilometres of rails with countless tunnels and spectacular viaducts wind through Switzerland’s most fascinating landscapes. From vineyards to lakes, to the most beautiful alpine valleys, travellers are offered breathtaking panoramas from train windows and wondrous insights into the country and its people.

Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter (14 Dec)

Series. Through a revolving door of directors, an assortment of magical creatures, increasing demand for visual effects, and a cast that is growing up, the Harry Potter series fascinated audiences. Get behind the wand with the people who made the magic happen.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Triangle of Sadness (1 Dec)

Triangle of Sadness. Image: Sharmill Films/Sunnyi Melles, 2022. © Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Film (2022). The 2022 winner of the Palme d’Or Festival de Cannes and Academy Award nominee, directed by Ruben Östlund. In this wickedly funny film, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty.

Celebrity model couple, Carl and Yaya, are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain. What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island. Starring Woody Harrelson and Harris Dickinson. Watch the trailer.

Aftersun (1 Dec)

Aftersun. Image: A24. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Film (2022). Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father 20 years earlier. Memories real and imagined become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as Sophie tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t. Starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio. Watch the trailer.