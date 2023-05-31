Run Rabbit Run and Late Night With the Devil: meet the directors

Just in case you’re not across Succession and the quietly devastating excellence of Sarah Snook, director Daina Reid, who previously worked with the fellow Australian on ABC show The Secret River, says she’s almost too good.

‘She’s so amazingly talented, I kind of apologised to her after Secret River, because she would keep getting things in one take, so much so I ended up doing other takes just to be polite,’ Reid, who handled some of the most intense episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, reveals. ‘She has this innate understanding of scenes and the work, who her character is and the nuance of it.’

Which helps on Australian productions, which usually run on a much tighter budget and shorter shooting schedule than their American counterparts. And so it was when they worked together again on psychological horror Run Rabbit Run, penned by Burial Rites author Hannah Kent, which debuted at Sundance and will have its Australian premiere at the Sydney Film Festival (SFF).

Snook plays Sarah, a strung-out single mum grieving the recent death of her dad while trying to handle her young daughter Mia (The Clearing star Lily LaTorre) acting out at school, while also juggling co-parenting with her ex (The Tourist actor Damon Herriman). Mia keeps referring to herself as Alice, a name that clearly unnerves Sarah, while demanding to see her gran, Joan (Looking for Alibrandi star Great Scacchi). But Sarah’s completely estranged from her mum, and Mia has never met the older woman.

There’s more buried below the surface of the film than what’s stuffed out of sight and mind in the boxes clogging Sarah’s garage. ‘We talk about childhood as something we move beyond and get away from,’ Reid says. ‘Oh, that’s back there. And now you’re in adulthood, it’s just a memory. Well it’s not, you’re always trying to outrun it.’

A lot appears to be pursuing Sarah, from the claw-like sunken trees thrusting up from the muddy depths of the Murray River as if to pull her in, to whatever’s rattling in the depths of an old wardrobe in an abandoned corrugated tin hut. Then there’s the seemingly sweet white rabbit that appears out of nowhere, biting Sarah and leaving her with a festering wound.

‘The rabbit is such a vulnerable creature; it’s always prey,’ Reid says of the symbolism at work in Kent’s haunting screenplay. ‘All its reactions are “someone’s coming to get me,” and this is highly controversial, but as a woman in the world, I have to be careful all the time. I have to carry my keys at night and watch myself. So there’s a bit of that in Sarah.’

A moment when Sarah stands on her back balcony, whipped by wild winds, looking out to where the suburbs surrender to the bush recalls the perennial theme of danger out ‘there’ in Australian horror. ‘The Australian landscape is so beautiful, and I’ve just got back from six months away, so it’s so emotional,’ Reid says. ‘But at the same time, there’s something terrifying about it. It’s bigger than we can comprehend and we’re very small, so there’s the beauty and the terror.’

And then there is the monstrous maternal in the breakdown of Sarah’s relationship with Joan, who’s becoming increasingly alarming as her mind drifts away in the tug of dementia, and her fear of past wounds seeping into her connection with Mia.

‘Speaking to women who’ve struggled with motherhood, you get this myth where we’re just born to it, and it’s actually not true,’ Reid says. ‘It’s so challenging, confronting, and it makes you feel vulnerable. What really fascinated me was the idea of infecting your child with your own foibles, so we talked a lot about Sarah’s baggage.’

Kent was a natural, shifting from novel writing to working on a screenplay. ‘I basically dragged my family to Iceland because I read Burial Rites, I was so affected by that book,’ Reid says. ‘And then suddenly I’m working with her, and it was amazing for me to delve into that much talent and go, “Okay, I’m going to take you into my world, creating genre with all the codes and conventions of filmmaking”.’

It helps that Kent is so attuned to treading murky waters. ‘There’s a lot of darkness in there,’ Reid says. ‘Even though when Hannah walks into the room she’s a ray of sunshine, she really knows how to how to find that stuff. Seriously, I’d say, “Why don’t we try pushing this, this and this,” and then she comes back and I’d read the draft and it actually shocked me, oh my god.’

Deal with the devil

Late Night With the Devil. Image: Sydney Film Festival.

As with Sarah, Night Owl talk show host Jack Delroy is haunted by his past in American-set, Australian-shot demonic possession shocker Late Night with the Devil. The latest sure-to-be cult hit from 100 Bloody Acres filmmaking duo and brothers Colin and Cameron Cairnes, it’s headed to SFF via SXSW.

Genre afficionado David Dastmalchian (currently appearing in Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman) depicts Jack, grieving the loss of his wife to cancer and throwing himself into work, desperate to step out from the shadow of Johnny Carson and win the ratings battle. But an opening mockumentary segment establishing the tumult of the 70s via flashes of satanic panic, the Jonestown massacre and the Vietnam War, suggests that a Faustian pact may have been struck, involving an owl totem-led cult named the Bohemian Grove.

‘We would love to make a pure pagan horror movie like The Wicker Man,’ Colin chuckles. ‘It was important there was some sort of folkloric foundation to this story, without getting in the way of the nature of the narrative, so we’ve left a bit to the imagination, with just enough intrigue and creep factor.’

Local actors Ian Bliss (Safe Home) as sceptical Carmichael, Fayssal Bazzi (Stateless) as spirit whisperer Christou, Laura Gordon (Secret City) as author and medium June and Ingrid Torelli (Five Bedrooms) as a young cult survivor play Jack’s guests on a night of live television that goes horribly wrong. The rest of the film plays out as the re-presented master tape plus backstage snippets presumably filmed by the same unseen documentarian.

Jack’s Night Owl set was built at Melbourne’s Docklands Studios. ‘We spent 20 days on that set and we all went a little bit stir crazy, which I think helped the film as it unravels,’ Colin says. ‘There was some delirium.’

Carson may be namechecked, but the brothers say American import to Australia Don Lane was the real model for their co-written screenplay, particularly an episode where he stormed off his own set after guest James Randi attempted to debunk Uri Geller’s spoon-bending trick.

‘There was something a little bit taboo about those shows,’ Colin adds of their fond memories of late-night talk show medium. ‘Today they’re so scripted and polished, whereas back then it felt like anything could happen, and it did. It was a little more dangerous.’

Dastmalchian was the perfect pick. ‘He’s a horror nerd, and Cam’s an avid collector of [horror magazine]Fangoria and was aware that David writes for them, so it just felt right,’ Colin says.

Cameron reckons it made more sense to transplant the action to the US. ‘It really came down to the reach,’ he says. ‘America has a huge population. I don’t know if the devil is going to cut through here in Australia in the 70s with a population of probably eight mil at the time.’

The brothers’ love of that era’s horror movies seeps into the movie’s bones. ‘It’s The Omen and The Exorcist and all those wonderful films, so it felt like there was just a lot to play with,’ Cameron says, adding that they deliberately channelled the look of special and visual effects from that period through gory prosthetic work and digitally enhanced freakouts.

‘That makes it a little unique, because we’re seeing it in this analogue context, so it’s rendered in this old-school way.’

Colin adds: ‘It’s a homage to the horror films of that period, so we wanted to pay our respects to the style, which makes it feel more tangible and real.’

As for how ‘real’ any of this is, the brothers diverge. ‘It’s kind of why we make the movies we do,’ Colin says. ‘Cam and I would both profess to being sceptics, rationalists, atheists, but you can’t spend your lives making what are basically fantasy films without being curious.’

‘I’m probably even more of a sceptic than Col with this stuff, which helped us sympathise more with certain characters, which comes in handy when you’re writing,’ Cameron adds. ‘Col’s got a better handle on June, and I’ve got a better handle on Carmichael.’

Let’s see who or what you believe.

Run Rabbit Run and Late Night With the Devil are both screening at this year’s Sydney Film Festival.