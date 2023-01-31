Richard Bell on ‘You Can Go Now’ documentary

Richard Bell, one of Australia’s most respected artists, has been at the forefront of campaigning for First Nations rights for 50 years. The history of Indigenous activism, Bell’s role and his own work are now the subjects of the documentary, You Can Go Now, from academic, UTS Professor and filmmaker Larissa Behrendt.

Covering Bell‘s years of activism, as well as his acclaimed art career, Behrendt‘s film provides a glimpse into the mindset and life of a man who self-describes as ‘an activist masquerading as an artist’.

Agreeing to do the documentary was not a decision made lightly by the fiercely outspoken Bell, he says via Zoom from Sydney.

‘I had to think about it for a while; it’s not an easy thing seeing a five-metre high Richard Bell head,’ the Kamilaroi, Kooma, Jiman and Goreng Goreng man says, laughing.

The film does not shy away from Australia’s ugly history of dispossession and discrimination and, in doing so, traces the last 50 years of Aboriginal activism, and First Nations’ fight for sovereignty and land rights.

While Bell is renowned as one of Australia’s most celebrated artists, whose works have prodded and provoked conversation for decades, it was activism and his direct experiences of racism that him led to take up art.

‘I plotted revenge, this is my revenge,’ Bell says, referencing his childhood experiences.

Born in Charleville, Queensland in 1953, Bell recalls facing discrimination from an early age. He lived for the first two years of his life with his mother and brother in a tent, followed by a tin shack on an Aboriginal reserve in Mitchell, Queensland. In 1968, less than a year after the historic 1967 referendum, Bell woke up to find his home being bulldozed by the Queensland Government.

Bell still remembers the incident to this day and drew on it for his 2022 video installation No Tin Shack.

‘It was shocking. I was woken up at seven o’clock one morning by the sound of a bulldozer outside my home, and there are these white people standing around there, waiting for us to get outta that place, take out our stuff and go. We had nowhere to go,’ he recalls.

Richard Bell, still from ‘You Can Go Now’. Photo: Courtesy Madman Entertainment.

In the film, viewers are introduced to the site where Bell‘s tin shed house in Mitchell was bulldozed, leaving him, his mother and brother homeless, a place Bell hadn’t revisited in the intervening decades.

‘I hadn’t been there for more than 50 years. It was really tough going back there and looking at that thing, I was only 14 when that happened,’ Bell recalls.

After losing their family home, and being told by Queensland authorities to move into a house deemed uninhabitable, Bell found himself in Sydney in 1974, where he befriended activists in Redfern and joined the Aboriginal Rights Movement. In the 1980s, Bell started working for the New South Wales Aboriginal Legal Service, where he observed multiple High Court Indigenous land rights cases being struck down. He was also involved in organising meetings with lawyers from Aboriginal legal services across Australia, which would help to lay the groundwork for the Mabo cases.

After a string of odd jobs, including selling boomerangs, he became an artist ‘accidentally’, when a colleague suggested he get into fine art as an outlet for his activism. Looking back on his early years, Bell is bemused he didn’t consider art earlier.

‘I’m surprised I didn’t see [art] sooner in my life, than what I did,’ he says.

Richard Bell, still from ‘You Can Go Now’. Photo: Courtesy Madman Entertainment.

Another key component of Bell’s life covered in the film is his friendship and collaborations with Black Panther and graphic designer Emory Douglas. Bell says that Douglas had a major impact on his work and politics. The two first met when Douglas attended the Sydney Biennale in 2008.

‘I met Emory in Sydney and I got to learn a lot about the Black Panther Party and I was able to see the resemblances here in Australia. We learned a lot from the Black Panther movement in the US. They had breakfasts for children programs, which we implemented here, Aboriginal legal services, Aboriginal medical services, childcare agencies. We just hit it off and, from that moment, we’ve been collaborating on different projects ever since,’ Bell recalls.

The pair have worked on several collaborations, including A White Hero for Black Australia (2011) and Peace Heals, War Kills (Big Ass Mutha F*ckin Mural) (2011).

‘I learned so much – a lot of the [tactics] that I use in my art, come from those discussions with people [like Douglas] who are my friends, to this day,’ says Bell.

In 2013, the artist unveiled his installation Embassy, a replica of, and tribute to, the historic 1972 Aboriginal Tent Embassy in Canberra, the protest camp that was set up on the lawns of Parliament House. The work has since travelled to cities including Moscow, Jakarta and Berlin, and appeared at the Venice Biennale 2019, which Bell gate-crashed.

Bell says he is determined to continue to fight for Indigenous rights, and sovereignty, though his work.

‘It’s crucial. I think the success of my practice relies on it. I can’t go away from that. It’s the way that I think, it’s been ingrained for so long, it’s my go-to position,’ Bell says.

‘I tried my best to push our stories and our rights, as strongly as I can.’

While currently Bell is more focused on activism through his work, he says he is enthused about the progress being made by First Nations activists, and believes Indigenous sovereignty is within reach.

‘My generation, we could not get sovereignty anywhere near onto the table, and yet these young people seem to have been able to get sovereignty onto the table,’ he says.

Richard Bell, still from ‘You Can Go Now’. Photo: Courtesy Madman Entertainment.

Despite his optimism, Bell dismisses both the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and the concept of a treaty as being flawed.

‘I’m not a fan of treaties because every single one of them has been broken. I’m interested in something that is stronger than a treaty. Let alone a Voice to Parliament, that’s just nonsensical, there’s no land, there’s no compensation, there’s no power sharing. It’s just another empty gesture,’ Bell says.

Instead, he believes Australia needs an entirely new constitution, one that befits 2023. He is currently preparing his own model, which he plans to take to local communities.

‘I’m in the process of setting up a team to prepare a draft constitution, to take to the people, do the old town halls, go to the country areas, get them engaged in this discussion. Because it’s so important that we talk to people about these issues, get them talking about them,’ he says.

As an artist, the in-demand Bell says 2023 is shaping up to be a busy year.

He has a show in Chicago in April, has been invited to the São Paulo Biennale in Brazil in September and has a show at the Museum of Civilization in Rome. Bell will go to London in April for his Embassy exhibition in May. One of the four men (and the sole survivor of that group) who set up the Aboriginal Tent Embassy in Canberra in 1972, Ghillar Michael Anderson – senior Law Man, Elder and leader of the Euahlayi Nation from Goodooga, NSW – will also attend the Tate Modern exhibition.

Reflecting on making You Can Go Now, Bell says he hopes the film will open the eyes of audiences to the injustice and displacement Indigenous Australians have endured.

‘For Black fellows, it’s an assurance that our stories are being told and that they’re important. For non-Aboriginals, they get to see a part of Australian history that they’ve most likely not seen before. And I think it’s necessary for Australians to see this side of history.’

You Can Go Now is in cinemas now.