Prime Video: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on Prime Video from 13 to 19 May, 2024.
13 May 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Outer Range Season 2. Image: Prime Video

Expend4bles (13 May)

Film (2023). A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in The Expendables 4. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries and Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defence and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. Starring Jason Stathan, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone.

Outer Range – Season 2 (16 May)

Series. Outer Range centres on Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, in the form of a dark void. The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season 2, as Royal and his wife Cecelia struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance. Starring Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots and Lili Taylor.

Read: What we’re watching and loving (or not) this week on streaming

Academy of Country Music Awards (16 May)

‘Country Music’s Party of the Year’ returns to Prime Video exclusively. The 59th Academy of Country Music will feature the biggest stars, emerging talent and unforgettable live performances that will captivate fans worldwide. Artists nominated this year include Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Recently added to Prime Video

Clarkson’s Farm – Season 3 (10 May)

Series. The third series of Clarkson’s Farm finds Diddly Squat facing some seriously daunting challenges. The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.

Arthur The King (10 May)

Film (2024). Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro-adventure racer Michael Light and a scrappy street dog companion dubbed Arthur. Based on an incredible true story, Arthur The King follows Light, desperate for one last chance to win, as he convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu and Juliet Rylance.

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us (9 May)

Series. Romantic drama based on Mona Kasten’s bestselling novel Save Me, from her award-winning novel trilogy, Maxton Hall. When Ruby unwittingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall private school, the arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort has to deal with the quick-witted scholarship student for better or worse. From that point on, the handsome student tries to buy Ruby’s silence. Starring Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, Sonja Weißer (Tatort) and Ben Felipe.

Prime Video Streaming Maxton Hall.
Maxton Hall. Image: Prime.

The Goat (9 May)

Series. Fourteen reality superstars – from Bachelorette to Housewives to Survivors and more – move into GOAT Manor to face off in a brand new, hilarious competition show, hosted by Daniel Tosh. They will compete in over 20 challenges, earning and breaking one another’s trust as they battle it out for $200,000. Competitors include Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor franchise), Joe Amabile (The Bachelor franchise, Dancing with the Stars), Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules) and Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset).

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

