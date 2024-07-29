News

Prime Video: new shows & films streaming this week

Your guide to what to stream from 29 July to 4 August 2024 on Prime Video.
29 Jul 2024 8:40
Paul Dalgarno
A Sacrifice. Image: Vertical.

Prime Video: new to streaming

Batman: Caped Crusader – Season 1 (1 August)

Series. A reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Stars the voices of Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Christina Ricci and Minnie Driver.

A Sacrifice (2 August)

Film (2024). Inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel Tokyo Nobody, this emotionally turbulent story follows American social psychologist Ben Monroe, who is investigating a local Berlin cult connected to disturbing events. While he immerses himself in his work, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy, becomes embroiled with a mysterious local boy who introduces her to the city’s underground party scene. Staring Eric Bana, Sadie Sink and Sylvia Hoeks.

Beacon 23 – Season 2 (2 August)

This season, Beacon 23 is now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way. Starring Stephan James, Natasha Mumba, Lena Headey and Ellen Wong.

Prime Video: recently added

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (25 July)

Film (2024). Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, this action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organisation formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials, including author Ian Fleming. Starring Henry Cavill, Eiza González and Alan Ritchson.

My Spy – The Eternal City (18 July)

Film. My Spy’s dynamic duo, veteran CIA operative JJ and his 14-year-old stepdaughter and protégé Sophie, reunite to save the world when a high school choir tour of Italy is interrupted by a nefarious nuclear plot targeting the Vatican. Starring Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman.

Those About to Die (19 July)

Series. The centre of the Roman Empire is the wealthiest city in the world, and there is a heavy influx of slave labourers from the growing empire to take over the work. The Roman population – bored, restless, and increasingly violent – is kept in line mainly by two things: free food and spectacular entertainment, in the form of chariot racing and gladiator fights. Those About to Die delves into the world of the games – a world characterised by bloodlust, greed for money, the pursuit of power, and corruption. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon, Tom Hughes and Sara Martins.

Betty La Fea – The Story Continues (19 July)

Series. Picking up two years since her departure from Ecomoda, Betty is still married to Armando but on the brink of divorce, trying desperately to connect with their adolescent daughter, and wondering whether she’s happy with her chosen path. Roberto, Armando’s father and Ecomoda founder, has passed and his dying wish is for Betty to return to the company. Starring ​​​​​​​Ana María Orozco, Jorge Enrique Abello and Mario Duarte.

Love Lies Bleeding (9 July)

Film. Reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family. Starring ​​​​Kristen Stewart, Anna Baryshnikov and Dave Franco.

Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black (11 July)

Film. Ava, a young bank professional is devastated when her husband Dallas abandons a marriage she is determined to fight for until fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage, and once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate. Starring Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict and Joseph Lee Anderson.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

