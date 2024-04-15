Prime Video: new shows & films streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Puppy Love (18 April)

2023 film. After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole and socially anxious Max vow to lose each other’s numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way, forcing the humans to become responsible co-parents. Starring Lucy Hale, Grant Gustin, Jane Seymour, Michael Hitchcock and Nore Davis.

Going Home With Tyler Cameron (18 April)

Going Home With Tyler Cameron. Image: Prime Video.

Series starring reality TV star and former The Bachelorette ‘heartthrob’ Tyler Cameron as he follows his dream of starting his own construction and home renovation company. With the help of his team members – house-flipping expert, Robb Ritch, and Miami-based interior designer, Jessica Quintero – Tyler builds his company from the ground up, exceeding his clients’ expectations one home renovation at a time.

Added recently

Goosebumps (10 April)

2015 film. A teenager joins forces with with the daughter horror author RL Stine when it becomes apparent the writer’s fictional demons have been set free in Madison, Delaware. Starring Jack Black, Dylan Minnette and Odeya Rush.

Fallout – Season 1 (11 April)

Series. Based on the hit videogame of the same name, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have, set in a post-apocalyptic LA where people have to live in underground bunkers to survive. Starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and Moisés Arias.

Justified – Seasons 1–6 (1 April)

US Marshal Raylan Givens, a ‘strong-willed, quiet law-man haunted by his past’, returns to his native town to see that justice is served to those in need … and served in the way he deems fit. Starring Tomothy Olyphant, Nick Searcy and Joelle Carter.

Jumanji: The Next Level (1 April)

2019 film. The gang reunites but the game has changed. This time, they have to rescue one of their own and traverse environmental extremes in order to survive – with plenty of laughs along the way. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart.

How to Date Billy Walsh (5 April)

How to Date Billy Walsh. Image: Prime Video.

2024 film. Teenagers Amelia and Archie have been best friends since childhood but, as Amelia falls head over heels for a new transfer student, Billy Walsh, Archie rues not confessing his true romantic feelings for Amelia. Starring Sebastian Croft, Charithra Chandran and Tanner Buchanan.