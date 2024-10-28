Amazon Prime Video: new shows & films streaming November 2024

Prime Video: new in November

1 Nov

Borderlands

Borderlands. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2024). Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits: Roland, a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot.

Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

Starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon and Jamie Lee Curtis. Watch the trailer.

7 Nov

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Series. This series fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe. Starring Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kay Kay Menon.

My Old Ass

My Old Ass. Image: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th-birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self. But when Elliott’s ‘old ass’ starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn’t do, Elliott realises she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what’s becoming a transformative summer. Starring Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Percy Hynes White and Maddie Ziegler.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of My Old Ass:

‘Although her screentime is scattered throughout the film, Plaza shines with her trademark deadpan delivery. Following the incident, the Elliots discover they can converse over text and phone call, and older Elliot continues to give advice and share titbits from the future (a retreat run by Penelope Disick, among other things). But it’s following a sudden plot reveal that Plaza carries heavier moments with gravitas and emotional weight.’ Read more …

12 Nov

In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery

Series. This three-part series recounts the case and investigation of the drowning of school teacher Laura Letts-Beckett in icy-cold water while on a fishing vacation in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. The only witness to the mysterious accident is her husband – a larger-than-life former New Zealand city councillor named Peter Beckett.

A year later, her husband is arrested and charged with murder. Amid conflicting opinions and swirling suspicions, more shocking allegations of murder are made against a paranoid Peter who is locked in the fight of his life.

What unfolds after his arrest is almost unbelievable. Was it a death shrouded in mystery, or was it something more sinister? This gripping true-crime story takes viewers on a journey around the world and back.

14 Nov

Cross

Cross. Image: Prime Video.

Cross Series. This crime thriller series follows Alex Cross, a decorated D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist who faces a sadistic serial killer leaving a string of bodies strewn around the city. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson, track this killer, a mysterious threat from Cross’ past appears, aiming to destroy what he’s done to keep his grieving family, career, and life together.

Starring Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold, Alona Tal and Johnny Ray Gill. Watch the trailer.

21 Nov

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions. Image: Prime Video.

Series. This adaptation takes place at an elite Washington D.C. college, where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States. Starring Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith and Sara Silva.

22 Nov

Pimpinero: Blood and Oil

Pimpinero: Blood and Oil. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2024). Pimpinero takes audiences on an intense, emotional journey, following three brothers – Moisés (Juanes), Ulises (Alberto Guerra), and Juan (Alejandro Speitzer) – as they descend into the intrigue, corruption and moral chaos of organised crime.

Alongside them is Diana (Laura Osma), a resilient and rebellious young woman on her own quest for truth. The pervasive smell of gasoline serves as a metaphor for the film’s volatile atmosphere, where ignited fires lead to irreversible consequences.

Written and directed by Andrés Baiz, Starring Alberto Guerra, Alejandro Speitzer, Laura Osma and Juanes.

29 Nov

Civil War

Film (2024). A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Directed by Alex Garland. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny.