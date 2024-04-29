News

 > Features

Prime Video: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on Prime Video from 29 April to 5 May 2024.
29 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno
A woman and man embrace before kissing in The Idea of You film on Prime Video.

Streaming

The Idea of You. Image: Prime Video.

Share Icon

New to streaming this week

The Idea of You (2 May)

Film (2024). Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centres on Solène, a 40-year-old single mum who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. Starring Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine and Ella Rubin.

Added recently

Them: The Scare – Season 2 (25 April)

Series. We’re back in Los Angeles County (but now in 1991 instead of 1952). LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Starring Deborah Ayorinde, Pam Grier, Luke James and Joshua J. Williams.

American Ultra (28 April)

2015 film. A stoner-come-government agent is seen as too high-risk and targeted for extermination. But he’s too high, and too well-trained, for his would-be assassins. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewar and Connie Britton.

Puppy Love (18 April)

2023 film. After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole and socially anxious Max vow to lose each other’s numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way, forcing the humans to become responsible co-parents. Starring Lucy Hale, Grant Gustin, Jane Seymour, Michael Hitchcock and Nore Davis.

Going Home With Tyler Cameron (18 April)

Going Home With Tyler Cameron. Image: Prime Video.

Series starring reality TV star and former The Bachelorette ‘heartthrob’ Tyler Cameron as he follows his dream of starting his own construction and home renovation company. With the help of his team members – house-flipping expert, Robb Ritch, and Miami-based interior designer, Jessica Quintero – Tyler builds his company from the ground up, exceeding his clients’ expectations one home renovation at a time.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Actor Melanie Lynskey in a still from The Tattooist of Auschwitz, on Stan.
Features

Stan: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on Stan from 29 April to 5 May 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
The actor John Malkovich, playing Inspector Poirot, is sitting on a train looking out of the window in a publicity still for Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders on BritBox.
Features

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on BritBox from 29 April to 5 May 2024

Paul Dalgarno
A woman stands in a bedroom with her arms crossed while a man in a business shirt and tie sits on the bed behind, in a publicity still for Skeletons in the Closet on AMC+ and Shudder.
Features

AMC+ & Shudder: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on AMC+ and Shudder from 29 April to 5 May 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Buffy The Vampire Slayer cast pose in a publicity shot for the series, now showing on Paramount+.
Features

Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows streaming on Paramount+ from 29 April to 5 May 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Two young men in Tudor garb face each other with quizzical looks in a courtyard, in a still from Shardlake on Disney+.
Features

Disney+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on Disney+ from 29 April to 5 May 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login