Prime Video: new shows and films streaming this week

New to streaming this week

The Idea of You (2 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Film (2024). Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centres on Solène, a 40-year-old single mum who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. Starring Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine and Ella Rubin.

Added recently

Them: The Scare – Season 2 (25 April)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. We’re back in Los Angeles County (but now in 1991 instead of 1952). LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Starring Deborah Ayorinde, Pam Grier, Luke James and Joshua J. Williams.

American Ultra (28 April)

2015 film. A stoner-come-government agent is seen as too high-risk and targeted for extermination. But he’s too high, and too well-trained, for his would-be assassins. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewar and Connie Britton.

Puppy Love (18 April)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

2023 film. After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole and socially anxious Max vow to lose each other’s numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way, forcing the humans to become responsible co-parents. Starring Lucy Hale, Grant Gustin, Jane Seymour, Michael Hitchcock and Nore Davis.

Going Home With Tyler Cameron (18 April)

Going Home With Tyler Cameron. Image: Prime Video.

Series starring reality TV star and former The Bachelorette ‘heartthrob’ Tyler Cameron as he follows his dream of starting his own construction and home renovation company. With the help of his team members – house-flipping expert, Robb Ritch, and Miami-based interior designer, Jessica Quintero – Tyler builds his company from the ground up, exceeding his clients’ expectations one home renovation at a time.