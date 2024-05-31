Prime Video: new shows and films streaming June 2024

1 June

One Tree Hill – Seasons 1-9

Drama Series. Half-brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott trade between kinship and rivalry both on the basketball court and in the hearts of their friends in the small, but not so quiet town of Tree Hill, North Carolina.

2 June

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will ignite as the United States hosts World Cup Cricket, for the very first time. As one of the tournament favourites, Australia aspires to become the first team to hold all three Men’s ICC trophies simultaneously, after winning the World Test Championship and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023.

7 June

Mother’s Instinct

Film (2024). Psychological thriller about two best friends and neighbours, whose perfect lives in ‘60s suburbia are shattered by a tragic accident involving one of their children. Marking the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Benoit Delhomme, the film stars Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Josh Charles.

10 June

Dumb Money

Film (2023). Comedy drama. A David vs. Goliath tale about everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (the video-game store) into the world’s hottest company. Starring Paul Dano, America Ferrera, Seth Rogen.

Mob Land

Film (2023). Deep in the heart of Dixie, in a small town struggling with the ravages of addiction, a local sheriff (John Travolta) tries to maintain the peace when desperate family man Shelby robs a pill mill with his reckless brother-in-law, Trey. But the supposedly easy score takes a violent turn, alerting the New Orleans mafia’s revenge-seeking enforcer, who threatens Shelby’s wife and daughter.

13 June

The Boys – Season 4

A fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest. Starring Kar Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr.

20 June

Federer: Twelve Final Days

Documentary. Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia and director Joe Sabia, this is an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s illustrious career. Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures the tennis champion at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades.

21 June

Anyone But You

Anyone But You. Image: Columbia Pictures.

Romantic comedy film (2023). Bea and Ben look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

24 June

The Old Oak

Film (2023). Directed by Ken Loach. The Old Oak is the last pub standing in a once thriving mining village in northern England, a gathering space for a community that has fallen on hard times. There is growing anger, resentment, and a lack of hope among the residents, but the pub and its proprietor TJ are a fond presence to their customers. When a group of Syrian refugees move into the floundering village, a decisive rift fueled by prejudices develops between the community and its newest inhabitants.

25 June

I Am: Celine Dion

Documentary. Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

27 June

My Lady Jane

Series. Comedy history retelling of the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey, the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days and then beheaded in 1553… F*ck that. We’re retelling history the way it should have happened: the damsel in distress saves herself. Starring Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, Jordan Peters.

28 June

Freelance

Film (2023). Action comedy. Ex-special forces operative Mason Pettis (John Cena) is stuck in a dead-end desk job when he reluctantly takes on a freelance gig to provide private security for washed-up journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie) as she interviews the ruthless – but impeccably dressed – dictator, Juan Venegas. When a military coup breaks out, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive.

