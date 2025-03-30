Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

The Divorce Insurance (31 March)

Series. A thrice-divorced man runs into his ex-wife, who works for an insurance company, and they develop a new product: divorce insurance.

Starring Lee Dong-wook and Lee Da-hee.

The Bondsman (3 April)

The Bondsman. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Murdered bounty hunter Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) is resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned – which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love … and country music.

Starring Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman and Beth Grant. Watch the trailer.

Marked Men (4 April)

Film (2025). Pre-med student Shaw has always harboured deep feelings for Rule, a rebellious friend who’s a tattoo artist. Their friendship soon shifts after an uninhibited night becomes a test to see if love can bring them together–or tear them apart.

Starring Chase Stokes, Sydney Taylor and Natalie Alyn Lin.

Prime Video: recently added

Holland (27 March)

Holland. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale.

Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems. Directed by Mimi Cave. Watch the trailer.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 (27 March)

Bosch: Legacy Season 3. Image: Prime Video.

Series. The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principals.

The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey ‘Money’ Chandler runs for District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of follow-home robberies.

Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz.

The Crow (27 March)

Film (2024). Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them.

Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs and Danny Huston.

Venom: The Last Dance (22 March)

Venom: The Last Dance. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). Eddie and Venom are hunted by both of their worlds, forced into a decision ending their last dance.

Starring Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple. Watch the trailer.

The Wheel of Time – Season 3 (13 March)

The Wheel of Time. Image: Prime Video.

Series. After defeating Ishamael at the end of Season 2, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. In Season 3, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon … including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.

As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognsable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene.

Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and Josha Stradowski. Watch the trailer.