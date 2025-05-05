Prime Video: best new shows streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

David Spade: Dandelion (6 May)

Special. Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor/comedian David Spade makes his Prime Video stand-up comedy debut with Dandelion, his first special since 2022.

With signature sardonic takes on the perils of flying, charity auctions, and the evolution of porn, Spade is sharper and funnier than ever in Dandelion.

Octopus! (8 May)

Documentary. This two-part documentary special narrated and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge transports viewers into the otherworldly depths of one of the most intelligent and mysterious life forms on Earth as it follows the Giant Pacific Octopus from birth to death.

The documentary features an eclectic mix of characters who have their own unique connections to these creatures, from the scientist trying to save them, the explorer trying to understand them, to the Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, who is obsessed with them. Watch the trailer.

Molly Mae: Behind It All Part 2 (9 May)

Molly Mae: Behind It All Part 2. Image: Prime Video.

Documentary. The docuseries takes viewers beyond the headlines to uncover the real Molly-Mae, following her journey after her highly publicised break-up.

We’ll see Molly-Mae adapt to the challenges of motherhood, all while preparing to launch her biggest business venture to date: ‘Maebe’.

Prime Video: recently added

Another Simple Favour (1 May)

Film (2025). Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

Starring Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells and Bashir Salahuddin. Watch the trailer.

Ash (24 April)

Film (2025). On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.

Starring Eiza González, Aaron Paul, Iko Uwais, Kate Elliott, Beulah Koale and Flying Lotus.

Étoile (24 April)

Étoile. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Set in New York City and Paris, this eight-episode series follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars.

This dramedy is the much-anticipated follow-up to creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s beloved comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Starring Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge and Gideon Glick. Watch the trailer.

#1 Happy Family USA (17 April)

Series. From creator Ramy Youssef, this adult-animated series follows the maniacally upbeat Husseins – the most patriotic, most peaceful and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 America. With satire and absurdity, they navigate the early 2000s under the watchful eyes of their terrified neighbours.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North (18 April)

The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime Video.

Series. A savagely beautiful five-part series charting the life of Dorrigo Evans, through his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney, his time held captive in a POW camp and his later years spent as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero.

An intimate character study of a complex man, a compelling portrayal of the courage and cruelty of war, and an unforgettable love story that sustains one through the darkest of times.

Directed by Justin Kurzel. Starring Jacob Elordi, Ciarán Hinds, Odessa Young and Olivia DeJonge. Watch the trailer.