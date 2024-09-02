News

 > Features

Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films streaming from 2 to 8 September 2024 on Prime Video.
2 Sep 2024 16:01
Paul Dalgarno
The Dry: Force of Nature. Image: Roadshow Films.

Streaming

Force of Nature: The Dry 2. Image: Roadshow Films.

Share Icon

Prime Video: new to streaming

Tulsa King – Season 1 (2 September)

Following his release from prison, Mafia capo Dwight ‘ The General’ Manfredi is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he builds a new criminal empire with a group of unlikely characters. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Chris Caldovino and Dana Delany.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (5 September)

Film (2024). After receiving a distressing call from an informant, Federal Agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper head deep into the Giralang Ranges to investigate the whereabouts of their corporate whistle-blower Alice after she mysteriously disappears on a company hiking retreat. The four women who were recovered from the bush each seem to be hiding something about their traumatic experience. Starring Eric Bana, Anna Torv, Deborah Lee-Furness and Robin McLeavey. Read the ScreenHub review.

Elisabeth Rioux: Unfiltered (6 September)

Series. This docuseries follows French-Canadian social media star and entrepreneur, Elisabeth Rioux as she jet-sets the globe building her Quebec based international swimwear company, while trying to balance romance, family, and motherhood. Giving an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse into Elisabeth’s fast-paced life – from steamy photoshoots to glamorous global adventures, the six-part series pulls back the curtain on the triumphs and struggles of maintaining a global personal and professional brand.

Call Me Bae (6 September)

Series. This eight-part series is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary, aka Bae. Downsized from heiress to hustler, ‘Bae’ discovers her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street-smart style. Broke, but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai and her better self while breaking news. Starring Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada and Varun Sood. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

No Gain No Love (26 August)

Series. When it comes to family, love, or work, Son Hae-yeong has encountered loss after loss. In order to change her luck, she ends up seeking a fake wedding with her neighbourhood convenience store employee, Kim Ji-uk to avoid missing out on a promotion. Starring Shin Min-a, Kim Young-dae, Lee Sang-yi, and Han Ji-Hyun.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 2 (29 August)

Series. Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Starring Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur and Ismael Cruz Córdova. Read the ScreenHub review.

The Beekeeper (23 August)

Film (2024). One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organisation known as Beekeepers. Starring Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, Josh Hutcherson and Jeremy Irons. Watch the trailer.

Jackpot! (15 August)

Film (2024). In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California – the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy, who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. Starring Awkwafina, John Cena, Ayden Mayeri and Donald Elise Watkins. Watch the trailer.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
ESA Head of Scripted Sara Richardson, Tuuli Narkle as Evie, Todd Lasance as JD, Director of Screen NT Jennie Hughes, Showrunner Morgan O'Neill, Olivia Swann as Mackey and Sean Sagar as DeShawn. Image: Daniel Asher.
News

NCIS: Sydney – filming starts in the Northern Territory

Production has started in the Northern Territory for episodes in the forthcoming season of NCIS: Sydney, with filming officially underway…

ScreenHub staff
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Season 5. Image: Hayu.
Features

Hayu: new shows streaming September 2024

From The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to The Only Way is Essex – your guide to the best…

Paul Dalgarno
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, streaming on Binge. Image: Parrish Lewis/Peacock.
Features

New shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, AMC+, BritBox, ABC iview, SBS, Prime Video and more

Discover the best new shows & films streaming from 2 to 8 September 2024 on the major streaming platforms.

Paul Dalgarno
Return to Paradise. Image: John Platt/ ABC.
Features

ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 2 to 8 September 2024 on ABC iview.

Paul Dalgarno
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Image: Binge.
Features

Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 2 to 8 September 2024 on Binge.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login