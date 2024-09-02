Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new to streaming

Tulsa King – Season 1 (2 September)

Following his release from prison, Mafia capo Dwight ‘ The General’ Manfredi is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he builds a new criminal empire with a group of unlikely characters. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Chris Caldovino and Dana Delany.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (5 September)

Film (2024). After receiving a distressing call from an informant, Federal Agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper head deep into the Giralang Ranges to investigate the whereabouts of their corporate whistle-blower Alice after she mysteriously disappears on a company hiking retreat. The four women who were recovered from the bush each seem to be hiding something about their traumatic experience. Starring Eric Bana, Anna Torv, Deborah Lee-Furness and Robin McLeavey. Read the ScreenHub review.

Elisabeth Rioux: Unfiltered (6 September)

Series. This docuseries follows French-Canadian social media star and entrepreneur, Elisabeth Rioux as she jet-sets the globe building her Quebec based international swimwear company, while trying to balance romance, family, and motherhood. Giving an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse into Elisabeth’s fast-paced life – from steamy photoshoots to glamorous global adventures, the six-part series pulls back the curtain on the triumphs and struggles of maintaining a global personal and professional brand.

Call Me Bae (6 September)

Series. This eight-part series is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary, aka Bae. Downsized from heiress to hustler, ‘Bae’ discovers her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street-smart style. Broke, but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai and her better self while breaking news. Starring Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada and Varun Sood. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

No Gain No Love (26 August)

Series. When it comes to family, love, or work, Son Hae-yeong has encountered loss after loss. In order to change her luck, she ends up seeking a fake wedding with her neighbourhood convenience store employee, Kim Ji-uk to avoid missing out on a promotion. Starring Shin Min-a, Kim Young-dae, Lee Sang-yi, and Han Ji-Hyun.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 2 (29 August)

Series. Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Starring Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur and Ismael Cruz Córdova. Read the ScreenHub review.

The Beekeeper (23 August)

Film (2024). One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organisation known as Beekeepers. Starring Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, Josh Hutcherson and Jeremy Irons. Watch the trailer.

Jackpot! (15 August)

Film (2024). In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California – the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy, who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. Starring Awkwafina, John Cena, Ayden Mayeri and Donald Elise Watkins. Watch the trailer.