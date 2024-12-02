Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new to streaming

Absolution (3 Dec)

Absolution. Image: Prime Video. Streaming December 2024.

Film (2024). An ageing Boston gangster attempts to reconnect with his family and rectify the mistakes in his past, but the criminal underworld won’t loosen their grip willingly. Starring Liam Neeson, Ron Perlman and Frankie Shaw. Watch the trailer.

Jack In Time For Christmas (3 Dec)

Jack In Time For Christmas. Image: Prime Video. Streaming December 2024.

Film (2024). Jack Whitehall finds himself stranded in the USA with just four days to make it back to the UK for Christmas. With time ticking away, he embarks on an incredible and, some would say, implausible journey involving planes, trains, huskies, and bobsleighs. Along the way, some of his famous friends join the fun.

Part scripted comedy, part unscripted travelogue, Jack is joined by Michael Bublé, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy May Cooper and Tom Davis, who, together with Jack’s unmistakable British wit, deliver a sparkling international cast set to deliver heaps of laughter. Will Jack make it home in time to hang his stocking, or will he be spending the holidays in the doghouse?

Pop Culture Jeopardy (4 Dec)

Series. Hosted by Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show’s ‘answer-and-question’ format that combines the academic rigour of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture. Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize of $300,000 and ultimate bragging rights.

The Sticky (6 Dec)

The Sticky. Image: Prime Video. Streaming December 2024.

Series. The Sticky, inspired by the true story dubbed the ‘Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist’, is from showrunners Ed Herro and Brian Donovan. It follows Ruth Landry, a tough, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who turns to crime when the bureaucratic authorities threaten to take away everything she loves.

She teams up with a hot-tempered Bostonian mobster and a mild-mannered French-Canadian security guard to carry out a multi-million dollar heist on Quebec’s maple syrup surplus. Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis also appears as a guest star in the series in addition to executive producing. Starring Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos, Guillaume Cyr and Jamie Lee Curtis. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

Civil War (29 Nov)

Civil War. Image: A24. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Directed by Alex Garland. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Civil War:

‘In Alex Garland’s Civil War, four journalists of different experience levels and backgrounds take to the treacherous US highways in search of the ultimate interview: the President, whose dictatorial actions such as disbanding the FBI and illegally ruling for another term, have ignited a full-scale Second American Civil War.

‘No media team has been able to get near him for fourteen months, and in fact, most are shot on sight, making his story highly coveted.

‘In this near-future version of the US, it’s the American government versus the separatist Western Forces of Texas and California, versus the Florida Alliance, versus the New People’s Army (aka everyone else). Battle sequences often take place in abandoned parking lots, schools, and malls, accompanied by deafening gunshots and a tremendously discombobulating score.’ Read more …